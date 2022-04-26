Moving back to the country 16 years ago brought me back to many tasks and chores I experienced as a farm kid. It also gave us the chance to try new activities.
One of them is raising pigs – which we never had on the farm when I was young – and one of the others is making maple syrup. Most of the maples on our farm aren’t sugar, but one can make syrup from any maple tree. We have lots of silver maples, which means we need to collect a little more sap because they don’t have as much sugar content.
We started with a few spiles and pails. We then graduated to sap bags, which are a little more efficient when needing to cover a lot of territory. One weekend we collected more than 50 gallons of sap from trees along our creek bed and in our yard. After the sap was cooked down we had about a gallon; 3 cups of syrup were filtered and stored in canning jars.
The first year we made syrup was 2008 or 2009. I prepared an old wood stove outside – it has a flat surface that can hold two roasting pans. I put a canopy over the top of the stove in front of the barn, started a fire and poured sap into the pan.
People are also reading…
Dad came out to observe and we settled into a couple of lawn chairs. It was a cool March day but it was cozy next to the stove. I fetched a couple of beers and some peanuts. Dad and I sat and shot the breeze.
My wife, Sherry, came out and asked what we were doing.
“Watching the sap boil,” I told her, which was sort of the truth. “I don’t want it to burn.”
I was informed that it would be hours before the sap was in any danger of burning. Like in almost all things, she was right. But at that moment it was a chance to kick back and enjoy some Dad time.
Those were the years before Dad’s dementia set in. I don’t remember what we talked about – baseball, the weather … it doesn’t matter. It’s just one of those memories that comes rushing back every time I think about making syrup. It was just a father and son sharing time without thinking about how precious it was.
The next year I moved the stove into our old garage and we became serious about making syrup. The sap would cook off outside; we’d then bring it into the house to finish it on the stove and filter it before bottling.
The way the weather has been so far this spring – cold nights and even colder-than-normal days – this could be a sap season like 2013. That was the year when Wisconsin produced 265,000 gallons of syrup, a record that stood until 2019. It was a sharp contrast from 2012 when we had 80 degrees in the middle of March, which ended the sap run.
Wisconsin’s maple-syrup production in 2021 was 300,000 gallons from 850,000 taps.
It’s been quite a few years since we’ve made syrup, but we still have a few pints left from our last batch. Pure maple syrup – like honey – will last indefinitely because of the extreme sugar content.
Maybe when I retire – if that day ever happens – we’ll start making syrup again. I’ll be sure to fire up the old wood stove, grab a couple of beers, and invite the kids and grandkids.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.