Organic can offer better income stream

Unconventional Ag is a new name for a newly focused conference addressing new agriculture. What was once a venue aimed mostly at grains is now addressing the latest trends, opportunities and risks in the innovative-agriculture space, according to organizers. Its advisory-board members come from a wide range of industry consultants, organizations and businesses.
Speakers at the Nov. 29-30 event will range from farmers and agricultural groups to university experts and economists. Jennifer Tucker is one of those speakers. She’s the deputy administrator of the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Marketing Service’s National Organic Program – home to the USDA’s new “Organic Transition Initiative” that’s intended to help build new and better markets and streams of income for farmers and producers.
Organic production allows producers to hold a unique position in the marketplace and thus take home a greater share of the food dollar, according to the agency. The number of non-certified organic farms actively transitioning to organic production has decreased by almost 71 percent since 2008. Through the new initiative’s support the USDA hopes to reverse that trend, opening opportunities for new and beginning farmers as well as expanding direct consumer access to organic foods through increased production.
The initiative will deliver wrap-around technical assistance, including farmer-to-farmer mentoring; it will provide direct support through conservation financial assistance and additional crop-insurance assistance; and it will support market-development projects in targeted markets.
“It’s a wonderful opportunity; the organic option is one for farm businesses to consider,” Tucker said. “Talking about organic ag is climate-friendly.
“We’re excited about sharing the program work. As head of national organic program, I’m focusing on certification and standards – what it encompasses and represents. There are many climate-friendly practices, but we’ll be focusing specifically on a federally protected label that farmers can trust.
“Organic emphasizes the use of national materials that protect natural resources. One of the learning points that farmers seem to go through is how to do production while maximizing natural resources with less of an emphasis on synthetic. Organic emphasizes natural; that can be a learning curve. Many practices relate to soil health, to maintaining water and soil quality. There’s also in organic an emphasis on documenting these practices so farmers need to learn how to do that. The USDA is providing more resources to farmers.”
The transition process to organic is a challenge; it requires an investment. The new initiative intends to help farmers through conservation programs to make that path a bit easier.
“We want to smooth that onramp for farmers,” Tucker said. “Organic cost-share is a rebate program that helps farmers regroup; they can apply for the program. Many organic products when sold at market do have a premium. So farmers need to look at farmer dynamics to look at how that will balance the cost of going organic. They need to understand local-market dynamics to understand those opportunities.”
The program includes all organics – from crops, fruits, vegetables, grains, beef, dairy and poultry to all the way through processing. Many products in grocery stores are now available in organic form; the market has grown significantly.
“We have an entire team at the national organic program that is devoted to protecting the brand,” she said. “Anyone can file a complaint – that practices are not being followed, or someone is selling as “organic” when the products aren’t. Half of all complaints are that. We ensure they either become certified or stop selling as that. It’s very protected. We’re very proud of that.
“Our goal at the USDA is to help farmers pick what’s best for them. People choose the organic option for different reasons – both farmers and consumers. Our goal is to describe what the standards are. We want to provide information.”
There is no organic checkoff program at this time, though it’s something to consider, she said.
“I’m excited to see people at the conference in Minneapolis,” she said. “It will be great to hear what’s on people’s minds. There will be lots of time for questions and answers.”
The Unconventional Ag conference will be held Nov. 29-30 at the Hyatt Minneapolis, 1300 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis. Visit www.unconventionalag.com for more information.
Julie Belschner writes on various agricultural issues; she is the managing editor for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.