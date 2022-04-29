HPAI outbreak affects markets

Highly pathogenic avian influenza was first detected Jan. 13 this year in wild birds in South Carolina. Poultry growers – remembering well the 2014-2015 outbreak – collectively held their breath, hoping the second shoe – outbreaks in commercial and backyard flocks – wouldn’t drop. Unfortunately despite advanced biosafety protocols, the first outbreak in domesticated birds was detected Feb. 8. Through April 7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced more than 600 detections in wild birds across 31 states – and 158 detections in commercial and backyard flocks across 25 states. The spread has many concerned that we may have an outbreak similar to the 2014-2015 outbreak on our hands.
Remember back in elementary-school science classes we learned that birds fly south in the winter and north in the spring. Dusting off that knowledge is the first step in understanding the spread of HPAI. Each year wild birds migrate from north to south and back again along four different “flyways” – the Pacific, Central, Mississippi and Atlantic.
The USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service operates a wild-bird surveillance program, monitoring the flyways for avian-influenza viruses of concern in the United States. It’s an early-warning system for the introduction and spread of avian disease. It’s because of that program that we knew HPAI was present in the United States three and a half weeks before the first detection in a domesticated flock. The program allows the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and the poultry industry to take timely and rapid action to reduce the risk of spread to the poultry industry. But according to Penn Vet, the avian-influenza virus can survive long periods of time in nature – especially in water at colder temperatures. The spring migration period, which occurs before and while water temperatures are warming, is an especially vulnerable time for the spread of HPAI from wild birds to domesticated birds. It’s likely that detections of HPAI in domesticated birds will continue until the spring migration ends and water temperatures warm substantially.
HPAI makes its way into domestic flocks as infected wild birds travel across the landscape, shedding the virus through their droppings. Susceptible domesticated birds become infected when they have direct contact with wild birds or their droppings – or more commonly, indirectly through a contaminated environment. A contaminated environment can include straw and animal bedding, equipment, and clothes and shoes. HPAI is easily transferrable but it’s also vulnerable to most detergents, disinfectants, heat and drying. That means early alerts can lead to stronger biosafety protocols that, if followed strictly, can disrupt the spread of HPAI.
Due to the important role that wild-bird migration plays in the spread of HPAI, it’s helpful to look at the number of cases by flyway. For the most part flyway boundaries follow state lines. But the boundary between the Pacific and the Central flyways generally follows the Continental Divide. For this analysis we have chosen not to divide states, but to rather to define flyways with entire states.
• Central flyway – Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas
• Pacific flyway – Washington, Oregon, California, Idaho, Nevada, Utah and Arizona
• The Atlantic flyway is the most active flyway for detections in wild birds at 62 percent.
• The Mississippi flyway has had 137 detections, representing 23 percent of detections.
• The Central flyway has had 97 detections of HPAI in wild birds, 15 percent of the total.
• The Pacific flyway has not had any detections in either wild or domesticated birds.
Detections in domesticated flocks are more evenly divided.
• The Mississippi flyway has had 44 or 37 percent of the total.
• The Central flyway has had 42 or 36 percent of the total.
• The Atlantic flyway has had 32 or 27 percent of the total.
Domesticated flocks suffer outbreaks
Disease outbreaks in wild birds happen more often than we’re aware because most of the time the disease isn’t transmitted to domesticated poultry. And even when it does make its way into domesticated flocks, growers are able to isolate and minimize the spread. For example, in the modern era strains of HPAI were found in domesticated flocks in 1983-1984 in Northeastern states, 2004 in Southern states, 2014-2015 in 21 states, 2016 in Indiana, and 2017 in Alabama, Kentucky and Georgia.
The current outbreak is most often being compared to the 2014-2015 outbreak in which HPAI was detected in 21 states across the Pacific, Central and Mississippi flyways between December 2014 and June 2015. In total the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service reported 232 cases of HPAI in domesticated flocks across 15 states, of which 211 cases were in commercial premises in nine states. The outbreak led to the depopulation of more than 50.5 million commercial chickens, turkeys and other poultry to limit the spread of the disease. It’s clear why comparisons between the 2014-2015 outbreak are making the poultry industry nervous. But to make accurate comparisons between the current outbreak and the 2014-2015 outbreak it’s important to drill down further.
