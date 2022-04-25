Barn Boards and Baling Wire

The horrors of Russian atrocities in Ukraine continue to unfold on our television screens. We wonder where God is in all the suffering, but we can be sure there are many ways God is present even in the midst of this brutal war. One of those ways is the active caring of faithful Christians who are doing all they can to help their neighbors. My Facebook friend Maia Mikhaluk sends daily reports about what her church is doing to support those who have lost homes and loved ones.
“Dear Friends,” she wrote this past week. “Thank you for your support and prayer that made today’s trip possible to villages in the Chernihiv and Kyiv regions (of Ukraine). These villages were occupied by Russian invaders for over a month and what they left behind doesn’t differ from place to place. The Russians destroyed, trashed, looted houses, traumatized people who out of fear hid in cold root cellars for weeks to avoid tanks and armored personnel vehicles.
“I talked to 11-year-old Bohdan. asking him about the days of occupation. He said he was scared (when) Russians killed people for no reason. A young mother with a 14-month-old baby shared that in their house several families with small kids were staying together. Russians demanded that they give them all the milk that their cow was producing, but allowed them to keep other food. In other houses the Russians took away all food and people were hungry. Neighbors tried to help each other but it was not safe to go out to the street. Russian thieves stole farming and constructions tools, and anything else they could find of value
“Now people are still struggling. The infrastructure of the villages is in the process of being restored. The village stores are either closed or have a very-limited food supply. Everywhere people were asking for bread. Medicines are not available. In Kyiv this morning we were able to buy a special sweet bread that people eat at Easter time. People were grateful for that treat! We went on this trip with other volunteers. They had much-needed medicines, personal-hygiene products and secondhand clothes to distribute.
“People in villages asked us about news, about the situation in Kyiv and other regions of Ukraine. There are smiles and words of thankfulness that their village is free from invaders. We didn’t experience life under Russian occupation but even we felt a great sense of relief when the Russians were pushed out of the Kyiv region! People believe that the victory of Ukraine will be soon! It was good to see that tow trucks were gradually removing Russian rusting-metal trash from villages and roads. People are busy cleaning around their houses. They are preparing to celebrate Easter this Sunday. (Easter is one week later in the Eastern Orthodox tradition.)
“Once again, friends, thank you for being with us through your prayers and support! Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me. (Matthew 25:40)”
Steven Charleston, a Native American elder and retired Episcopal bishop of Alaska, sent out a prayer that is on many of our hearts this week.
“How hard it is to sit here in this quiet world while just over the horizon death is falling from the sky. How helpless I feel to change that reality. I cannot bring my safety to those in danger. I cannot end their struggle as much as I wish I could. But I believe the love of the Spirit is in both places at once. It is here in my life and there in their heartbreak. With all the faith I have I seek to connect those two end points of hope. Let whatever love was meant for me go to them. Let it help in any small way it can. Let it ransom as many as it can. Let my love do what my life cannot, and span the distance between my peace and their pain.”
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He's the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.