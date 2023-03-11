Politicians and others way above my station and pay grade continue to debate, expound upon and expunge homo-sapiens influence on the stratosphere. But there’s one thing I know for sure. Winter weather has changed; we’re seeing way more rain and ice.
Recently our farm was in the middle of an imaginary weather line, with more rain south of us and more snow to the north. Just a few days after we were on the snow end of the weather front, with about 9 inches, we received freezing rain and a coating of ice.
Ice when I’m doing outside chores – driving or even walking – is bad news. As my engineer father turned farmer was fond of saying, the coefficient friction of ice is pretty much nil. In other words, I’d have more traction walking on a linoleum floor with banana peels strapped to my feet.
One of Wisconsin’s historically worst ice storms was Feb. 21-23, 1922, with ice accumulations of 1 to 2 inches. There was as much as 4 inches of ice buildup on trees and power poles. Power, telephone and telegraph service were knocked out for as much as 15 days. The storm dropped 1 to 4 inches of rain; northern parts of the state had as much as 3 feet of snow. Property damage was $10 million.
More recent was the ice storm March 4 and 5, 1976, that left as much as 5 inches of ice in southern parts of the state. It knocked out power for as much as 10 days and caused $50.4 million in damage. According to the National Weather Service, the most severe icing in Wisconsin was from Grant County eastward to Washington and Ozaukee counties. Washington County was hard-hit with 1,500 utility poles snapped off, and roads closed by fallen trees, poles and wires.
I remember an ice storm Dec. 28, 1980. My folks were in Las Vegas and I was helping my cousin with the daily chores, but had Sunday afternoon off. I was 17. I picked up my girlfriend, Sherry – now my wife – and we went to La Crosse, Wisconsin, for the day to see a movie and do some shopping. I could have cared less about the weather or even the weather forecast. I remember hearing the sound of rain on the movie-theater roof; the streets were wet when the movie ended in the early evening. Nothing concerned me, so we had supper and went to ShopKo.
My car at the time was a 1978 Mustang II with rear-wheel drive and bias-ply tires. A steady drizzle was coming down as we headed through Holmen, Wisconsin, toward her home outside of Mindoro, Wisconsin.
It wasn’t until we were a couple of miles out of Holmen – which now would be close to the village limits – and turned left to follow County Highway D toward Mindoro that we realized how slippery it was. As soon as we turned, the car started to slide and fishtail. I immediately slowed but a few-hundred yards later we went straight into the ditch; I was helpless to stop it.
In those pre-cell-phone days we needed to hike for help, which is what I started to do – but then saw a farmer coming down the road with a tractor. I flagged him down and asked if he would pull us out. He replied that he would – after he took care of another car ahead of us that also had gone into the ditch.
Soon the farmer was back and he pulled us back to where we turned off. I slipped him some cash – probably the last of the slim pickings in my wallet. We decided to continue on County Highway M to try an alternative route to Mindoro. Another car passed us and went into the ditch. The farmer had a busy evening.
There is no way to drive from Holmen to Mindoro without going over a big ridge. So to help us grab some traction – any traction, really – I drove with the passenger-side tires on the gravel shoulder. It was a white-knuckled ride. Much of the hill had no guard rail and we were only a few feet away from tumbling down a steep ravine.
Foot by foot we slowly climbed the hill and I crept down the other side. When we reached Mindoro, we stopped at a friend’s house and called Sherry’s parents – who lived on the other side of another big hill. Using the same driving-on-the-shoulder technique, we pulled into her yard late that night.
I called my cousin and said because of the terrible roads, I was going to stay at Sherry’s house that night; I wouldn’t be there for morning chores. He laughed and said that was a “likely story,” but he knew conditions were bad. There was no school the next day because it was a holiday break.
Monday morning I waited several hours for sand and salt trucks to do their jobs before I headed for home – which was still about 20 miles away. The roads were fine until I passed Melrose, Wisconsin, and turned onto County Highway N – about 9 miles from home. That road had not been sanded; I slid into the ditch about a mile down the road.
Miraculously I was able to get myself unstuck and proceeded down the road. But a small incline was too much to overcome – no gravel shoulders – and I slid into the ditch again. I walked about a mile to a local farmer I knew and he came to pull me out – just as the highway department came by with sand.
I arrived home about 2 p.m. – and almost immediately needed to turn around and drive 15 miles back the same direction I had just come, to go to wrestling practice.
There was no damage to the car.
No one was hurt.
A lesson was learned.
Oh to be young and foolish again.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.