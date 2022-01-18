Rural communities need electric-vehicle access

OPINION The recent hearing titled “Implications of Electric Vehicle Investments for Agriculture and Rural America” was incredibly important and showcased how electric-vehicle investments will impact rural America and agriculture as a whole.
I’m thankful for our witnesses for their time and commitment to ensuring that rural America has a seat at the table in this conversation as more and more research and development happens. We cannot afford to have rural America left behind like they have been with electrification, broadband and other key infrastructure investments in the past.
As we continue to transition to clean energy, electric vehicles will play a huge role in helping mitigate climate change. I believe that’s especially true for the agricultural sector and that electric-vehicle adoption has the possibility to have numerous benefits and opportunities for rural America.
As technology and environmental concerns have increased worldwide, countries and private companies are pouring billions of dollars of investment into electric vehicles and the required infrastructure needed to sustain them. Yet historically rural areas have lagged far behind in the adoption of adequate infrastructure and new technologies – clean water, electricity, telephone systems, broadband, etc.
Rural electric-vehicle-adoption rates remain depressed. It’s estimated there are fewer than five, and in many cases zero, registered electric vehicles per 10,000 people in the majority of non-metro counties. That’s in comparison to adoption rates in metro counties that range anywhere from 10 to more than 100 registered electric vehicles per 10,000 people. That trend extends to the state level – generally states with greater rural populations have much-fewer electric-vehicle registrations overall.
As local, state and Federal governments demand reduced emissions and automakers transition to electric vehicles, buyers will have increasing opportunities to purchase the vehicles.
David Scott serves the 13th District of Georgia as a U.S. Representative; he’s a member of the Democratic Party. Visit davidscott.house.gov for more information.