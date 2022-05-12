Stress network needs funding

OPINION The National Farmers Union is co-leading an effort with the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture to secure funding for the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network. More than 30 agricultural, rural and mental-health professional organizations joined the National Farmers Union and the National Association of State Departments of Agriculture to ask Congress to fully fund the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network for fiscal-year 2023 by signing a letter to legislators. The Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network funds a service-provider network that connects individuals and their families in farming, ranching and other agriculturally related occupations to stress-assistance programs and resources.
The National Farmers Union is committed to helping farmers, their families and neighbors identify and cope with stress. The National Farmers Union has partnered with other farm and rural organizations to offer access to farm-stress training to Farmers Union members free of charge, and to provide free trainings available to the general public. More resources are available through Michigan State University’s “Managing Farm Stress” website, including guidance for what to do if immediate support is needed. A
Visit www.nifa.usda.gov – search for “farm stress” – and nfu.org – search for “farm stress” – and www.canr.msu.edu – search for “farm stress” – for more information.
The letter states, “We, the undersigned agriculture, rural, and mental health professional organizations representing millions of members across the country, thank you for your leadership in providing strong funding for the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network in recent appropriations packages. We urge you to continue this important work by fully funding (the network) for (fiscal-year) 2023. The purpose of (the network) is to establish and fund a service-provider network that connects individuals and their families engaged in farming, ranching and other agriculturally related occupations to stress-assistance programs. Four regional centers were established with (network) funding and are coordinating efforts to serve the unique needs of their respective populations. These centers evaluate the needs in their regions, and then develop and implement training and services to address farm-stress issues. A strong need remains for (Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network) funding and programming.
“A Morning Consult poll conducted in December 20211 found that during that calendar year, most farmers and farm workers – 61% – and rural adults – 52% – reported experiencing more stress and mental health challenges compared to the prior year. The same poll also found that while stigma around seeking help or treatment for mental health has decreased, it remains a factor, especially in agriculture. Over the past year, the majority of rural adults and farmers and farm workers say there is at least some stigma around stress and mental health in their communities. Stigma can create barriers to seeking help, and programs like (the Farm and Ranch Stress Assistance Network) are working hard to reduce stigma and increase access to assistance and services.
“There are many reasons for ongoing farm stress and mental health challenges for farmers and farm workers, including volatility in the farm economy, the financial risk involved in agriculture, weather unpredictability and a changing climate. Moreover 60 percent of rural residents live in areas with mental health professional shortages. Continued funding is essential as the (network’s) regional centers continue to develop their networks and programming to serve populations where the need is great, and resources are often limited.”