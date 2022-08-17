Drought takes increasing toll in West

With more than 60 percent of the American West, Southwest and Central Plains categorized as D3 or severe drought – or worse – the American Farm Bureau Federation conducted a third round of its survey to evaluate drought’s continued impact on farm and ranch businesses.
The 17 states including and north of Texas, along the Central Plains to North Dakota and west to California, are vital to the U.S. agricultural sector. They support almost half of the nation’s $364 billion production by value.
• 74 percent of beef cattle, responsible in total for 18 percent of U.S. agricultural production by value
• 50 percent of dairy production, responsible in total for 11 percent of U.S. agricultural production by value
• more than 80 percent of wheat production by value
• more than 70 percent of vegetable, fruit and tree nut production by value
Drought conditions, which have persisted well into 2022, put production of those commodities at risk – along with the stability of farms, ranches and local economies reliant on crops, livestock and downstream products and services for income.
Western drought-conditions survey assessed
To further quantify some ground-level drought impacts, the American Farm Bureau Federation distributed a third drought-conditions survey between June 8 and July 20 to state and county Farm Bureau leaders, staff, and farmer and rancher members in the affected states. The survey includes several demographic questions to distinguish state affiliation, followed by three separate sections.
• crop-specific factors
• livestock-specific factors
• general water access
Each section consists of a set of issues farmers and ranchers may be facing because of persistent drought conditions – such as selling off portions of the flock or herd, or reduction in expected harvest yields. On a scale of 0 – not at all prevalent – to 5 – extremely prevalent, respondents were asked to select how prevalent each issue was in their areas based on their own experience or outreach with members. Each section also includes a dedicated area for further commentary.
The geographic footprint of extreme drought has shifted between 2021 and 2022, with states in the Pacific Northwest like Washington and Idaho having relatively better conditions. But states like Texas and Oklahoma have faced widespread drought in the worst D4 exceptional-drought category. That shift is reflected in much of the data collected from producers in those regions.
The survey closed with 652 responses from 15 states in the drought-stricken region. Figure 1 summarizes weighted percentages of respondents across all states reporting a certain drought-related operational factor as prevalent or worse in their area. That includes participants who selected prevalent, very prevalent or extremely prevalent for the crop-factors section of the survey. The bar denotes that percentage from 2021’s results while the line denotes 2022 results.
Crop yields detailed
• Seventy-four percent of respondents rated a reduction in harvest yields due to drought as prevalent or worse in their area, about the same as 2021’s rating of 72 percent.
• Forty-two percent of respondents rated the intention to switch planned crops for the growing season due to drought as prevalent or more – an increase from 37 percent in 2021.
• Those who reported tilling under crops because of drought conditions jumped from only 24 percent of respondents in 2021, to 37 percent of respondents this year.
• And 33 percent of respondents reported destroying and removing orchard trees and other multiyear crops as prevalent or worse, an increase from only 17 percent in 2021.
Producers who experienced significant water-usage curtailments in 2021 may have been able to hold on back then. But ongoing extreme conditions have compelled some of them to make the tough decision to till under or destroy multiyear crops this time around. In one case a California producer mentioned dropping all fruit on 5 acres of young Cabernet grapes to help them survive with zero applied water during the past two years – removing all revenue-generating potential for the current year. As expected, prevalence of orchard and multiyear crop removal remains most common in states with widespread fruit and tree-nut crop production such as California and Arizona – 50 percent and 40 percent of respondents, respectively, reported that factor as prevalent or worse.
Across the surveyed region, respondents expected average crop yields to decrease by 38 percent this year because of drought conditions, with the biggest decrease expected in
• Texas yields reported a decrease of 68 percent.
• Oklahoma reported a decrease of 60 percent.
• New Mexico reported a decrease of 54 percent.
• Washington farmers reported a decrease of 8 percent.
One Arizona farmer said, “Many of the fields near us are now fallow. Cropland is being converted to housing developments at an alarming rate. More than 10,000 new homes are expected within a 10-mile radius of my house – most within a 5-mile radius, all on cropland or former dairies. It’s frustrating and alarming. Where will the food come from if we grow houses instead of food?”
