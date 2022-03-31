Barn Boards and Baling Wire

“If memory serves,” we say when we are about to recall something from our past that we cannot be certain is accurate. And often memory doesn’t serve. When sharing a memory with family or friends we can be sure we will be corrected if our recollection varies from theirs. Those who have ever compared memories with siblings know how very different they can be, even of the same event, just like eye-witness accounts of an accident can be contradictory.
Growing up in the same family doesn’t guarantee that everyone involved gives the same meaning to an event – even when there is agreement on the details. One person’s happy memory of Christmas morning may be painful to another. And if we happen to share what others prefer to keep as a family secret, be prepared for a cool reception at the next reunion.
It’s especially risky to publish a memoir of any kind, whether in a book or a newspaper column like this.
A while back I told about going to a funeral for my great-uncle, Tom McDonough, in the parlor of his home next to the E.U.B. Church in Lime Ridge, Wisconsin. A distant cousin reminded me gently that, according to his obituary, Uncle Tom’s visitation was in the parlor, but his funeral was actually at the church. In my defense I was only 4 years old and it was the first time I had ever seen a body in an open coffin. Still I believe in doing due diligence and in having all the details right as much as possible.
Misspelling names is the bane of every memoirist’s existence. In a recent piece about Orrin’s gas station in Loyd, I misspelled the last name of Don and Pat Crary, the longtime owners of the cheese factory. It was a failure in proofreading because I know the name very well. Their parents, Albert and Mary Crary, who owned the factory before Don and Pat, lived in the house between the factory and the old gas station. They bought it after the Elmer Denman family moved out, but that’s another story that I will return to in a moment.
One of my favorite childhood memories is about the first time my sibs and I put on Halloween masks and went trick-or-treating in Loyd. That was big stuff for a 7-year-old farm kid in 1958. One of the first doors we knocked on was that of Mr. and Mrs. Crary. They invited us in, fussed over each one of us like we were their own grandchildren, and sent us on our way with bags full of candy and cookies.
The cheese factory, too, was a magical place. We would stop in sometimes to pick up a brick of Borden cheddar made from our own cow’s milk. If we went at the right time in the afternoon the long, shiny stainless-steel vats would be full of fresh curd. We would watch as Pat ran the machine that cut up the curd. And then we would ask if we could have some and Pat always said yes. I don’t need to tell those of you who grew up in farm country that there is nothing better than fresh, warm cheese curds that squeak against your teeth as they melt in your mouth.
“Ambrosia, food for the gods,” John Garner, my old English teacher at Ithaca High, would have said.
Another cherished memory of the Crary family is of one of those days when the bills were piling up and the milk check would not stretch from one month to the next. We climbed in the Studebaker with Dad, rode down to Loyd, and stood with him as, hat in hand, he knocked on the door of the Crary house. Kathleen “Kate” Crary, Don’s wife, kept the books for the cheese factory and wrote the checks. Dad explained the situation to Kate and she invited us in. Not for the first time, without a question or a comment, she wrote out a check for an extension. I’m sure that ours was not the only farm family that the Crarys carried from time to time.
Among the many responses I received to the story about the Orrin’s gas station was one from Don and Kate’s youngest son, Mark Crary.
“One of my earliest memories is of Orrin’s station,” he said. “When mowing the lawn, Mom would put a dime in her pocket and mow her way toward Orrin’s. When she got to the end, we would cross (Wisconsin) Highway 58 to Orrin’s to get a cold bottle of Hillbilly pop. One time which sticks in my mind, I was on my toes trying to look in the cooler to see what flavors of pop were in there. One of the neighbor men grabbed me by the ankles and held me head first in the cooler! I remember it scaring the heck out of me. He was a big man!”
Janice Parrish remembered, “Going to Orrin’s was a big occasion when we visited my grandparents, the Elmer Denmans. They lived just to the right of Orrin’s station. When I was about 4 years old my dad, Ray Hanko, would take me over to Orrin’s and get a bottle of pop. The Elmer Denman family had 24 children, the largest family in Richland County. There were 25 children but one little girl died at age 5. There were five sets of twins.”
Susan Keehn said, “Your story took me back in memory to the log Buck Creek Store. Ed and Julia Collins were the owners I believe. You can still see the root-cellar door going into the rock behind where the old store stood. The old store was moved to the Emmett and Ann Collins farm when the road was changed.”
My sister-in-law, Marsha Perry Koch, said, “(I) thought immediately of Stenner’s Garage in Viola. We would go down across the bridge and get a bottle of Hillbilly soda out of the pop machine, 10 cents a bottle. Mr. Stenner was a tall, thin man who always had a cigarette hanging from his lips. It stayed on his bottom lip, magically never falling out, even as he spoke. The whole cigarette would become ash and just stay there. It was an awesome sight. Many a summer day was spent getting a soda at Stenner’s Garage.”
Her sister and my dear wife, Jo Perry-Sumwalt, added that she always got strawberry and Marsha always got orange.
Gary Ewing was reminded of, “… the Sylvan Store when I was a kid in the 1940s. Minor Glick owned that store. It was a public gathering place too, with a gas pump (and) a post office – and he kept six Jersey milk cows in a lean-to on the back side of his general store which he milked by hand. Oh yeah, times were different back then.”
Yes times were different back then, but cherished memories linger and help define who we are now.
In Proverbs we read, “The memory of the righteous is a blessing, but the name of the wicked will rot.”
If memory serves, I will be counted among the righteous. If your memories put me among the rotten, I will thank you to keep them to yourself.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He's the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.