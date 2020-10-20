Estate taxes are a tax on the transfer of property following a death. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act included an estate-tax exemption, which expires in 2025. It requires an estate to file and pay taxes when gross assets exceed $11.58 million per person. After Dec. 31, 2025, the exemption amount returns to $5 million per individual adjusted for inflation, as set by the American Taxpayer Relief Act of 2012. Previously the Economic Growth and Tax Relief Reconciliation Act of 2001 had gradually raised the exemption amount from $675,000 to $3.5 million in 2009.
Farms with assets at more than the estate-tax exemption often must liquidate some of those assets to meet estate-tax obligations, which can be as much as 40 percent of the taxable amount. Estate taxes are a particular concern for farmers and ranchers because they’re based on the market value of the asset. Given the consistent appreciation in agricultural land and assets, that can be a lot for farm and ranch families. A limitation on the estate-tax exemption means each year fewer and fewer farm families will be protected from the estate tax – a clear risk to the continuity of family farms.
A recent study by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service indicated that, as of 2018, 98 percent of the 2-plus-million farms in the United States were family-farm operations. To preserve those family-farm operations, serious consideration should be given to eliminating estate taxes – or at the very least making permanent the current inflation-adjusted Tax Cuts and Jobs Act estate-tax exemption. By eliminating estate taxes, or making the current exemptions permanent, U.S. farmers and ranchers will be able to avoid – at least partially – liquidating inherited farm assets to meet the death tax’s financial obligations.
To prevent mass liquidation of farmland and farm assets, significantly reducing the estate-tax exemption to increase tax revenues and offset other government spending – or for any other reason – should be avoided. This article uses USDA’s 2020 Land Values Summary and data from the 2017 Census of Agriculture to review the acreage needed to reach the estate-tax limit as well as the number of farms and farmland acreage that would be impacted by estate taxes at current and potential estate-tax-exemption levels. A recent Market Intel analysis reviewed 2020 agricultural cropland and farmland values.
National estate tax affects millions of acres
During 2020 the national average value of farm real estate, including all land and buildings on farms, was $3,160 per acre – unchanged from 2019’s record. Based on that it would take about 3,700 acres to reach the current $11.58 million estate-tax exemption.
Importantly during the past decade the value of farmland in the United States has increased by almost 50 percent, or $1,010 per acre. Given that increase it would take 32 percent fewer acres to reach the estate-tax-exemption level in 2020 than it would have in 2010.
Based on the most recent Census of Agriculture, more than 74,000 family farmers were operating 2,000 or more acres in 2017. That suggests that about 3.6 percent of the more than 2 million family farms could potentially have farm assets that exceed the estate-tax exemption. Those 74,000 farms operate more than 449 million acres, indicating that almost 50 percent of the farmland in the United States could face increased liquidation pressure upon the transfer of assets at death.
Realizing that on average 15 percent of total farm assets come from assets other than real estate such as farm machinery or livestock, those numbers actually understate the number of family farms that could have assets that exceed the estate-tax exemption. If the current $11.5 million estate-tax-exemption level is not made permanent, in 2026 the estate exemption would decrease to an inflation-adjusted $5 million. In 2020 dollars, the $5 million exemption level would be about $5.8 million, pushing the threshold for triggering the estate tax to about 1,800 acres. When evaluating that threshold on a state-by-state level, more than 156,000 farms or almost 8 percent of farms would be impacted. Those farms account for more than 582 million acres, indicating that as much as 65 percent of farmland could be operated by farms that have more than the inflation-adjusted estate-exemption level of $5 million.
If the estate-tax exemption were reduced to $3.5 million, it would require slightly more than 1,100 acres to reach the exemption level. Based on state-level data, more than 243,000 farms or 12 percent of operations nationally would be impacted. Those farms operate a total of 667 million aces, suggesting that a $3.5 million estate-tax exemption could impact as much as 74 percent of the farmland in the United States. Figure 1 highlights the percentage of farms and percentage of farmland operated that could be subject to estate taxes at various estate-tax-exemption levels.
