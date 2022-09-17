I’ve always been fascinated with bridges, ever since as a youngster our family drove across the Mackinac Bridge for the first time.
The bridge – which was the world’s longest suspension bridge when it opened Nov. 1, 1957, connecting Michigan’s upper and lower peninsulas – was an engineering marvel. Even now the iconic structure is the world’s fifth-longest suspension bridge at 8,614 feet and is the longest in the western hemisphere.
At the other end of the spectrum was a two-span iron-truss bridge that opened in 1896 that crossed the Black River near North Bend, Wisconsin. By the time I was old enough to drive in 1980, the roadway was covered with wooden planks that rumbled every time I crossed. But it was a convenient shortcut between our farm and my then-girlfriend’s farm – now my wife, Sherry – near Mindoro, Wisconsin. I crossed that bridge on a late Sunday evening – and was surprised to hear on the news the next morning that it had collapsed later that night. I learned later it went down after being struck by a driver.
There are a series of bow-string bridges along the McGilvray road; they cross the swampy backwaters of the Black River connecting La Crosse and Trempealeau counties in Wisconsin – once a major highway route. Five of those bridges were restored and preserved and are now along a walking trail in part of the Van Loon Wildlife Area.
One of my favorite bridges was the old bridge at Wabasha, Minnesota, that crossed the Mississippi River from Nelson, Wisconsin. The bridge featured two 90-degree turns as it spiraled down coming into Wabasha. It certainly wasn’t a favorite with semi-tractor-truck drivers who would sometimes become stuck.
That and many other Mississippi River bridges were eventually replaced or rehabilitated, like at the downstream communities of Winona, Minnesota, and La Crosse, Wisconsin; there two spans now cross the river. Next year a new $81 million bridge project will start across the Mississippi connecting Wisconsin to Lansing, Iowa; it will replace the Blackhawn Bridge.
Most bridges that have outlived their purpose are rehabilitated or demolished, but others are just sort of forgotten until they succumb to the elements. There’s a bridge near Ettrick, Wisconsin, just off U.S. Highway 53, that was once part of a road that crossed Beaver Creek. It’s slowly sinking into the creek bed.
But other bridges still stand as road reconstruction and relocation leaves them out of the public view. The Waterloo Truss Bridge spans the La Crosse River on Old County Road B near West Salem, Wisconsin. The span was also called the Iron Overheard Truss Bridge. Officially a La Crosse County historic site, the bridge is the last overhead-truss road bridge in La Crosse County; it’s located on what was the historic old road route between La Crosse and West Salem.
The bridge opened in 1911 – replacing a previous wooden structure – and is constructed of iron using a pin-jointed design. That allowed for the bridge parts to be assembled on-site. It was made by the Hennepin Bridge Company, a Minneapolis company started by Lawrence Johnson in 1905. Johnson – born in Germany – worked for other bridge companies before founding his own. The company was active in building bridges from Wisconsin to Montana.
It’s unclear when the Waterloo bridge was closed to vehicular traffic – probably sometime in the late 1990s. Currently the approach is closed with concrete barriers but one can still walk across the asphalt base to enjoy the peaceful setting.
I’d love to hear about any old or unique bridges near my readers. Send me photos. Bridges connect us.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.