Be strong like Gideon

In Judges, chapter 6, we find Gideon has plans to thresh some wheat in hiding so his family has something to eat. All Gideon knows is to hide and survive.
Then the Angel of the Lord – the Holy Spirit – comes along, calls him a mighty man of valor and proceeds to apprentice him along the path to achieving the reality of being strong and doing great things. On the way Gideon must be persuaded God’s ways are the best by asking for signs from God.
First the Holy Spirit brings supernatural fire to consume the meal Gideon offers to him. Then the Holy Spirit directs Gideon to tear down a pagan altar. Because Gideon’s father had erected the altar he's a bit fearful of following that order. He does as he's directed – but under cover of darkness so he won't receive too much flack. I guess he figured since his director hadn’t said when to do it, he was free to choose the path of what he perceived had the least opposition.
Next Gideon asks for signs from the Holy Spirit to be sure he’s on the right path to saving Israel. You may be familiar with the concept that originated with Gideon of “throwing out a fleece.” He asks for the sign of a wet fleece in the morning when the ground is dry. When that appeal is satisfied, he asks politely for the converse the next day – a dry fleece in the morning when the ground is wet with dew. God answers that request as well.
On the way to becoming a man of valor, Gideon now calls the people to war against their adversaries who have been destroying their harvests and livelihoods for seven years. But his apprenticeship is not yet completed. Too many respond to the call. If they win the battle with so many they can claim they accomplished the victory, rather than it being God’s victory. Twice God cuts the number of combatants, once by removing those who are fearful. The second time He releases those who are not continually surveying their surroundings for danger. Those who remain are less than 1 percent of those who responded to the initial call to war.
By all the normal standards of war, battles were fought in the daylight. But the Lord throws out the book. He directs Gideon to go out in the night against an army whose encampment is so large it stretches to the horizon. Go out at night – and if by any chance Gideon is afraid he can go case the encampment in advance. What leader goes ahead of the army to spy on the enemy?
In the end Gideon is assured he’s listening to wise counsel from the Holy Spirit. His small army takes torches hidden in jugs and trumpets, and surrounds the enemy camp in the middle of the night. When the jugs are broken to reveal the torches and the trumpets sound, the encamped army awakes in a panic. They turn on each other with their swords and then flee.
Gideon, at the Lord’s direction, overcame the enemy of Israel. The Holy Spirit lifted Gideon’s eyes from his circumstances and showed him the way out for his people. As long as he followed the directions he had success. The directions weren’t always the standard method of operation, but when followed brought victory.
Read the rest of Gideon’s story in chapters 6 through 8 in the book of Judges in the Bible’s Old Testament. Notice he does become the title God gave him – Mighty Man of Valor. His apprenticeship was fulfilled successfully and Israel had peace as long as he lived.
There comes a time when it’s time to put to work what we’ve learned. Apprenticeships are the next step in education after gleaning knowledge from books – learn from someone who’s lived it. Learn how to set stakes for a new road or building to be dug. Experience takes into account whether there’s a spring beneath the location, how the weather affects the area, the type of soil, the effects of covering water-absorbing ground with concrete or asphalt, etc. Some plans just don’t work successfully without experience tailoring them to reality.
God is raising men and women of valor to do mighty exploits on the earth, just like He promised in the Bible.
“But the people who know their God shall be strong and do great things.” – Daniel 11:32, The Living Bible
Gideon was called by God to do great things. You, too, can know God, be strong and do great things.
Married for 44 years, Darlene Stern and her husband have raised a family of nine in rural southeast Wisconsin. She has been a stay-at-home mom, goat herdsperson, dyslexia tutor, midwifery advocate, newsletter creator, manuscript editor, published author, model for professional artists and passionate pursuer of Jesus Christ. Her degree in geography is from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville.