An Outdoorsman’s Journal

It’s one of those weeks when I have five times more material than the space to write it. The column is dedicated to my good friend Rod Bensley, who lives with his wife, Wendy Vick, near Burnett in Dodge County, Wisconsin. Rod is probably the best habitat-land manager that I have ever met. Rod has cancer; he’s majorly outlived his diagnosis but is in tough shape.
For this hunt he opened his property to a couple of kids for Wisconsin’s Youth Deer Hunt. I mentored and sat in a portable tree stand next to Carsyn Thiede, 12, who is the daughter of Tyler and Patsy Thiede of Mayville, Wisconsin.
Keith Kneiser does a lot of volunteer work on the property; he was in a box stand with his granddaughter Kennedy Kneiser, 15, of Oostburg, Wisconsin.
Tyler Thiede was on a total go-for-it hunt on state land near the Horicon Marsh with his son Conner Thiede, 10.
Carsyn and I hunted in a forest that’s a natural funnel between several food plots and corn fields. A brief description of our upcoming hunts is almost-nonstop deer or turkey activity, and lots of laughter. I did my best to teach Carsyn that the hunt is a learning experience and everything else is a bonus.
We had deer long before daylight within 10 yards of us. During the next three hours we had an unbelievable hunt, with five buck experiences – including one that was bigger than anything I have ever harvested.
I said the hunt was a learning experience and I meant it. We used “cookie doe” cow manure for a cover scent; it worked perfectly. But helping a first-time hunter have a shot without being busted didn’t happen – and we simply did not care.
Just before 7 a.m. we heard the bark of Kennedy Kneiser’s 270. Though she didn’t know it at the moment, it was lights-out for her first deer, which was a five-point buck. We took a break after our hunt and found it 30 yards from where she had taken her shot. Our good friend Rod is a hurting unit, but he was able to enjoy some time with Kennedy and her buck. And that’s what the weekend was all about.
On the evening hunt it was much slower for Carsyn and myself, but Conner and Tyler had a great hunt. Conner made a 140-yard shot on an adult doe. Now two of our kids had their first deer.
In the morning Carsyn and I had most of our experiences at a food plot we could see, but was too far for a shot. After our hunt we used my loppers and made a ground blind; were we ever excited for our afternoon hunt. As usual the mood was happy when we climbed in our
blind. It wasn’t long before three does entered the plot about 50 yards away. Carsyn was well-composed but shaking like a leaf as she rested her TC 6.5 Creedmoor in a bolt action on a shooting stick, which I braced. When she went to shoot, her gun would not fire. The doe busted us. Life was not as much fun, but we made it fun. A half hour later the same type of experience happened, and again her gun would not fire. Again I kept things positive. Twice we had deer that were close bust us from behind by snorts.
We had about 20 minutes of daylight left when a large buck entered the food plot from 100 yards away and began rubbing his antlers on a tree. I had Carsyn set up on the shooting stick but she was too excited for an accurate shot. I changed the plan to lie on the ground and put the rifle on my backpack. When she told me she was ready to fire I said shoot if you are ready.
The first thing she told me was the gun wouldn’t go off. I knew it had the potential to be bad for her hunting drive in the future. I told her there was nothing I could do; let’s just live for the moment and watch the buck. After about 20 seconds I said give me the gun and pushed the safety forward real hard. I set her up for another try. She was nervous but smooth. I told her to think about something serious. When the rifle went off, the eight-point heavy-bodied buck was dead before it hit the ground. We had a memory of a great weekend that both of us will always cherish. Carsyn had a great attitude every minute of the weekend, and she got into the deer- and turkey-spotting contest that we had on each hunt.
Rod came down with the UTV, we took pics and life is grand!
Mark Walters lives near Necedah, Wisconsin. An outdoor-adventures writer since 1989, he enjoys hobby farming, adventure and anything outdoors. "If I wasn't earning a living as a writer I would want to be a beef farmer," he says. Email sunsetoutdoors@tds.net to reach him.