State-level estate tax varies
At the state level the impact of the estate-tax limitations will vary based on the average farmland value and the average farm size. For example states with greater average farmland values – such as Illinois and Iowa in the Corn Belt – are more likely to reach estate-tax-exemption levels on smaller farm operations. Meanwhile Western states with larger family-farm operations are more likely to be impacted by estate taxes, despite having lesser average farmland values. As the exemption decreases it takes fewer acres to reach the estate-tax-exemption level. Figures 2 through 4 highlight the farmland acres needed for a farm operation to meet the current and potential estate-tax-exemption levels.
Percent farms impacted varies
At the national level the current estate-tax exemption would impact about 4 percent of U.S. family farms. But at the state level the percentage of farm operations potentially impacted varies significantly. For example at $11.58 million as many as 12 percent of Nebraska farms and 11 percent of both Illinois and Montana farms operate enough acres to be at more than the estate-tax threshold. That’s due to larger farm operations in Montana and greater farmland values across the Corn Belt. In the Northeast, despite greater average farmland values, fewer farms are impacted by the estate-tax exemptions because those farms typically operate fewer acres.
Should the current exemption expire in 2026 to revert back to the inflation-adjusted $5 million, more than 20 percent of farm operations across Illinois, Iowa, and North and South Dakota would likely operate acres at more than the estate-tax thresholds. If the exemption were reduced to $3.5 million, as many as 30 percent of farm operations in states such as Illinois, Iowa and South Dakota could be at more than the estate-tax exemption.
Percent acreage impacted
At the national level about 4 percent of family farms operate 2,000 acres or more, and represent about 50 percent of the farmland operated. It follows then that the estate-tax exemption and potential reductions in the exemption to as little as $3.5 million would disproportionately impact larger family-farm operations, especially those operating extremely productive agricultural land.
Across the United States the percentage of farmland operated by farms potentially at more than the estate-tax threshold of $11.58 million is at more than 50 percent across much of the Corn Belt – and is more than 70 percent in many Western states. In Western states families tend to operate larger farm operations. Despite lesser average farmland values, more of the farms and most of the acreage in the state would be subject to estate taxes when the property is transferred following death. In those areas the largest family farms would be more likely to need to liquidate assets to meet estate-tax obligations.
Should the $11.58 million estate-tax exemption expire, the $5.8 million estate-tax exemption would potentially impact operations owning more than 70 percent of farmland across most of the Corn Belt, and 70 percent to 95 percent of farmland operated in Western states. At a $3.5 million estate-tax exemption, 72 percent to 86 percent of acres operated by farms at more than the exemption in the “I-state” corridor could be subject to estate-tax obligations. In some Western states more than 90 percent of the acres operated for the production of excellent-value specialty crops, dairy and tree-nuts could be impacted by estate-tax provisions.
Summary
The U.S. food and agricultural sectors are responsible for about one-fifth of the country’s economic activity. They directly support more than 23 million jobs – representing almost 15 percent of U.S. employment.
The death tax’s threat to family farms as well as the agribusinesses and rural economies that rely on them is clear. Farming and ranching is capital-intensive. Yet farmland, cropland, buildings and machinery are illiquid assets. As a result family farms have few options to generate cash to pay the estate tax. When estate taxes on an agricultural business exceed cash and other liquid assets, surviving family partners may be forced to sell land, buildings or equipment needed to keep their businesses running.
The current estate-tax exemption of $11.58 million is set to expire at the end of 2025, decreasing the exemption to $5.8 million in 2026. It’s also possible congressional lawmakers will try to further reduce the exemption, making it even more difficult for family farms to survive the death of a loved one. And farmers and ranchers could be forced to slow business expansion if they want to preserve their land for future generations. That may result in sub-optimal business decisions that negatively impact the family farm as well as the rural communities, businesses and jobs they support.
Given the demographics in agriculture, it’s critical that Congress eliminates the death tax – or at the very least make the current $11.6 million exemption permanent so family farms across the country can continue their agricultural legacy.