Back Roads from Wisconsin’s Past

CERESCO, Wis. – Named for Ceres, the God of Agriculture, Ceresco in Fond du Lac County was a six-year utopian adventure that failed because of its prosperity.
In 1844 there were 21 male farmers and mechanics led by Warren Chase, all younger than 40 years old, who drove 54 cattle and six horses north to the present site of Ripon, Wisconsin. They carried tools, provisions and tents. They intended to build a community of people based on the ideas of Frenchman Charles Fourier, who believed in a society where “all people could live more happily and more prosperously where all worked together for the common good.”
The new society was incorporated with stock at $23 per share and named Ceresco. It was informally referred to as “The Phalanx” because everyone involved would be working as one unit.
Arriving at their new home, the men planted 20 acres of potatoes, turnips, buckwheat and other veggies, and prepared 80 acres for wheat. A killing frost June 10 decimated quite a bit of their crop so they needed to replant. They also had domestic gardens, bees and fowl. In preparation for the women and children who followed, a common house was built for the cooking and serving of meals – along with a mill dam and flour mill.
Three classes of workers were established
• The “necessity” included well-digging and stonemasons.
• The “usefulness” workers were farmers, mechanics and bookkeepers.
• The “attractiveness” workers were the cooks and other domestics.
The pay was based on the age of the worker and the number of hours worked each week. A ledger was kept; members were paid at the end of the year, dependent on profits – which reached as much as 12 percent.
People are also reading…
The Phalanx quickly grew to 30 families along with some male and female single members. They had two ministers that alternated Sundays, offering religious services for the people. The residents were prolific readers of the day’s newspapers, subscribing to an average of five per family. There was no alcohol and very little tobacco, coffee or tea. There were no lawyers or doctors in Ceresco.
New members were admitted by a two-thirds vote, with a waiting list of people wanting to join. There were several other groups using Fourier’s ideas around the United States but the Wisconsin Phalanx was considered the most prosperous and was watched closely.
The corporation bought 2,000 acres, and built roads and bridges for transportation. A school was erected; families with children were charged for their education, taking the cost out of year-end wages. The Phalanx’s choir and dancers became famous in the area for their performances. Mail was delivered one day each week, with Ceresco having its own post office.
According to one of the single woman residents who wrote letters to her family back east, the group lived in complete accord – although those who didn’t work were asked to leave. The people were supportive of black suffrage and women’s rights.
Discord moved into the Phalanx when a man named Newberry visited and lectured on his thoughts of free love. He talked about modern spiritual philosophy and gave the opinion that mankind’s thoughts had advanced to the point where people were answerable to no one but themselves. The residents of Ceresco weren’t impressed with his teaching and ran him out of town. Unfortunately many newspapers inaccurately reported that the whole group adhered to his teaching, giving them a bad reputation as a bunch of adulterers.
Another experiment was tried in 1849 when the Ceresco Mercantile Protective Union was formed, with members each paying $10 to join. The group worked as a buying and marketing cooperative for local growers and the Phalanx.
Success for the Phalanx wasn’t enough to keep the group together. A lack of common purpose for the members, who wanted private income and assets, along with a desire to chase the California gold rush led to its disbanding in 1850. The remaining members received an 8 percent return on their initial investment. The land was sold, leaving the longhouse and cemetery – which are still in existence today.
The town of Ceresco continued to prosper under private ownership. A year later two stores, a mechanics shop and several homes were added. The flour mill was remodeled and enlarged. In 1852 the Ceresco Nursery boasted 60 varieties of Wisconsin-grown apples with 50,000 trees.
The town petitioned to merge with Ripon and a motion was made to call the newly formed city Moreno. But that proposal failed and eventually Ceresco was absorbed by Ripon; it no longer existed on its own.
Warren Chase, the original instigator of Ceresco, was a candidate at Wisconsin’s constitutional convention and ran for governor of the state. He lost that race but became one of the new state senators of Wisconsin. He later moved to California to serve as a state senator there.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.