The overwhelming majority of fruits, tree nuts and vegetables are sourced from drought-stricken states where farmers are feeling forced to fallow land and destroy orchards. That will likely result in American consumers paying more for those goods and either partially relying on foreign supplies or shrinking the diversity of items they buy at the store.
Drought conditions in the United States risk global access to some items like almonds. California produces 80 percent of the world’s supply, greatly limiting buyer procurement options. Shifting production to other states is not often feasible given the diversity of crop climate and soil requirements.
Livestock production detailed
Figure 3 summarizes results from the livestock-factor section of the survey. Ninety percent of respondents reported an increase in local feed costs as prevalent or worse in their area, an increase from 87 percent in 2021. Because the region provides more than 70 percent of the nation’s hay, widespread reduced-quality or insufficient forage means farmers and ranchers must look elsewhere for a smaller supply of feed at exorbitant prices – often located a long distance from the farm or ranch. One Utah producer who trucked in hay from Nebraska in 2021 now faces the costly barrier of fuel prices to access hay in 2022.
Two-thirds of respondents reported prevalence of selling off portions of the herd or flock, with average herd sizes expected to decrease 36 percent in the surveyed region.
• Texas reports herds decreasing by 50 percent.
• New Mexico reports herds decreasing by 43 percent.
• Oregon reports herds decreasing by 41 percent.
• Washington reports herds decreasing by 14 percent.
Insufficient and poor-quality forage forces liquidations, which cut into operational income.
A Texas producer said, “We have sold half our herd and may not be able to feed the remaining. The ones we sold only brought 60 percent to 70 percent of what we bought them for in 2021.”
Scarce and reduced-quality forage also impacts feed-conversion ratios necessary to reach desired market weights. Cattle inventories have continued to decline, with the number of heifers capable of producing next year’s calf crop decreasing due to increased feedlot placements.
A New Mexico rancher said, “Trying to help my daughter and her husband build their herd up to take over operations fully. But with drought conditions it’s not looking like they will be able to hang on to their cattle either. Meantime our costs keep increasing – gasoline, feed, medicine and tax requirements. That’s making it hard for older ranchers to turn over the reins to young couples starting off.”
In many Western states where the federal government owns the majority of land, drought has diminished any usable forage.
• 57 percent of respondents report impaired use of public lands as prevalent or worse.
• 71 percent report removing animals from rangeland due to insufficient forage as prevalent or worse.
Ranchers reliant on those lands have few or no alternative options for purchasing food elsewhere – and may lose out on funds paid for grazing permits. Eighty percent of Nevada’s area and 63 percent of Utah’s is federally owned, creating particular hardships for ranchers in those areas.
A Utah sheep rancher said, “For the past two years we have gotten only about 25 percent of the normal amount of feed out of our desert permit. In each of the past two years our sheep have been fed hay for an additional 40 to 50 days, compared to normal, at a cost of about $600 per day. It appears we may need even more hay this year at an even greater cost.”
In this iteration of the survey, respondents were also asked about land fallowing and herd-management behavior if they had reduced or liquidated their inventories in 2021.
Thirty-three percent of the total respondents did not reduce herd sizes in 2021 or did not raise livestock.
Of the surprising 67 percent of respondents who reported reducing herd sizes in 2021:
• almost 50 percent were further reducing their herd or flock this year
• 37 percent were maintaining the reduced herd size
• only 14 percent were increasing their head count
• 76 percent fallowed the rangeland that was no longer in use
• 22 percent leased the land to another rancher
• 2 percent sold the land
Even with dire conditions, ranchers report holding onto their land – indeed a primary hold of producer equity. Smaller inventories of livestock across a region that supports more than 70 percent of domestic beef production by value decreases production and increases prices for consumers. Reduced volumes of marketable product also translate to reduced payoffs for producers.
Water access detailed
Reduced surface-water deliveries and increased reliance on groundwater are widespread, with regional surface-water-delivery expectations decreasing by a whopping 50 percent from normal.
• New Mexico reported a decrease of 67 percent.
• Texas reported a decrease of 59 percent.
• Oregon reported a decrease of 57 percent.
• Nebraska reported a decrease of 4 percent; it’s more reliant on groundwater sources.
Figure 5 summarizes results from the general water-access-factor section of the survey.
