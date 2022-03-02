Wisconsin needs pole rules

OPINION For the past two years we’ve heard stories of farmers and ranchers unable to access the precision-agricultural tools needed to compete in the global marketplace, parents driving their children miles to access the nearest public Wi-Fi hotspots, individuals unable to apply for or receive critical government services online, and senior citizens having limited access to important telehealth and telemedicine options during a deadly pandemic. Unfortunately for anywhere between 394,000 and 670,000 Wisconsinites those stories remain a potential reality.
The good news is that Wisconsin’s public- and private-sector leaders understand the importance of bringing reliable high-speed-broadband access to every resident – including our state’s critical agricultural communities – and have taken steps to bridge the digital divide across the state.
Wisconsin’s Public Service Commission has since 2014 administered almost $180 million in broadband-expansion grants for 363 projects, and recently received $129 million in additional funding from the Wisconsin legislature. That supplements the $374 million in FCC broadband-grant funding awarded to providers in the state through the federal Rural Digital Opportunity Fund auction program. That promises to expand broadband access to more than 240,000 currently unserved homes and small businesses in the state.
Unfortunately counterproductive, inefficient and outdated utility-pole regulations currently jeopardize the ability of the funding to speed broadband connectivity to Wisconsinites, and deliver economic gains for the state.
A new study I co-authored with Patricia D. Kravtin finds that every month of delayed expansion, due to pole-owner holdup, costs Wisconsin between $22.60 million and $31.04 million in foregone economic gains. Yet reforming utility-pole regulations would provide an opportunity to accelerate broadband buildout to currently unserved populations and create new economic gains of as much as $5.25 billion for Wisconsin’s homes and small businesses.
Utility poles play a central role in making or breaking Wisconsin’s efforts to bring internet connectivity to all. Broadband infrastructure must be attached to local poles before service can reach homes and small businesses. That gives utility-pole owners significant and concentrated power to impose unnecessary delays as well as inflated and economically infeasible costs into the process used to attach broadband lines to poles.
That’s a primary reason behind why so many Wisconsinites – particularly those who live in rural communities – continue to find themselves on the wrong side of the digital divide. In rural areas, it can take as many as 10 poles to connect a single household or small business. That’s 10 poles – each with lengthy timetables for approval, inflated permitting fees and unnecessarily burdensome requirements that broadband providers must meet before even beginning to attach infrastructure to the poles.
Fortunately both state and federal policymakers have the opportunity to reform pole-attachment policies so that broadband deployment can more quickly connect all of Wisconsin. For example state and federal policymakers can initiate common-sense reforms such as requiring equitable cost sharing between pole owners and broadband providers – attachers, expediting dispute-resolution processes and regulating the timely review of pole permits. Policymakers could also direct already-committed funds to utility-pole-relief grant programs designed to offset the inflated costs imposed by pole owners.
Wisconsin has the funding and resources needed to build out broadband infrastructure to close its digital divide once and for all. Now we need the political willpower to craft a fairer and faster system for pole attachments to speed broadband-service expansion so every community across the state receives connectivity without further delay.
Edward J. Lopez is a professor of economics and the director of the Center for the Study of Free Enterprise at Western Carolina University. Visit www.wcu.edu for more information.