An Outdoorsman’s Journal

Hello friends,
I was supposed to be on a simple goose hunt near Burnett, Wisconsin, for my current trip. But that changed when my hunting partner told me there weren’t any geese coming into the fields where he had permission to hunt. In a matter of hours my plan went from a simple field hunt and staying in his house to loading my 18.6 War Eagle with decoys, my canoe, sleeping bags, guns and other gear. I headed to Ferryville, Wisconsin, on the Mississippi River to spend two nights living out of my boat.
So it was Ruby, her pup Red and myself. We were going to live and hunt in my boat and explore by canoe. The teal season and the early goose season opened the next morning. I was running out of daylight as I explored. The water is low on the Mississippi backwaters and the vegetation is numerous, which should have meant I could hide the boat and whack some birds the next morning.
My first surprise came when I jumped out of my boat into chest-deep water, and my waders told me that they had several leaks. I climbed back in the boat after hiding the War Eagle in some wild rice, opened a can of beer and watched the skies. I saw three flocks of teal, numerous woodies and not a single goose. Toward dark I heated some chili, put my cot together and tried listening to my radio but the batteries were dead. I need to mention the charger for my phone went to heaven as well, so it would be 48 hours of nonintervention from the outside world.
After supper I was comfortable in my sleeping bag with two golden furballs lying beside me as I watched the sky. By midnight the dew was so heavy it had soaked through my sleeping bag. I put a tarp over it and kind of slept until 4 a.m.
I had trash bags I put in my chest waders, which helped. But they only went to my thighs so I still was wet. In the morning I had a flock of teal offer some easy shots as they flew by. I missed and Ruby was not happy with me. Red on the other hand was fine with watching the sky and, about every half hour, doing a quick run and dive off the boat into the water. An hour after legal shooting began every bird in the area vanished so I went exploring by canoe. I was confident the late-day hunt would be good and I had no cares as I was on the water. My housing was free and I didn’t need to go home for another day.
Another conundrum was the sun was a bit of a scorcher; when I tried taking a siesta it was simply too hot. With three hours of daylight left I was excited for the massive teal and goose flight that was about to begin. I didn’t care that I was burnt to a crisp, had no radio or phone, had not harvested a bird and that my waders leaked quite profusely. Fifty-one years ago my dad, Robert Walters, took me hunting to Ferryville for the first time. I honestly was living down memory lane.
At dark I climbed into my sleeping bag with two bundles of gold wrestling to see who could put their face next to mine; again I watched the sky. Late in the night it started raining so I packed my bag, put on my rain gear and waited for it to be light out. Then I planned on limiting out on teal and geese. When daylight came a teal snuck in and landed in my decoys. Ruby kept looking at me and in dog talk was saying, “Shoot the bird, fool!” The teal sprang into the air. I took three shots at the flying bird. I missed. And then just like the day before the sky was empty.
I packed up, made the journey back to the landing and ran my bear baits before I got home – just the way I started the trip. Thus another “epic” journey came to an end.
Love to hunt!
