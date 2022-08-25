Soybean yields to hit records

The U.S. Department of Agriculture released Aug. 12 its August Crop Production report. The survey-based report has farmers indicating corn yields will reach 175.4 bushels per acre and soybean yields will be a record 51.9 bushels per acre in 2022. That’s despite extreme heat and sporadic rainfall throughout the countryside. The report provides the most recent update for U.S. commodity supplies since the June 30 Planted Acreage report, providing the next comprehensive look at overall production for the 2022 crop year.
The soybean yield reported, 51.9 bushels per acre, is an increase of 0.5 bushels per acre, or 1 percent, compared to 2021. It’s a slight increase from the USDA’s previous trend-yield estimates of 51.5 bushels per acre as reported in the July USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report.
For corn yields the USDA report indicates that yields will increase to 175.4 bushels per acre, which is 1.6 bushels per acre less compared to 2021 yields of 177 bushels per acre, the fourth-biggest corn yield on record. It’s where the USDA has pegged the corn-trend yield to be since May.
Prior to the report’s release, the average trade estimate for U.S. soybeans was 51.1 bushels per acre, with a range of 49.9 bushels per acre to 52.5 bushels per acre. Trade-analyst estimates for corn yields prior to the report’s release averaged 175.9 bushels per acre, with a range of 171.5 to 180.3 bushels per acre. It’s important to note that the crop-production data from this report is based primarily on farmer surveys and satellite imagery. Field samples from the USDA’s objective yield-survey plots will not be available and incorporated into reports until September.
Soybean yield to hit record
• Illinois leads the country in estimated soybean yield with 66 bushels per acre, an increase of 3 percent compared to 2021 when soybean yield was 64 bushels per acre.
• Indiana follows just behind with an estimated soybean yield of 60 bushels per acre, an increase of 1 percent from 2021 when soybean yield was 59.5 bushels per acre.
• Iowa is third, expecting 58 bushels per acre for soybeans, which is a decrease of 6 percent from 2021 when soybean yield was 62 bushels per acre.
• North Dakota leads with the largest year-over-year increase in estimated soybean yield, an increase of 37 percent, reporting that soybean yields will be 35 bushels per acre – an increase from 25.5 bushels per acre in 2021.
• South Dakota shows the second-largest year-over-year increase, at 8 percent, moving from 40 bushels per acre in 2021 to 43 bushels per acre in 2022.
• Minnesota is expected to increase soybean yields by 6 percent compared to 2021, moving from 47 bushels per acre to 50 bushels per acre in 2022.
Those yield increases are especially significant given those three states in particular faced dire drought conditions throughout 2021, followed by a series of weather delays during planting season in 2022.
The maps include the USDA’s August 2022 soybean-yield estimates and the year-over-year change in soybean yield compared to 2021.
Soybean supply, demand expectations detailed
The USDA’s soybean-yield estimate of 51.9 bushels per acre increases the supply estimate for the 2022-2023 marketing year in the August USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates. That adjusts soybean production to 4.53 billion bushels, increasing 26 million bushels or less than 1 percent, compared to the overall soybean-production estimate reported in the July report. Compared to 2021, that yield adjustment and increase in soybean production pushes the 2022 soybean production to 2.2 percent more than 2021 – making it the largest soybean-production year on record if it comes to fruition. The USDA reduced soybean-planted acres and harvested acres by 300,000 acres to accommodate the resurveyed states. The USDA also made adjustments to the 2021-2022-marketing-year demand expectations that increased stocks by 4.7 percent or 10 million bushels, that will be carried over to 2022 and increase supply. The reduced planted-soybean acres but additional amount of soybean production and beginning stocks net to add 36 million bushels to the supply-side. That’s a 1.4 percent increase in overall U.S. soybean supply compared to 2021, increasing to 4.77 billion bushels from 4.71 billion bushels.
On the soybean demand side for the 2022-2023 crop year, the USDA increased expectations for soybean exports – an increase of almost 1 percent or 20 million bushels – and added 1 million bushels to the residual use. Ending-stocks expectations for 2022-2023 soybeans increased 6.5 percent compared to July, an increase of 15 million bushels. That pushed the stocks-to-use ratio to 5.3 percent from 5.1 percent. The USDA estimates the average farm price for soybeans to decrease from July’s $14.40-per-bushel estimate to $14.35 per bushel in August, about $1.05 per bushel more than in 2021 – and just shy of the record $14.40 per bushel in 2012.
Corn yields detailed
For non-irrigated corn the biggest yields start in Iowa where farmers put yields at 205 bushels per acre, equivalent to yields in 2021.
• Illinois also reported an almost-flat-rate yield estimate compared to 2021, reporting the second-biggest yield of 203 bushels per acre, compared to 202 bushels per acre in 2021.
