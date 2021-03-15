Plan resiliency to survive challenges

DUBUQUE, Iowa – When rapid and unexpected change comes to a farming operation the owner, managers and employees need to be ready. Kevin Bernhardt, professor of agribusiness at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, thinks resiliency will help through those unexpected events. It’s part of a preplanned long-term management process that can directly affect profitability.
Bernhardt, who spoke at the Driftless Beef Conference, compares resiliency to having insurance for something that a farmer hopes will never happen. He says it’s not quite the same as risk management, which he compares to eating vegetables to stay healthy. Being resilient results in a more-capable manager and employees because it works in a broader sense than risk management.
“(It gives the) power or ability to return to normal business operations and profitability, after a risk has occurred,” he said.
Those risks include things like depressed prices, weather disasters, death of an owner, market loss, increased interest rates and other scenarios.
“It’s making and implementing decisions that give your operation the ability to take a punch,” he said.
All operations are different, based on the goals and values of the owners. They may be full-time or part-time, direct-market or wholesale, or a single operator versus multiple members.
Each operation has three parts that makes it viable, Bernhardt said.
They have capacity with enough activity, which includes such things as cow numbers and acres.
They have economic performance to pay bills, replace assets and build wealth.
The third part is resiliency because something will come along to disrupt the business.
Agriculture is a cyclic business and a farmer’s emotional cycle follows along.
“The cycle is still going to happen,” he said. “But if we can do something that flattens out the path of that cycle on our farms, that might help not only with the ability of our business to take a financial punch, but with our emotions as well.”
He looks at resiliency like wheels going through mud. They need to be round and big so they don’t become stuck. They need to be greased and filled with air. The roundness is comparable to paying attention to all management areas on a farm. Big means not just making a list of things that needs to be done, but a list of items that will improve the farm. Greased consists of things like continuing education, reading, networking and conferences. Air is taking a plan and making it happen. All of that is too late to do after something goes wrong.
Bernhardt gives the “five Ds” as the most common problems farmers face – disaster, divorce, disagreement, death and disability. Transitioning a farm from one generation to another can also test the limits of an enterprise’s resiliency.
Profitable farms that aren’t resilient will have a more difficult time adapting to tough situations; resiliency is one part of a viable farm. Planning for resiliency is often put off because it’s not urgent but instead a long-term goal. It doesn’t make money for a farm and can cost money to implement.
He suggests starting with the areas that have the greatest probability of a threat happening and areas that will have the greatest impact. That could be legal risk, financial risk, marketing such as happened in 2020, employee risk and many others. Bernhardt has developed a resiliency worksheet to help farmers quantify the weak spots in their enterprises.
Things can always be worse, he reminds farmers. Having a plan in place to meet the challenges helps with adjustments to the ups and downs in farm life.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm.