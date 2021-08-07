From the Woodlot

Charcoal, mosquito repellent, picnic-table cloth, floaties, weedless jigs, plastic worms … it’s my current hardware-store list scratched on a sticky note with a carpenter’s pencil. It’s a list that screams July in Wisconsin.
July – where did it go? July is when lake-water temperature finally warms enough for me to fully immerse myself without a yelp. It’s when largemouth bass hunker down still as suspended statues in lily pads shaded by overhanging cedars and birches. July is when the June-born baby loon has more than tripled its size and knows to venture to secluded reeds along the shore when the osprey makes its daily flight around the lake in search of protein.
July on the farm was when corn went into hyper-growth mode. The corn leaves ensconced the sturdy central stem and pointed skyward until like magic the tassel appeared at the growing point. July was when the pasture grasses were beyond the stage of seeking a way to replicate by shooting a seed stalk. When properly managed July’s orchard, fescue, quack and rye grasses were all vegetative. They were accessible to my cows, who wrapped their tongues around the base of the plants to tear them into their mouths. They processed the freshly ingested forage with their grinding palates before sending it to their rumens in the peristaltic waves of their elongated esophagi – all while fending off bothersome flies with their ever-active tails and twitching ears.
July on the farm was when thunderstorms brought cool relief from summer’s heat, albeit briefly, until humidity returned and steam rose from the backs of my Milking Shorthorn dairy cows congregating in a paddock corner. July 17, 1997, was when the sky turned an ominous black and then a greenish cast. Silence fell across the countryside along the Eau Claire River valley where I farmed. When the storm approached my farm neighbor Oliver said he climbed off his tractor to lie beneath his flat rack loaded with freshly made square bales. My wife and I had taken our young family to a Brewers game in Milwaukee when we learned the storm had produced straight-line winds. They took our traditional dairy barn where we milked our cows and flattened it. We survived that ordeal and were milking cows in a new swing parlor by the following calving season.
I found a scribbled note in my sock drawer this morning that somehow survived the move from our farmhouse to Wausau. It’s a good bet it was a July farm-store list – de-wormer, fly bombs, fly sticky tape, grease, baling twine, shear bolts and weedless jigs. The list encapsulated my life perfectly on the farm. Do the work first and if all went well I could go fishing.
Turn the page on July to welcome August in Wisconsin. That’s when barley and oats are golden, awaiting the combine’s rattling header that feeds the grain to a threshing drum that separates it from chaff. August is when morning mist hangs in the valley, lingering until the orange sun turns yellow and burns it from rows of drying hay. The Anglo-Saxons called it Weod monath, meaning weed month, because of the proliferation of weeds that grow in August’s heat. The first week finds my store list containing the same items as July. But as August progresses a transformation to fall items happens.
I’m practicing my “savor each day-live in the moment” mode as summer speeds along. August holds a place of its own. It begins in the dog days and ends with me repeating a familiar refrain – “Where the heck is my fleece?” – when a cool evening settles in.
Happy harvesting friend, and don’t forget to make time for catching a fish or two. I recommend a weedless jig tipped with a green-plastic watermelon-scented worm. Until next week …
Greg Galbraith, a former dairy farmer who owns woodlot property in eastern Marathon County, Wisconsin, writes about the rapidly changing nature of the agricultural landscape. He has built a lifetime connection to the land and those who farm it.