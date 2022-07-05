Ag world loses loved educator

Mark Larry Zimmerman, age 56, of Spencer, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at his home June 29, 2022.
Mark had a determined and positive attitude in dealing with cancer during the past four and a half years – so much so that he continued teaching and working on the farm as long as he possibly could.
Mark was born May 14, 1966, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, the son of Larry and Carol (Crave) Zimmerman. He graduated from Osseo-Fairchild High School in 1984. Mark was an active 4-H and FFA member throughout high school. Following high school graduation he attended the University of Wisconsin-River Falls and earned a degree in agricultural education. Mark had a love for Disney World; he worked for “The Land” at the EPCOT Center while in college.
Mark was in 1985 elected State Vice President of the Wisconsin Association of FFA. It was then that he met his future wife, Cheryl Helmeid. Mark and Cheryl were married Aug. 1, 1992, at the Osseo Evangelical Lutheran Church in Osseo, Wisconsin.
Following college graduation he was hired by the Spencer School District as the agricultural-education instructor and FFA adviser, where he worked for the past 33 years. Mark was a wonderful teacher, mentor and role model for all his students and colleagues. He was honored as a Crystal Apple Teacher Award winner, a Herb Kohl Teacher Fellowship Award winner. His work was recognized by the Wisconsin and National Association of Agricultural Educators as an Outstanding Agricultural Education Program. Most recently he received the Outstanding Agriculture Instructor Award from UW-River Falls and was inducted into the Wisconsin FFA Hall of Fame at the 2022 Wisconsin FFA Convention.
The Spencer FFA Chapter flourished under Mark’s leadership; FFA membership grew and the FFA Chapter was a multiple-year National Chapter Award winner. Mark had many students become State and National Proficiency Award finalists – including his children Aaron, Ashley and Katelyn as National Winners, State and American Star Finalists, State and American Degree recipients, State FFA Officers. Most recently his daughter Cortney was elected as the National FFA Central Region vice-president. He was so proud that his own children were a part of these many accomplishments.
Mark took great pride in his greenhouse, which would be full of beautiful poinsettias and hanging baskets. Community service was a priority for him, from Project Merry Christmas to the annual Easter Egg Hunt. He loved traveling with his students to FFA events including the Washington Leadership Conference in Washington, D.C., national and state conventions, and many leadership conferences.
People are also reading…
Mark had a huge influence on the future of agricultural education. He supervised multiple student teachers. His influence on teaching also runs strong in his family. Five of his children and in-law children are involved in agricultural education. He and his wife, Cheryl, were a unique couple because they both became agricultural-education instructors – Mark in the classroom and Cheryl in working with the Wisconsin FFA. Together we would see them working hand-in-hand with students at FFA events. FFA was a part of how they met and who they were as well as their family, their passion and their profession.
Mark was extremely involved in the Marathon County 4-H and the Wisconsin Valley Fair. He served as the swine superintendent for more than 30 years for the Wisconsin Valley Fair; he took pride in running a well-organized hog show. He served on the Wisconsin Valley Fair Board and Junior Fair Board. He served as a coach for the Marathon County 4-H Meats Judging, the Livestock Quiz Bowl and the Skillathon teams. His team won in 2010 the National 4-H Skillathon Competition in Louisville, Kentucky. In 2014 his team won the National Quiz Bowl competition at Ak-sar-ben in Omaha, Nebraska. He received the Marathon County Clover Power Plus Award in 2013. The fun thing for Mark was he could enjoy all those opportunities with his own family as well as many other young people.
Mark was a member of Faith Lutheran Church where he served as Church Council president as well as on the call committee for hiring pastors. Each year Mark would help the church youth group with their annual flower sale by providing flowers from his classroom greenhouse. He also served on the Spencer Township Board for several years.
Mark loved Simmental cattle. Growing up on a farm, he always had a love of animals and wanted to allow his own children to be a part of that same experience. He and his four children were actively involved in raising and showing beef cattle at local, state and national shows. He was extremely proud of his children’s work in breeding and showing cattle. Some of his greatest accomplishments included the Supreme Champion Bull at the 2021 Wisconsin State Fair, and many other Supreme, Grand and Reserve Champions with heifers, cow-calf pairs and bulls at a variety of shows. As he would say, “Ag teacher by day and farmer by night.”
Mark’s family meant everything to him. Survivors include Mark’s wife, Cheryl; son Aaron (Leeah) Zimmerman; daughters Ashley (Jack) Crowson, Katelyn Zimmerman and Cortney Zimmerman; parents Larry and Carol Zimmerman; brothers Greg (Sharon) Zimmerman and Scot (Jenny) Zimmerman; sister Jill Welke; father-in-law Robert Helmeid; and many nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
Mark was preceded in death by his brother, Todd Zimmerman, mother-in-law Carol Helmeid and his grandparents.
The Rembs Funeral Home is handling arrangements. A visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Lucille Tack Center at Spencer High School, 400 N. School St., Spencer, and on Friday, July 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 207 S Cherry Ave., Marshfield, Wisconsin. The service will be livestreamed through the Faith Lutheran Church-Marshfield YouTube channel. Burial will be at 4 p.m. in Thompson Valley Cemetery near Osseo, Wisconsin.
The family would like to thank all the Marshfield Clinic and UW-Madison Hospital doctors and nurses who have helped us along this journey.
A memorial fund will be established in Mark’s name. Visit www.rembsfh.com and click on Mark’s photo to leave remembrances.