It’s not surprising to see an increase in the percent of respondents reporting increased restrictions on agricultural water use in their area as prevalent or more; the rating was 50 percent in 2021 vs. 57 percent this year. As reservoir levels decline, water-management organizations such as irrigation districts often make cuts to allocations. In the Colorado River Basin, for example, Lake Mead and Lake Powell provide surface water across 5.5 million acres of land in seven Western states. The lakes are below 30 percent of their total capacity. Drought-contingency plans in the lower Colorado River Basin place surface-water-allocation curtailments on states as the water level drops. Recently water levels in Lake Mead have dropped to 1,041 feet, further exacerbating concerns about the health of the Colorado River system and potential impacts to productive agricultural regions.
Producers also reported additional regulations on well drilling that have stunted access to groundwater, which dropped marginally in prevalence from 47 percent of respondents in 2021 to 43 percent this year. One California producer said drilling a new well would be more than a year and a half away. But more than 60 percent of respondents continue to report increased use of groundwater.
• California reports a 63 percent increase.
• Arizona reports a 62 percent increase.
In some cases wells do not guarantee reliable water access, as another producer in California explained.
“Discussing with adjacent landowner the use of his well by agreement for a source of groundwater to replace anticipated loss of my well because of dropping groundwater levels and no source of surface water,” the producer wrote.
Others face salinity and additional mineral-contamination barriers.
Endangered species detailed
Drought isn’t the only cause of regulated water use. More than 40 percent of respondents reported that state- or federally-listed endangered species have reduced water access in their areas. The Endangered Species Act prohibits the “take” of a species listed as endangered which, under the Act, is defined as, “to harass, harm, pursue, hunt, shoot, wound, kill, trap, capture, or collect, or attempt to engage in such conduct.” The act also defines “harm” to include significant habitat modifications or degradation that “kill or injure wildlife by significantly impairing essential behavioral patterns including breeding, spawning, rearing, migrating, feeding or sheltering.” That means many human, crop or livestock interactions with a listed species could be defined as harm if the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service determines that natural behaviors have been disrupted – including by irrigation draws from rivers.
An Oregon farmer said, “The Klamath Basin has water even in dry years. But because of regulations and rival water calls, agriculture cannot access water that is available. Because of dam infrastructure, more water is released for environmental purposes than would have flowed under natural conditions. Single-species regulation comes at a detrimental cost to both agriculture and other species. An example is the wildlife refuges are dry with no water, putting the Pacific flyway in jeopardy.”
Regulatory implications of listed endangered species on water access compounds the effects of drought on agriculture across the West.
Even with the stark conditions, many producers have relied on “good old American ingenuity,” transitioning acreage to more-drought-resistant crop varieties such as Sudan grass, dry beans and rye. Others have invested in new production technologies to support their farms and ranches, hoping the risk brings reward.
A Utah rancher said, “We have purchased two HydroGreen fodder systems to sustain feed to cattle. Water usage is much less with it but it was a lot of money up-front. We have been able to increase our herd but it’s still with a lot of risk to our operation.”
Unfortunately not all operations can afford to make those investments or are not as flexible in their ability to try new crop types, such as those grown on trees or vines. Overall, respondents expect their farm-related revenue to decrease 38 percent from the average year, due to drought, with the greatest expected declines in Texas at -54 percent and New Mexico at -50 percent. This magnitude in revenue losses ripples through local rural economies that support vital jobs, tax revenue and food security.
Conclusion
Farmers and ranchers across the Western half of the country continue to battle severe drought conditions. The ability to illustrate the severity of those conditions and their impact on agriculture with existing data is greatly limited. The results of the American Farm Bureau Federation’s 2022 Assessing Western Drought Conditions survey offer a window into operational-level hurdles farmers and ranchers face in coping with persisting water shortages. Most of those issues and adjustments negatively impact business income, putting the solvency of many farms and ranches at risk. For consumers, drought brings increased prices and scarcity of goods not grown in other regions. Given the region’s vital role in providing almost half of American agricultural production by value, discussing and undertaking effective drought-mitigation efforts is key to a secure domestic food supply – and to protecting our farm and ranch families.
Daniel Munch is an associate economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit www.fb.org/market-intel for more information.