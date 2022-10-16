Barn Boards and Baling Wire

Several years ago I did a storytelling event for more than 300 NOMADS, a volunteer group that travels around the country doing maintenance and disaster-recovery work for churches, schools, retreat centers and campgrounds. They had all gathered with their RVs at a fairground in northeast Iowa for the largest potluck dinner that it has ever been my pleasure to attend. I was the after-potluck storyteller. And that’s what I gave them – a potluck of inspirational and humorous tales. And as always I told a few of my favorite vision-mystical stories.
People came to me afterward to relate some of their personal experiences, as always happens. A farm couple from Illinois told me of an incident that occurred in the haymow of their barn. It seems some kind of repair was needed high in the rafters. The husband had climbed up the ladder with a 2-by-4 in hand. The wife was holding the ladder steady below. When the husband reached the top the board slipped out of his hands and plummeted straight down toward his wife. She said there was no doubt she would have been killed – except for the fact that suddenly she was struck by an invisible force that thrust her 20 feet away, out of the path of the falling board.
On another occasion, after telling stories to a large group in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, David Eaton, pastor of the local Evangelical Covenant Church, recounted a memory of a divine-intervention moment that occurred when he was a farm kid in southern Minnesota. The story in his own words appears in my book, “Sharing Visions: Divine Revelations, Angels and Holy Coincidences.”
“On an October Saturday, I was helping my Dad pick corn on my Uncle Jerry’s farm. The day was getting late but Dad wanted to finish so he could take the equipment back to our farm to start picking corn Monday. By the time we finished it was dusk and our car was more than 2 miles away. Neither tractor had lights so we were in a hurry to arrive home. With instructions to follow Dad, I drove a tractor and wagon. I was probably 1,500 feet behind his tractor, corn picker and wagon. It was getting dark but we were nearing the home place.
“As I came round the corner, going full throttle at 18 mph on the John Deere B – 9-year-olds love going full throttle – I met a vehicle coming from the other direction. Its headlights were on high beam and it had stopped on the side of the road in front of me; the light blinded me. Suddenly right in front of me was the back of the wagon connected to the tractor Dad was driving.
“I had just enough time to make one hard attempt to disengage the hand clutch but it wouldn’t disengage. I was standing behind the steering wheel – much like a ship’s captain – when I felt the tractor being steered through my arms. My tractor and wagon entered the ditch, missing Dad’s wagon by a foot. I drove parallel to Dad’s wagon, corn picker and tractor; I then came up out of the ditch, missing the front of dad’s tractor by a foot. After returning to the roadway I once again attempted to disengage the hand clutch; this time it released easily.
“Dad came running and, with frantic tears in his voice, cried out, ‘Are you all right?’
“Can you imagine what had gone through his mind and heart through all of this? Calmly I assured him I was fine, but had lost my cap in the process.
“Upon further review some interesting facts turned up. It was understandable that I missed the back of Dad’s wagon when I entered the ditch because I reacted as immediately as I could. But why did I miss the front of the tractor by only a foot when coming out of the ditch? That question wasn’t answered until the next morning when dad went back to look at the scene in the daylight. Had I stayed in the ditch one second longer I would have hit a culvert connecting a farmer’s field with the road, and certainly would have flipped over the tractor. He also discovered a barbed-wire fence on the field side of the ditch that could have caused injury or worse if my tractor had veered too far to the right. It would have taken a professional stunt driver to have entered and left the steep ditch at just the right angle to avoid tipping over.
“Anyone investigating the scene would have been foolish to suggest that it was skill, or even luck, for a nine-year-old boy to have maneuvered a tractor at full throttle through all of this while standing up. I knew that through the power of God, Someone else had driven that tractor into and then out of the ditch, though through my hands and arms.
“My mother was the first to interpret that God had a special plan and purpose for my life. God had preserved me in a special way and I had profoundly experienced God’s presence. Maybe that was the day, way back 40 years ago, that I first began moving away from being a farmer to becoming a minister.”
I’m collecting more farm miracle, vision, mystical and holy-coincidence personal stories for a new book. Call or write if you think you might have one to share.
John Sumwalt is a retired pastor and the son of dairy farmers. He's the author of “Vision Stories” and “How to Preach the Miracles.” Email johnsumwalt@gmail.com or call 414-339-0676 to reach him.