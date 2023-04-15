Hello friends,
Each spring I load up my canoe and drive to De Pere, Wisconsin, along the Fox River to paddle-troll for walleye. Walleye from Green Bay swim to the dam at De Pere but can go no farther, so they spawn there. There are lots of large walleye – the limit is the fish must be longer than 28 inches. That means lots of fisher folk come from all across the Midwest to participate in what can be called true “combat” fishing. I have caught two bigger than 30 inches and several bigger than 28 inches.
This year I did things totally different – at least for myself. My stepson, Travis Dushek, 31, lives near Portage, Wisconsin, and is a self-employed carpenter. He’s the most “go for it” outdoorsman on the planet. He seeks, enjoys and goes back for more. It doesn’t matter if it’s deer with a bow, ducks and dog training, or working Wisconsin’s walleye run.
Travis is not your average fisherman because he uses an 18.56 Pro-Drive, which in simple terms is a mud motor on a flat-bottom boat. It’s top-of-the-line in both areas. I was on Little Bay de Noc the first weekend of March, living on the ice. Travis was fishing on the Fox at De Pere with his fiancée, Ann Shabin. During two days they caught more than 100 walleye. Travis fishes like a predator, and he’s good at it. By using spot-lock on his 50-pound thrust Minn Kota, he works the river below the dam.
I learned about his newest idea of creating his own color patterns with crankbaits. Travis fished at De Pere for seven nights in March. He had the idea to buy blank crankbaits, invest some money in air brushes and create incredible patterns to catch walleye.
I kind of wanted to be in my canoe, but we idled up to the area below the dam in Travis’ boat and it was cool to watch him go to work. All I needed to do was fish and observe. I didn’t even need to bring a rod and reel. Trav had me choose one of his “Eye Candy Custom Baits.” He recently created the name and formed an LLC in the past four weeks. I chose a pattern of pink, brown and green.
Here is to fish with them. Throw the crank downriver, twitch it, and then let the current and the crankbait do all the work. It took only six minutes before I had a hit; I caught an 18-inch walleye. A half-hour later I had caught four and was not missing my canoe.
Trav was on a cold spell at first, working every rock pile and drop in the river that he knows. We worked a spot for five or 10 minutes, and then moved 20 or 30 yards to another. We kept the Minn Kota on spot-lock and caught fish. At first the evening was slow but we both knew it would improve. The northeast wind was a challenge to handle the boat in while not letting our bodies be beat on, but the walleye accumulated. By 2:30 a.m. I think we were at 24 and both of us felt great. Travis had the big fish, which was a 25-incher, but at about 4 a.m. I caught a 27-incher.
What amazed me about the entire experience was during the course of four weeks an idea was hatched, the thought process went forward, the investments were made and fish-catching crankbait patterns were developed. When Travis was a kid going to school in Necedah, Wisconsin, his two favorite classes were physical education and art – and he was good at art.
When I took Travis duck hunting for the first time, he was 6. We laid in a picked cornfield, covered ourselves and watched the sky. I did some duck whacking that day, and it was obvious by the look in his eyes that he was addicted.
At 8 a.m. of the fishing trip we had landed and released 42 walleyes. Both of us felt great and I was not missing my canoe a bit. Visit www.facebook.com/eyecandycustombaits for more information about Travis’ idea.
Next is a trip to Canada!
