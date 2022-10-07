Herbs grow into healthy tea time

GILMANTON, Wis. – After spending time working on various farms around the world, Tony DiMaggio of western Wisconsin settled on his 20-acre Sacred Blossom Farm to grow herbs and make tea. His custom proprietary blends have become a hit among aficionados of the drink.
DiMaggio uses organic practices.
“(I want to) farm for my health, the people who use my products and the earth,” he said.
When considering all his options, his education working on other farms led him to believe that vegetables were a difficult crop with which to make a profit – and took a lot of initial investment. With efficiency in mind, he said, he settled on value-added herbs and special tea blends.
This past year he sold 2,500 pounds of tea, which he thinks is the maximum one person can handle. This year he hired full-time help and increased to a 7,000-pound goal, he said, with the hope of future expansion leading to 10,000 to 12,000 pounds of herbs.
DiMaggio finds it pays to hire someone knowledgeable about herbs. His current worker has experience in grocery management, he said, which has been a bonus for analyzing sales data. Between the two of them they grow, dry, blend, package and market the teas.
The growing year starts in his greenhouse, where he plants seeds for the herbs that will go into the ground. The No. 1 killer at that stage is over-watering, he said, so he’s careful to ensure the plants are at the same depth and that growth is uniform. He uses plastic cell trays, covers them with clear plastic wrap and uses grow lights. After the seeds germinate he thins to one plant per cell.
Once he has that under control, he moves on to harvesting wild herbs on surrounding acreage – such as the 5 acres of nettles he rents from a neighbor. Other wild herbs are mullein, white-pine tree bark and wild-cherry tree bark, he said. The latter is poisonous to cattle so farmers are glad to have him cut the trees out of their pastures. He uses the inner bark and returns the rest of the wood to his neighboring farmers for burning.
After transplanting his started herbs, his next task is weed control. He understands some weeds do have a place in the ecosystem, he said, so his goal is not a weed-free environment. His greatest problem is quack grass, which he controls by planting a border around the field to keep it from encroaching. DiMaggio doesn’t use mulch because he finds it time-consuming and expensive, and increases the risk of introducing weed seeds. Mulch can also keep the ground from warming in the spring and can cause nitrogen deficiency. Although he does use a tractor and cultivator at times, he still does a lot of weeding by hand or with a hoe.
People are also reading…
Pest control is more a matter of outsmarting the insects in the plants. An example is the herb ashwagandha, which is susceptible to potato and cucumber beetles. To thwart the beetles he starts the plants early in the season, he said, which confuses the insects that are expecting to dine on the plants later. Crickets were prolific this spring; because they like dry soil he watered the plants, reducing the ideal cricket environment. Streaked gophers were also a problem, but after watching them he decided they didn’t do enough damage to warrant any type of control.
Harvest timing for each plant is different, depending on where they’re using their energy, he said. Root crops are best when dormant, having moved their energy from producing above ground to the root. A flowering plant is best before it produces seed, when the energy is still in the plant.
Beyond that he trusts his nose to tell him when the herb’s scent is strongest. Weather can affect potency, such as rain – which causes more growth, making the plant less potent. Clear skies make for better harvest time, he said, and bees are a good indication the harvest is ready.
DiMaggio has been hand-harvesting his herbs. But as he grows in size, harvesting is difficult on his body so he’s converting to small mechanical equipment.
“The shortest resource is my time,” he said.
He said it’s cheaper and easier to maintain equipment and modify it by having it built from scratch out of common parts.
Once harvested, the herbs are dried in a special shed with a propane heater – without being washed. That’s because moisture on the harvested plants makes an ideal microbe environment and cuts the quality. Once they’re dry, it’s time for DiMaggio to mix his teas and pack them for sale. He makes new blends every year, he said, but finds some teas are so good he needs to keep making them. Sales are done online or at regional food cooperatives.
DiMaggio sees the teas as a stepping stone to his long-term goal of being a steward of more land.
“I look at the land and from a perspective of what is the best thing for ecology, what’s the best thing for agriculture, and what’s the best thing for residential and tourism – and bring those three aspects together,” he said.
Visit www.SacredBlossomFarm.com to take a virtual farm tour and for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.