Barn Boards and Baling Wire

This is the season for sighing. It’s the time of year when we say to each other, “Where has the summer gone?” Each autumn when flowers fade, the grass turns brown, leaves begin to turn and the last Bing cherry disappears from the produce section in the grocery store, I think, “How quickly the seasons come and go.” The older I grow the faster it seems the years go by.
When I was 3 it seemed like forever before I could go to school. When I was 15, I couldn’t wait to get my driver’s license. When I was 20, I couldn’t wait to meet the girl of my dreams and be married. I found her and we married when I was 24 – and 47 years have gone by like a month. Now I’m a grandparent watching four beloved grandchildren grow up faster than I ever imagined children could grow. Before I know it there will be great-grandchildren bouncing on my knee. Where has the summer gone?
Sigh!
Sighing can mean many things depending on the circumstances. You might sigh with contentment after a long day’s work. Your sighing might be in relief after a close call, or it might be in in irritation or frustration. I remember my mother sighing on more than one occasion and saying, “I don’t know what I am going to do with you kids!”
We sigh when we are feeling pain, physical or spiritual. We sigh when we’re feeling loss or grief. The passing of those dear to us has caused many to pause with a deep sorrowful sigh and to ask, “How can this be? Where has the summer gone?”
How quickly the years pass and how brief our time compared to the eternity of the Creator as we read in the 90th Psalm – “For a thousand years in your sight are like yesterday when it is past ... our years come to an end like a sigh.”
Life slips away so quickly and easily. Dear ones are with us one minute, full of life and love, and the next minute gone forever to be with God. Our sighing in such times is a reflex, a way of expressing the inexpressible, a prayer without words because words are inadequate for expressing the terrible anguish we feel.
The Apostle Paul writes that, because of our weakness, we often cannot find the words to tell God what we want desperately to say.
But he adds, “The Spirit helps us in our weakness; for we do not know how to pray as we ought, but that very Spirit intercedes with sighs too deep for words.”
God knows our hurt and feels our pain even when the only prayer we can manage is an inarticulate sigh.
According to the psalmist that’s both a comfort and a burden, for a God who knows our hurt and feels our pain also knows our sin.
“You have set our iniquities before you, our secret sins in the light of your countenance.”
It’s bad enough to grow old in the blink of an eye; it’s unbearable to grow old and come to the last sigh knowing that God knows fully who we are. And we wonder, we fear, that we’re not good enough – that our failures, our bad behavior, outweigh any good we have done.
Our basic sin is the belief that we need to make ourselves good enough for God, that salvation has to somehow be earned and deserved, that the God who created us good in the beginning will punish us eternally for not holding up our end. That’s the result of bad religious teachings, the “pull yourself up by your own bootstraps” thinking that’s contrary to the way of Jesus.
Recognizing the limitations of our earthly existence and letting go of all our learned misbeliefs, all the simplistic doctrines of redemption proclaimed by television preachers and so fiercely guarded by mainline church elders like me, may be the beginning of the wisdom of the psalmist.
“The days of our life are 70 years or perhaps 80, if we are strong; even then their span is only toil and trouble; they are soon gone, and we fly away … So teach us to count our days
that we may gain a wise heart.”
Years ago in Youth Fellowship at our church in Ithaca, Wisconsin, I learned a lesson from an exercise called the “trust fall” that I’ve never forgotten. The Rev. Frank Drollinger, our pastor at that time, had us find a partner. We were each to have one partner stand 3 feet in front of the other, facing the same direction. The one in front was then to fall directly backward into the waiting arms of the person behind. If I could do that without bending my knees it showed that I trusted my partner to catch me. Some people fell backward stiff as a board, trusting their partners completely. Others of us bent our knees every time, no matter who was catching us, because we could not bring ourselves to trust anyone that much.
When it comes our time to die we do something that in a much-deeper sense is like that trust fall. We let go of our life, all that we have known and loved in all of our years, and let our whole being go – sighing into the arms of the one who created us.
I am collecting miracle, vision, mystical and holy-coincidence personal stories for a new book. Call or write if you think you might have one to share.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He's the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.