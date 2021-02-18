Next generation joins mentorship program

Mia Hillebrand, Hailey Schulenberg, Michelle Stangler and Essie Whitehead, all of Wisconsin, have recently been selected as the next class of participants in the Wisconsin Pork Association’s Pork Mentorship Program. The pork-mentorship program, which has a strong focus on career development, is designed to expand student knowledge of the swine industry, provide opportunities to network with pork-industry leaders, help identify future career goals and create valuable connections with potential employers.
Hillebrand is from Lone Rock and is currently a freshman attending Southwest Technical College studying agriculture business and technology-animal science. She plans to continue her education at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville for a bachelor's degree in agriculture education. Her future career goal is to teach and inspire young adults in the agriculture industry.
Schulenberg is from Mount Horeb and is a freshman attending UW-Platteville studying agricultural and technology education. Schulenberg’s future career goal is to become an agricultural- and technology-education teacher. Staying true to the industry she grew up in and advocating for its importance is a goal of hers as she pursues her professional career.
Stangler is from Watertown and currently a freshman at UW-River Falls studying agricultural marketing and communications with an agricultural-business minor. She aspires to be a storyteller of agriculture through different opportunities like broadcasting, social media, marketing specialist, public relations and news reporting. She is extremely passionate about advocating for the agricultural industry.
Whitehead is from Amery and is a sophomore at UW-River Falls where she is majoring in animal science with a meat-animal emphasis. She is also pursuing agricultural business, food-processing technology and chemistry minors. She plans to further her education with a master’s in physiology of reproduction and genetics in hopes of becoming an animal geneticist. Her goal is to help produce more-efficient animals for the agriculture industry.
Now through the end of 2021, Hillebrand, Schulenberg, Stangler and Whitehead will complete a series of job shadows as well as attend both state and national pork-industry events including World Pork Expo and the Wisconsin State Fair. They will also take part in Wisconsin Pork Association meetings and complete a special project. Visit www.wppa.org for contact 608-723-7551 or lbrinkman@wppa.org for more information.