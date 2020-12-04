KEWASKUM, Wis. – Hillbilly, aka Junior, was a home-raised breed buck. When he was small our son needed a few goats to help weed an overgrown area of his property so Junior and a partner found a new home for a few months. During that time he learned to be stake-tethered to a chain attached to his collar, moving from one location to another. He also learned that his night shelter was where he could find his daily ration of grain.
Fall came around. The two boys began to emit the familiar odor of a buck during the rut season, which soon led to their coming home. Junior was kept as a breed buck because he was polled and because his mother was a good producer. Polled means naturally hornless. Often when a horned animal is mated with a polled animal the result is hornless offspring. We kept Junior to breed some of the does, hoping to have polled doelings that would milk well to keep for the milking herd.
Because Junior was trained to be staked, for a while we staked him up on the hill where we needed some brush of our own cleared. That’s how he was given the name Hillbilly – the billy on the hill. We moved an air dam from a semi-tractor trailer up there for shelter. We fed and watered him daily, moving him frequently to the next patch of brush he could chew off.
When a doe was ready to breed we walked her up to visit Hillbilly. He would accommodate her needs; then we’d walk her back to the barn. The setup wasn’t much to reinforce socialization with other goats, but it accommodated our needs for that moment.
The time came when he became an overzealous teenager that beat on his shelter. He also grew fond of winding his chain around the stake and various saplings in the vicinity until he was immobile. Oh and his stench was overpowering when an east wind blew into the bedroom window. So we moved him to a pen outside the barn – a really large pen with lots of lush greens to eat.
A problem arose when the fall rains and snow arrived. He ran a race track around the inside perimeter of the fence so frequently that it turned into mud. Most goats abhor mud and water, but not Junior – he experienced a name change when he moved. He loved mud baths as though he was a pig. He relished washing his face in the mud and then trying to rub it on me when I fed him. Because his beard was also caked with mud, every time he put his head in the water bucket to drink we’d need to change the water. There was often so much mud caked on his face that one could flake it off in chunks. I was always glad when the sun came out and dried the mud so he could be cleaned a bit.
The time came when we decided Junior needed to find another home. I always pray the new stewards of our goats will be good to them. I fully realized Junior could be a trial, but I still wanted a good home for him. He wasn’t mean and nasty, just an adolescent who loved mud.
Of course the day his new owners came to fetch him Junior was not the cleanest, but they didn’t care. They just wanted a boy that was tame and fairly gentle. He jumped right into the back of their truck like he’d been practicing his whole life.
And away he went to a new life.