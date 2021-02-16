Science on the Farm for Kids

QUESTION: How much does a full milk can weigh?
ANSWER: Milk cans hold 10 gallons. Because milk is mostly water, a gallon of milk weighs about the same as a gallon of water. There are 2 pints in a quart and 4 quarts in a gallon. So that makes 8 pints in a gallon.
A pint of water or milk weighs a bit more than 1 pound. There’s a memory device that can be useful – “A pint is a pound the world around.” So a gallon of milk weighs about 8 pounds.
Ten gallons of milk inside the milk can, at 8 pounds per gallon, puts it at 80 pounds. The can itself weighs about 8 pounds. To answer the question, those full 10-gallon milk cans weigh about 88 pounds. It’s little wonder those old-time farmers had back problems!
Ten-gallon milk cans were standard on farms for decades, until bulk tanks and pipeline milking machines came along. The Amish still use the 10-gallon cans. There was a milk plant or creamery within reach of most every farmer so he could take his 10-gallon milk cans there twice each day. Before rural electrification most farmers had no means of cooling milk cans. Rural Wisconsin was dotted with one-room country schools, more than 6,000 at one time. Farmers tried to place a school next to a creamery so they could transport the milk and the kids at the same time.
There are two handles on the side of a milk can fitted with a compression lid. Some lids were umbrella flattops drooping down over around the edges. Others had plug covers, with a depression handle. Cans were 25 inches tall and 13 inches in diameter. Antique stores sell milk cans; they fetch an outrageous price on eBay and Amazon. They’re at Cracker Barrel restaurants, Old Country stores and the Machine Shed Restaurant chain as displays. Some people will have paintings done on milk cans; others will use the milk can as a stand for flowerpots.
When I was a little tyke on that hill farm on Oak Grove Ridge in the middle of Crawford County, Wisconsin, my Dad bought milk cans from Montgomery Ward for $3.90 each, lid included. We milked 16 to 20 cows by hand. We carried the milk pail to the milk house and poured it into a large funnel that had a gauze filter in the bottom. The filtered milk was poured into the cream separator.
Our cream separator was powered by an electric motor. The centrifugal Gustaf de Laval separator bowl spun 100 revolutions per minute. The whole milk trickled down the 18 rotating disks. The heavier milk was pulled outward against the walls, and lighter cream collected in the middle. The skimmed milk and cream came out separate spouts.
We mixed the skimmed milk with ground oats as slop for the hogs. The cream was put in a 10-gallon milk can and cooled in a two-can milk cooler. The cream was taken to the Eastman Cheese factory every four days. It was a thrill to watch my Dad place the cream-filled milk cans on the rollers and watch them disappear behind swinging doors.
Larry Scheckel is the author of “Seneca Seasons: A Farm Boy Remembers.” He grew up on a family farm in the hill country of southwestern Wisconsin, one of nine children. His teaching career stretched to more than 38 years teaching physics and aerospace science to more than 4,000 high school students at Tomah, Wisconsin.