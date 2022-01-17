General-store days long gone

Traveling along Jackson County Road C from the unincorporated community of Disco in Jackson County, Wisconsin, to the unincorporated hamlet of Beach Corners in Trempealeau County takes about 15 minutes.
Heading west from Disco one will travel through the unincorporated burg of Franklin – where I live – and through the slightly larger outpost of Hegg in Trempealeau County before reaching Beach.
In today’s world the 14-mile trip through the four metropolises is quick, but not so much 100 years ago when county highways were sand, gravel and mud. Travel was a journey, so each community had its own retail base served by a general store.
I’m most familiar with the Franklin Store, which was for many years operated by Ted and Borhild Fosse along with his brother Melvin. I was in that store hundreds of times as a youth and remember also shopping in the Hegg and Disco stores.
From fan belts to luncheon meat, from bib overalls to cereal and every nut, bolt and screw one could think of, it seemed like the Franklin Store had it all. Almost every day someone from our farm stopped at the store for some critical piece of hardware or for a refreshing 20-cent, 10-ounce bottle of soda pop from the old Coca-Cola chest cooler that sat out on the open front porch.
There were two gas pumps outside – premium and regular – and a Sunbeam-bread sign greeting on the screen door. If I happened to be 20 cents short, no problem. The store offered charge accounts; and judging by the dozens of charge slips hanging around the front counter, everyone’s credit was good.
If you weren’t in a hurry – and this was a store not meant for a quick dash in and out – you could hear the latest news, the weather, politics and the state of the world in general.
Because it was a general store – Disco, Franklin, Hegg and Beach each had one. They have long-since closed. The Disco store was torn down, but the other three store buildings remain.
Much of the history and the people who lived and worked in the stores is gone, but here is what I could piece together on these once-thriving centers of commerce.
Disco – Only a few buildings remain in Disco, located at the junctions of county roads C and X in the town of Albion. And neither the Bee Gees nor John Travolta had anything to do with its name.
The spot on the map had no name until the government decided in 1871 to establish a post office there. The community was given the name Marengo but the post office was discontinued in 1886. When it was reestablished in 1892 the name Marengo had been taken by another town in Wisconsin. A local resident suggested Disco – named after her hometown in Illinois.
It was about that time that C.J. Hogg and Frank O’Hearn started a general store, which was later owned by the Kimball, Potter and Zindrick families. The store was purchased by Raymond and Ann Kindrick in 1959. I believe it closed sometime in the 1980s when the Kindricks retired.
The location of the store is now part of a community park in Disco – a town which once had a creamery, blacksmith ship and a school.
Franklin – The Franklin Store was built in 1909 or 1910. One account I found says it was built by Iver Pederson who also had a store in Ettrick, but another account says it was built by August Yahr, a Norwegian immigrant who had previously worked for Pederson. August and his wife, Josephine, purchased the store in 1914 and operated it until 1959, when it was sold to the Fosses.
Borghild Fosse died in 1978 and Ted Fosse died in 1987. Ted’s daughter Joyce Graff kept the store open a little longer, but it closed sometime in the late-1980s. The Fosses lived in a house attached to the back of the store, which today is used as a residence.
Hegg – Located at county roads S and C, Hegg is named after Hans Christian Heg – they added a G to the town name – who was a Wisconsin antislavery activist and a Civil War veteran; he died after being wounded in the war. A post office was established in 1873; the present store building dates to 1888. It served as the post office, where the mail was dropped off weekly by stagecoach.
Lars Underheim was long associated with the Hegg store. According to the History of Trempealeau County from 1917, Underheim managed the store for four years under one owner and two years under another before buying the store in 1907.
“He has since conducted it on a profitable basis, keeping a complete line of general merchandise including groceries and county produce and is drawing patronage from a wide extent of rich surrounding territory,” the book says.
Underheim retired from the store in 1949. Like the Disco store was, the Hegg store is two stories with living quarters upstairs. It was operated by the McMahon family in the 1970s, when my teammates would stop in for a treat after baseball practice in nearby Punker Park. The store closed sometime in the 1980s. There was an attempt to open it as a restaurant a few years ago, but the building sold in 2017 and is now a residence.
Beach Corners – Completing the journey where County Road C meets Wisconsin Highway 53 is Beach Corners – sometimes called Beaches Corner, named after a prominent local family.
I can find little about the history of the store, other than a photo from the Trempealeau County Historical Society taken in the 1920s. I found a mention in a 1946 newspaper article that it was rented that year by Ed Gunderson. I don’t recall the store being open in the 1970s, but it was purchased by Christa Berg in 1982. For many years it was the location for her yarn and crafts store, which closed a few years ago. Currently the building is empty.
I apologize for any errors, as the stories of these stores are incomplete; perhaps readers will help fill in the gaps. The stories are not unique; most rural communities at one time had their own general stores. Some buildings still stand. Others are gone, like the neighborhood centers they once were.
You just don’t have the same feeling shopping in a big-box store or pushing a buy-now button online.
Chris Hardie and his wife, Sherry, raise animals and crops on his great-grandparents’ Jackson County farm. Nominated for a Pulitzer Prize in 2001, he’s a former member of the Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council and past-president of the Wisconsin Newspaper Association. Email chardie1963@gmail.com with comments.