• Minnesota is estimated to have the third-biggest non-irrigated-corn yield with 193 bushels per acre, an increase of 8 percent from 2021 when Minnesota’s drought-stricken corn yielded 178 bushels per acre.
• Washington leads irrigated corn yields with an estimated 225 bushels per acre, an increase of 3 percent compared to 2021.
• California is just behind with an estimated 220 bushels per acre of corn, an increase of 17 percent from 2021 when the state yield was 188 bushels per acre.
People are also reading…
• North Dakota has the largest year-over-year increase in corn yields of 38 percent compared to 2021, moving from 105 bushels per acre to 145 bushels per acre.
• The second-largest percentage increase is California, reported with a 17 percent increase compared to 2021.
• South Dakota and Minnesota both rebound from drought-stricken corn in 2021, increasing yields in 2022 by 9 percent and 8 percent respectively.
The maps include USDA’s August 2022 corn-yield estimates and the year-over-year change in corn yield compared to 2021.
Corn supply, demand expectations detailed
Given the 175.4-bushel-per-acre estimate for corn yield, the USDA is reducing production for the 2022-2021 marketing year by 146 million bushels in the August USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report, decreasing from 14.5 billion bushels in July to 14.3 billion bushels. That would be a 5 percent decrease compared to production levels of corn in 2021. The USDA reported a reduction in domestic use, primarily for ethanol use, on the 2021-2022 corn balance sheet, which increased ending stocks for the marketing year. That increases the quantity of corn carry-over into the 2022-2023 marketing year by about 20 million bushels.
Minor changes to corn-planted acres following the results of the three states resurveyed after June decreased planted and harvested corn acres by 100,000 acres. The culmination of those changes led to a supply reduction for the 2022-2023 corn marketing year of about 127 million bushels, moving from 16 billion bushels to 15.9 billion bushels. Those expectations result in a reduction of supply by 2.8 percent compared to supply in 2021.
On the demand side for the 2022-2023 corn marketing year, the USDA reduced feed and residual use by 25 million bushels – but increased food, seed and industrial use of corn by 5 million bushels compared to expectations in July. Exports of corn were also reduced by 25 million bushels. The reductions in major use categories, totaling 45 million bushels, compound reductions in corn production and is not matched in the increased carry-over from 2021-2022.
Ending stocks for the 2022-2023 marketing year were reduced 82 million bushels to 1.3 billion bushels, about 9.3 percent less than 2021 ending stocks. The stocks-to-use ratio for 2022 sits at about 9.6 percent, less than the 10.3 percent reported for 2021. The USDA kept the average farm price for corn at $6.65 per bushel in August as it was in July, sitting about $1.42 per bushel more than in 2021. This is the second-best historical average, behind $6.89 per bushel in 2012.
June 30 acreage updated
The USDA included in the August Crop Production report updates to the June 30 Acreage report following the resurveying of farmers due to planting delays in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota. Farmers in those states had reported specific acreage as “not yet planted” for the June 30 release of the Acreage Report.
• Corn-planted acres for the United States decreased from 89.9 million acres to 89.8 million acres after the resurvey.
• Soybean-planted acres for the United States decreased from 88.3 million acres to 88 million acres.
• Minnesota reduced estimated corn-planted acres from 8.3 million acres to 8.2 million acres.
• North Dakota reported no corn-planted changes in the resurvey, remaining at 3 million acres of corn.
• South Dakota reported no corn-planted changes in the resurvey, remaining at 5.9 million acres of corn.
• Minnesota reported no soybean-planted changes in the resurvey, remaining at 7.5 million acres of soybeans.
• North Dakota reduced soybean-planted acres from 5.9 million acres in the June report to 5.7 million acres in the August update.
• South Dakota reported a slight decrease in planted acres of soybeans, moving from 5.5 million acres in June to 5.4 million acres in the August update.
Summary
In the survey-based August Crop Production Report, the USDA reported a record 51.9 bushels per acre for soybeans, an increase of 1 percent compared to 2021. It reported a corn yield of 175.4 bushels per acre, a decrease of 1 percent compared to 2021 and less than the USDA trend yields suggested. The survey results reflect the sentiment of the most recent USDA Crop Progress report that moved the rating of good-to-excellent corn from 64 percent to 58 percent due to heat stress from hot temperatures and dry conditions. The soybean crop continues to fare a little better against drier conditions.
On the demand side, grain marketers will continue to monitor global supplies of commodities – particularly for Europe, Russia and Ukraine. That’s true especially in light of the big surprise in this month’s USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report that increased Russia’s wheat crop from 81.5 million metric tons to 88 million metric tons.
The U.S. yield estimates will be updated in the September report, which will include the objective yield plots as part of the production estimates for the first time this year to confirm or amend what farmers have begun to see in their fields.
Shelby Myers is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.