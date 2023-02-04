Hello friends,
This week’s column is all over the map. As sometimes happens in the world of outdoor travel, I experienced a lot of “this went wrong” kind of experiences. My daughter, Selina Walters, now 22, and I have taken part in some form of a winter outdoor getaway every year of her life – during elementary, middle and high school, and now college. She just finished her seventh semester at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.
Because Selina needed to take a winter-term class this year, we settled for three days of camping on the ice near Buffalo City, Wisconsin, on the Mississippi River. Selina’s friend Will Meadows, who she met while working for the U.S. Forest Service in Eureka, Montana, also accompanied us. He’s from the Seattle, Washington, area. Though he’s a well-versed outdoorsman it was his first ice camping and fishing experience.
The first sign of bad luck came before daylight when my 550 Polaris snowmobile would not come out of reverse. Thankfully I was home so I changed the plan to my 570 Polaris ATV. We had truck and trailer loaded as full as possible when we left Necedah, Wisconsin. The mood was excellent as the five of us – Ruby and Red as well – headed west.
When we hit the ice with truck and trailer, we knew we should not go too far because we didn’t know how thick the ice was. So our plan was to do three 1-mile trips pulling three Otter Sleds of gear and humans. Daylight would only last two hours and we had plenty of work to do. The first thing we did was put out seven tip-ups; Selina and I began to teach Will how to operate them.
At dark we had a comfortable camp built. Though we didn’t have any fish action, our mood was excellent because we had two more days on the ice. That night we listened to music, cooked a great meal, talked and laughed a lot.
They don’t call it Friday the 13th for nothing. So it was 4 a.m., and the three of us should have been sleeping but instead Selina started vomiting, and could not stop. Our good friend Gary Howe drove to us from Prairie du Chien, Wisconsin, which was two hours south of us. I picked him up at first light. By that time Selina was so sick she couldn’t even say hello to Gary, who has been a friend of hers all her life.
There wasn’t much we could do but keep her warm. In the meantime we fished and visited with each other. The fish were not hungry. My newest buddy I met the day before hiked by our camp, Dan Keller of Cochrane, Wisconsin. Dan is a retired contractor, and as we found out, one heck of a fisherman. Dan kept on trucking while Will, Gary and I kept fishing. Selina didn’t want to leave the ice, at least not yet, so we kept her bundled in her cot. My newest goal was to help Will catch his first northern pike. As hard as Gary tried for perch and as hard as we tried for a gator we were having no luck.
At about noon Selina told me she thought I better take her off the ice because she had vomited 20 times. Next thing you know Dan hiked by our camp with a limit of jumbo perch – and a few minutes later Selina announced she was feeling better. Dan was fishing about 400 yards away so Will and I started busting camp for a move to paradise – but that was a big job.
The mood was great; after camp was broke we started building our new camp. And then Selina started going backward again. She said I would need to take her off the ice by dark, so that’s what I did. The brightest part of the day was when Selina was healthy for about three hours and had a real good time with Gary. Our only real fish of the day was caught by Selina, which was a beautiful perch.
The next morning I picked up Joey Dushek, Joey Snodie and Dennis Potter at the landing in the dark, with my trailer pulled behind my ATV. We fished all day and had a real nice time. We all click well, and the bite was very tough. We kept maybe 10 perch and one northern pike.
An hour before dark we broke camp; the ATV and trailer were loaded to the hilt for the journey back. We made it.
The guys “insisted” I write, “I, Mark Walters, affectionately called by members of our gang ‘Master Guide Extraordinaire’ won the northern pike bet, which was for a buck a man, and my comrades forgot to pay me!”
We all know that life has its struggles; we plow forward and do our best!
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.