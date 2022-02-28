Christian in Ukraine shares terror, faith

As we prayed Sunday in our church for the people of Ukraine, I thought about what it must be like for our brothers and sisters in Christ there – as Russian troops advance across the country seeking to destroy the Ukrainian way of life.
Maia Mikhaluk of Kyiv tells what it’s like Feb. 28 in a Facebook post; it was the fifth day of the war. She tells of her concern for her daughter, who is expecting.
“As Sasha starts the 39th week of pregnancy we are eagerly awaiting a miracle of new life. On the other hand our joy is mixed, with anxious uncertainty about possible logistics of getting Sasha to the hospital when the time comes. We try but it’s hard not to go in our minds into ‘what if’ mode.
“As the night descends and darkness encroaches from all sides, the warnings of rocket strikes push us into bomb shelters again. But ‘God’s Word is a lamp to my feet.’ – Psalm 119:105. We focus on that light and it helps us not be swallowed by the darkness of fear and danger. ‘The light shines in the darkness, and the darkness cannot overcome it.’ – John 1:5. ‘For You have been my refuge, a tower of strength against the enemy.’ – Psalm 61:3. Over the past five days we learned what it means to trust God on a whole new level! We have experienced His presence like never before!
“I’ve never been a morning person, but now I LOVE mornings! The air raids are less frequent during the daytime. Hospital for Sasha doesn’t seem so far. It’s actually just a 10-minute drive from home, but at night during curfew and under air-raid sirens it doesn’t seem close. We keep hearing about babies being born in bomb shelters and we understand that a trip to a hospital is apparently not always possible. We pray and hope that our grandbaby will be born under a peaceful sky of free Ukraine. We know the victory will be ours but we realize that the battle is far from over.
“The fighting is ongoing in the north, south and east. The enemy continues to try to break through the defense of Kyiv. Yesterday we read that Russian tanks and armored personnel carriers are trying to use women and children as their shields while advancing on our positions. I pray to God that it’s not true but even in 2014 Putin said that they would be using this strategy – sending kids and women ahead of their troops knowing that Ukrainian soldiers will not shoot. There should be a special place in hell for those who use children as their shield!
“We hear that Putin wants to mobilize half a million more troops to throw them into Ukraine. I hope mothers of those who are in danger of being mobilized will hide them. There is no honor in dying on Ukrainian land as an aggressor.
“Meanwhile in the first days of the war our army and units of territorial defense have added more than 100,000 volunteers. Several people from our churches in different cities reported that they tried hard to join the territorial defense – one man walked for 26 kilometers from one military office to another – but were denied because there were twice as many people volunteering than it’s possible to equip with weapons. We thank God for the courage and protection He gives to our defenders!”
Maia adds these words from the psalmist.
“He makes wars cease to the ends of the earth.
He breaks the bow and shatters the spear;
He burns the shields with fire.
He says, ‘Be still, and know that I am God;
I will be exalted among the nations,
I will be exalted in the earth.’" – Psalms 46:9-10
