Don’t look now but interesting atmospheric happenings are occurring high above the Arctic. After reaching near-record lows in early January, temperatures in the Arctic stratosphere – the layer of the atmosphere above the troposphere, where we all live – are rapidly increasing due to what’s known as a sudden stratospheric warming event.
The stratospheric polar vortex – a band of strong westerly winds that forms each winter in the stratosphere between 10 and 30 miles above the North Pole – is currently being knocked clear off its lofty throne at the top of the world; stratospheric temperatures will continue to increase. This will be the fourth such event in the past six years, a frequency that matches what we’ve seen during more than six decades of stratospheric observations. What the disruption will mean for weather down here in the troposphere is still uncertain, but sometimes these events lead to extreme cold-air outbreaks in the mid-latitudes of the United States.
Sudden stratospheric warming events can be caused by large atmospheric waves in either the stratosphere or the troposphere. Planetary waves have ridges and troughs like ocean waves, but span huge distances in the atmosphere. And just like waves crash at the beach, atmospheric waves can “crash” too, both in the horizontal and vertical directions. When a tropospheric atmospheric wave crashes vertically into the stratosphere and slams into the polar vortex, it transfers a huge amount of energy. That energy can slow or even reverse the circulation of the polar vortex and cause rapid warming.
In the case of this event, planetary waves in both the troposphere and stratosphere appear to have been involved, according to polar-vortex experts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration – Amy Butler of the agency’s Chemical Sciences Laboratory and Laura Ciasto of the agency’s Climate Prediction Center. A tropospheric planetary wave at the end of January gave the polar vortex a minor bump from below, causing some rapid but modest warming. The event seems to have destabilized the polar vortex enough that a weaker stratospheric wobble a week or so later triggered a full-on disruption and sudden stratospheric-warming event. Visit www.climate.gov/media/15084 to see an animation.
What will happen next is more uncertain. Some atmospheric models predict the polar vortex will shift first toward Europe and then farther eastward in the next few days. Other forecasts go even further, first displacing the polar vortex and then splitting it in two like an amoeba. Regardless of the eventual “shape” of the polar vortex, it’s clear that the stratospheric polar vortex will not be looking too normal during the next couple of weeks.
The big question is what it means for us lower-troposphere living humans. It’s tricky to say. Sometimes these events have little impact at all. Other times it can take as long as two months for a disrupted stratospheric polar vortex to impact weather patterns down in the troposphere, and the location of impacts varies. As an example, Butler says, there were cold-air outbreaks after many of the most recent events – the four most recent events were January 2021, January 2019, February 2018 and January 2013 – but the cold extremes they triggered happened in different regions of the planet and at different times after the disruptions.
It’s best to think of impacts in terms of probabilities. A disrupted polar vortex tends to have its strongest tropospheric impact over the North Atlantic, which increases the odds for colder conditions across the eastern United States or northern Eurasia. But it’s not the only influence out there. Other phenomena like La Nina, the Madden Julian Oscillation or the chaotic nature of the atmosphere can also affect how our atmosphere reacts to a disruption of the stratospheric polar vortex. That means the best we can say now is a shift toward a higher likelihood – but no promises – of colder-than-average conditions somewhere in the mid-latitudes in coming weeks.
So stay tuned to the latest forecasts from Weather.gov to see if this stratospheric toppling will have any effect on the weather we experience down at the surface.
Tom Di Liberto is a climate scientist and science communicator for Climate.gov in NOAA’s Climate Program Office. Email Tom.DiLiberto@noaa.gov to reach him.