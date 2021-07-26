Surprising masterpiece graces Monroe County

SPARTA, Wis. – Life on the land prepares some for what comes next. There’s time to reflect on the mystery of life. There’s time to become ready for transformation.
For a few a transformation yields a masterpiece. We know those masterpieces as great works of literature, music and art that fill museums, libraries and concert halls around the world. Those masterpieces are the physical manifestation of inspiration. Some call that inspiration their muse. For others it’s a visit from the Paraclete – a rendezvous with the Great Spirit.
But not all masterpieces are in art museums. Some are just around the corner, waiting for us to discover them.
Wisconsin Highway 71 runs north from Sparta. A few miles from town it makes a right-angle turn to the west. Drivers slow or they don’t make the turn. There’s much to see along the ribbon of highway strewn over beautiful hills and farmland. Just after the turn something may catch the eye off to the south. There’s a flash of light from the ditch on a sunny morning. It leads the eye to an unexpected sight – a masterpiece.
Paul and Matilda Wenger ran an early auto dealership and farmed in southwest Wisconsin. They had immigrated to Wisconsin in the 1880s from what is now Germany. About 1929, after decades of work on the land, they retired to a small house between Cataract and Four Corners in Monroe County, Wisconsin. They and thousands of others had visited a grotto that had been built at Dickeyville, Wisconsin. But unlike most of the other visitors the Wengers were prepared for transformation. Visiting Dickeyville was a catalyst.
The Wenger Grotto was built by Paul and Matilda Wenger during their brief retirement, on the land surrounding their small home. Dozens of structures, statues, figures and fences manifested themselves through Wenger inspiration and work. Paul Wenger passed away in 1936. Matilda Wenger continued to perfect the works until her death in 1942.
Many great artists are trained to use special materials to create beautiful art. The Wengers had no training. They used cement, broken glass, pottery, crockery shards, cast-off glass and a few pieces of unbroken glassware for their masterpiece – tons of cement and broken-glass shards by the pound. In retirement they looked back on what had been most important in their own lives and built those things into the grotto.
There is an art form called interpretation – a way of presentation that touches the soul of another with a deep message. The arrangement of the structures, figures and fences achieved by Paul and Matilda Wenger touches one’s soul because it bares their own. As the end of a lifetime approached they considered what was important. We don’t need to wonder because they left a clear message for us.
The Wenger Grotto has a large Peace Monument next to a structure called the Glass Chapel. The Beatitudes are evident. The Glass Chapel welcomes worshipers of all religions; there are areas for prayer and reflection. The Crown of Righteousness and Jacob’s Well are there. Creatures of the field and other depictions of creation reside in the grotto. Tributes to the freedom the Wengers enjoyed in this nation and the sacrifice that ensured their freedom are represented. Simple parts of life – love, whimsy and commitment – are also there.
Some people look at life and see garbage everywhere. Paul and Matilda Wenger took garbage and broken bits, and made them into a deep and rich representation of life’s meaning. They didn’t do it for money. They didn’t do it for fame. They did it so we can have an experience that may lead toward our own transformations.
Usually when the Paraclete comes the lasting manifestation is spiritual and invisible. But occasionally there’s a physical remnant of the transformation to give us hope. One exists along Wisconsin Highway 71, near Cataract and Four Corners.
Visit www.monroecountyhistory.org/wegnergrotto.php for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.