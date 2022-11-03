Farmer sentiment weakens in October

Farmer sentiment weakened again in October as the Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer declined to a reading of 102, a decrease of 10 points compared to a month earlier.
Both the barometer’s sub-indices, the Index of Current Conditions and the Index of Future Expectations, declined this month. The Current Conditions Index dipped 8 points to a reading of 101 while the Future Expectations Index dropped 11 points to a reading of 102.
When the barometer survey was launched in October 2015, estimates from fourth-quarter 2015 and first-quarter 2016 served as the barometer’s base period; the average Ag Economy Barometer index value during those two quarters was 100. This month’s survey results suggest that farmer sentiment is on-par with that of late 2015 and early 2016. The comparison is interesting because this year’s weakness in farmer sentiment is taking place despite very strong net farm income compared to the earlier period. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates indicate that U.S. inflation-adjusted net farm income averaged across 2021 and 2022 is more than 40 percent more than the 2015-2016 average.
The Purdue University-CME Group Ag Economy Barometer sentiment index is calculated each month from 400 U.S. agricultural-producer responses to a telephone survey. This month’s survey was conducted Oct. 10-14, 2022.
Concerns about the farm’s financial performance was one of the drivers of weakening sentiment among producers. The Farm Financial Performance Index decreased 13 points this month to 86. This month’s weaker financial-performance reading is a distillation of producer concerns about inflated input costs combined with weaker commodity prices. Challenging shipping conditions throughout the Mississippi River valley have hampered exports recently. Corresponding widespread weakening of corn- and soybean-basis levels might be contributing to heightened concerns about financial performance. Looking ahead to next year, more than 40 percent of producers in the October survey view inflated input costs as their critical concern followed by increasing interest rates, which was chosen by 21 percent of respondents. This month the percentage of producers choosing reduced output prices as a critical concern increased to 13 percent, matching the percentage of producers who chose input availability as a major concern.
After dipping to a new record this past month, the Farm Capital Investment Index improved this month to a reading of 38. The increase in the investment index was driven by a reduction in the percentage of producers who said now is a bad time to make large investments. Despite the index’s modest increase in October, the investment index remains mired near its all-time worst number. Once again a follow-up question posed to producers who view this as a bad time for large investments revealed that increasing prices for farm machinery and new construction – 40 percent of respondents – was the primary reason for the negative outlook. But that was a decrease from 49 percent who chose inflated prices two months ago as their biggest concern, with increasing interest rates at 20 percent and uncertainty about farm profitability at 17 percent coming in second and third, respectively.
People are also reading…
Both the short- and long-term farmland-value indices increased this month. The Short-Term Farmland Value Expectation Index increased 10 points to a reading of 133 while the Long-Term Farmland Value Index increased 5 points to 144. Strength in both indices comes on the heels of reports from farmland auctions around the Corn Belt that land values are setting new record numbers again this fall. The short-term index increased in October primarily because more respondents said they expect values to increase during the next year whereas the shift in the long-term index was primarily the result of fewer producers saying they expect values to decline during the next year. A shift in perspective regarding the drivers of farmland values occurred this month among respondents who said they expect values to increase during the next five years. Notably, fewer farmers chose non-farm investor demand as the primary reason they expect values to increase while more farmers chose inflation as a reason that they expect to see values increase. Even with this month’s increase both indices remain weaker than a year earlier. The short-term index this month was 15 percent less than in October 2021 while the long-term index was 11 percent less a year ago.
Farm-policy discussions are underway around the nation as Congress prepares for debate on a new farm bill in 2023. As a result several farm-policy-related questions were included in this month’s barometer survey and posed to crop producers. Crop producers were asked which two policies or programs would be most important to their farm in the upcoming five years. The No. 1 choice was interest-rate policy at 36 percent of respondents followed by crop-insurance program at 27 percent of respondents. Environmental policy was chosen by 16 percent of crop producers with conservation policy at 11 percent and climate policy at 10 percent in an almost dead heat. When asked how effective the current USDA Agricultural Risk Coverage-County and Price Loss Coverage programs are at providing a financial-safety net, 72 percent of respondents rated the two programs as either “somewhat” or “very effective.” When the same question was posed relative to crop insurance, 84 percent of respondents rated it as either “somewhat” or “very effective.”
Wrapping Up
Farmer sentiment declined again in October with the Ag Economy Barometer decreasing 10 points to a reading of 102. Producers were less optimistic about both current conditions on their farms as well their expectations for the future. This month’s weakness in farmer sentiment pushes the index back near levels observed in late 2015 and early 2016 when farm income was sharply less than it has been the past two years. Producers are concerned about farm financial performance, highlighted by issues surrounding both the cost and availability of key inputs. Although fewer producers this month said they view now as a bad time to make large investments, which helped improve the Farm Capital Investment Index, the index remains at a weak level – with the cost of new machinery a major concern. Despite the weakness exhibited in farmer sentiment, both the short- and long-term farmland value indices increased this month. Among farmers who expect farmland values to increase, more of them cited inflation as a reason for values to increase than in prior months. Producers are concerned about the impact U.S. interest-rate policy will have on their farms and the ag economy, with more than one-third of crop producers choosing it as the most important policy issue for their farming operations.
Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.
James Mintert and Michael Langemeier are agricultural economists with Purdue University. Each month the Ag Economy Barometer from the Purdue University-Center for Commercial Agriculture surveys 400 U.S. agricultural producers to discern attitudes and sentiments regarding the status of the U.S. farm economy. Each quarter 100 agribusiness leaders are surveyed to provide additional insight into the health of the agricultural economy. Visit ag.purdue.edu for more information.