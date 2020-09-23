The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Price Loss Coverage program is a commodity-support program that makes deficiency payments when the marketing-year average price for a covered commodity falls to less than a statutory reference price. Price Loss Coverage payments are made on 85 percent of a farm’s commodity-specific base acres.
On the back of 2019-2020’s depressed commodity prices, the USDA’s most recent projected 2019 Price Loss Coverage payment rates indicate that 17 of 23 covered commodities can expect to receive Price Loss Coverage support. For example farmers with corn base acres can expect to receive 10 cents per bushel. Farmers with wheat base acres can expect to receive 92 cents per bushel. Price Loss Coverage payments to farmers are expected to be distributed in early October.
Commodity-specific payments estimated
Based on projected Price Loss Coverage payment rates, county-level data on commodity-specific base acres, enrolled base acres by commodity in Price Loss Coverage and counter-cyclical-payment county yields, an estimated $4.9 billion in payments are expected to be made to producers. That represents an average payment of $25 per acre, not including payment limitations.
- Farmers with wheat base acres are expected to receive $1.8 billion, with an average payment of $28 per base acre.
- Producers with seed-cotton base acres are expected to receive $1.1 billion, or $79 per base acre.
- Farmers with corn base acres are expected to receive $730 million, or $10 per base acre.
- Farmers with peanut base acres are expected to receive $419 million, or $162 per base acre.
Notably not projected to receive Price Loss Coverage payments are soybeans. The support price for soybeans was less than the marketing-year average price so as a result Price Loss Coverage payments are not expected on soybean base acres. Figure 1 identifies estimated Price Loss Coverage payments and the average payment per acre by commodity.
Wheat, cotton states see best local payments
Given that wheat and cotton base acres are expected to receive the most Price Loss Coverage-program benefits, it’s appropriate that state-level benefits are expected to be the best in wheat- and cotton-producing states. Payments are expected to be the most in Texas – the nation’s largest cotton-producing state – at $725 million or $39 per base acre. Kansas, one of the nation’s leading wheat producers, is expected to receive $413 million in Price Loss Coverage support. North Dakota, also a leading wheat state, is expected to receive $315 million in support. Figure 2 identifies state-level benefits across all covered commodities.
At the county level the benefits are the best in the Texas Panhandle, the central valley of California, along the Mississippi, across the Central Plains, and up into the Northern Plains and Pacific Northwest. Those are portions of the country that currently or historically were cotton- and wheat-producing areas. In many of those areas total Price Loss Coverage payments in a county are expected to exceed $5 million. Figure 3 highlights estimated county-level payments.
Summary
Price Loss Coverage is a commodity-support program that provides payments to enrolled farmers when the marketing-year average price for a covered commodity is less than a target support price. Due to depressed commodity prices this past crop year, it’s estimated the Price Loss Coverage program will make almost $5 billion in payments to producers with enrolled base acres. Wheat is expected to receive the most support at nearly $2 billion, followed by cotton at $1.1 billion.
The payments are expected to go out in the coming weeks. But without an immediate replenishment to the USDA’s Commodity Credit Corporation in a continuing resolution to fund the government, total payment obligations would likely exceed the USDA’s available financial resources. Program funding for Price Loss Coverage and other farm-bill commodity and conservation programs charged to the Commodity Credit Corporation would be significantly delayed at a time when producers cannot afford to wait.