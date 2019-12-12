When the great glaciers began melting, the land warmed and became habitable for humans. People began arriving in what is now the Upper Midwest. Some researchers believe those early people crossed a land bridge from Siberia to Alaska. Other researchers believe they came from southern regions of what is now North America.
Researchers have found physical evidence suggesting some of those Paleo-Indians, as they are called, arrived as early as 12,000 years ago. Those early arrivals are believed to have come from the south and southwest in relatively small numbers, following the retreating glacier as it slowly moved north. Evidence such as special projectile points – Clovis, Folsom and other evidence – was found in what is now Wisconsin’s Brown and Door counties. Those early arrivals also left behind stone tools, pottery shards and even some petroglyphs. Their diet is believed to have been small animals such as rabbits and squirrels as well as native plants.
By A.D. 1000 to 1500 native people were becoming farmers. They were known to grow maize or corn, beans and squash as primary crops. Those early people established farming villages near rivers and lakes. According to researchers Robert Birmingham and Leslie Eisenberg, after A.D. 1300 two primary farming areas emerged for native peoples. A western cluster emerged along the Mississippi River around present-day La Crosse. An eastern concentration evolved along the Fox River, Lake Winnebago and in the region around Green Bay reaching into the Door Peninsula.
Another prominent Native American farming village, which existed between A.D. 1000 and 1300, is now Aztalan State Park in eastern Jefferson County. The people who settled there built large flat-topped mounds and surrounded their village with a wooden stockade. Birmingham refers to Aztalan as “Wisconsin’s first farming town.”
It’s estimated that Aztalan included 45 acres of agricultural land, with some evidence that other nearby land may have been cultivated as well. Birmingham and Eisenberg said the native peoples’ primary crop was corn. They also grew sunflowers, erect knotweed, giant ragweed, maygrass, and bottle gourds. In the northern region of Wisconsin and in some central wetland areas, native people harvested wild rice as a food source starting about 1,900 years ago. Beans appeared about 800 years ago.
Native people learned to plant three crops together – squash, corn and beans, which were known as the “Three Sisters.” According to Native-American beliefs, the growing of squash, corn and pole beans was a precious gift from the Great Spirit; they were to be planted together. Each of the sisters contributed to the other two. Corn plants provided support for the climbing beans. The beans pulled nitrogen from the air and into the soil where it benefited all three of the sisters. The beans grew through the tangle of squash vines to wind their way up the cornstalks and into the sunlight. They held the sisters together. The squash’s large leaves prevented weeds from growing and kept the soil cool. The prickly squash leaves kept pests such as raccoons and other vegetable thieves away. Growing the three sisters meant the three crops could be grown in the same space – quite a revolutionary idea compared to fields of one crop.
A few years ago I tried a bit of three-sisters crop-growing in my garden. I wanted my grandchildren to see how three plants with an interesting Native American history could grow together. One important step I didn’t consider – to give the sweet corn a couple weeks to start. Otherwise the other two sisters, especially the pole beans, will overrun the other two. Growing a three-sisters garden is a wonderful way of connecting to the history of the land and the farmers who preceded us so many years ago.
Excerpted from Jerry Apps, “Wisconsin Agriculture History,” Wisconsin Historical Society Press 2015. Visit www.jerryapps.com for more information.