Compare 2022 to 2014-2015
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service in collaboration with the United States Geological Survey, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Flyway Council conducts active, scientific monitoring for avian influenza in wild waterfowl. In both the 2014-2015 and 2022 outbreaks, HPAI was first detected in wild birds. In the 2014-2015 outbreak, the virus was discovered through passive monitoring of wild birds by the USDA and the USGS in December 2014. Once HPAI was detected more than 7,000 birds were sampled through a collaborative surveillance effort, predominately in the Mississippi and Pacific flyways. But samples were also collected from the Atlantic flyway, the Central flyway and American Oceania. Between December 2014 and June 2015 there were 98 detections of HPAI influenza across 14 states.
As a result of the 2014-2015 outbreak, the USDA in 2015 led an interagency effort to revise the National HPAI Surveillance Plan. A priority of the revised plan was to “determine the areas where HPAIV is located so poultry producers can be alerted and subsequently increase their biosecurity measures to help prevent direct or indirect introduction of HPAIV from wild birds. If HPAI-infected areas are detected, additional sampling efforts can then be undertaken to estimate prevalence in high-risk bird species.” The revised plan has led to annual public implementation plans that lay out which species will be monitored and the number of wild-bird samples to be collected by state and watershed, among other details. The annual plans help ensure that research and surveillance efforts fill data gaps rather than collect redundant information.
During the winter season of December 2021-February 2022, the national implementation plan dictated that 6,745 wild bird samples across 25 states in the Atlantic and Pacific flyways were to be collected. That’s almost as many planned samples as were conducted in 2014-2015 in response to the outbreak. There have been 637 detections in wild birds through April 7, occurring across 31 states. The Atlantic, Mississippi and Central flyways have all had detections. Only the Pacific flyway remains detection-free.
It’s likely at least some, and perhaps a significant portion, of the increased number of detections in the current outbreak are a result of increased sampling through the surveillance program. Time will tell if the more-than six-fold increase in the number of detections in wild birds is an indication of a more-severe outbreak or better surveillance, or a combination of the two.
Domesticated birds contract virus
High-path avian-influenza strains are extremely infectious, often fatal to chickens and can spread rapidly from flock to flock. To prevent suffering in the affected flocks and help curb the spread of the virus to other flocks, when HPAI is detected in a flock the entire flock is depopulated. That’s a heart-wrenching event for the grower, regardless of the size of the grower’s flock. But to more clearly understand the impact that an outbreak of HPAI will have on poultry and poultry products, it’s important to divide detections into flock type.
In both the 2014-2015 outbreak and the current 2022 outbreak, detections can be divided into four categories.
• backyard and non-commercial
• layers including pullets
• turkeys
• other
During the entire 2014-2015 outbreak there were 211 detections of HPAI in domesticated birds. Thus far in the 2022 outbreak, according to data through April 7, there have been 158 detections. That gives the impression that the 2022 outbreak may have a larger impact than the 2014-2015 outbreak, but almost 40 percent of detections in 2022 have been in backyard flocks. The two outbreaks have followed a similar pattern, with the largest share of detections occurring in turkey flocks, followed by layer and pullet flocks. The “other” category is exclusively broiler chickens at this time. To isolate the market impacts of the ongoing HPAI outbreak, the rest of the article will focus exclusively on commercial flocks.
In addition to the differences and similarities in flock type, there are considerable differences in where detections are happening. During the 2014-2015 outbreak, 91 percent of detections in commercial flocks occurred in the Mississippi flyway. The remaining 8 percent and 1 percent of detections occurred in the Central and Atlantic flyways, respectively. Currently the Mississippi flyway is also the hardest-hit – but not as overwhelmingly as 2014-2015 – with 49 percent of detections in commercial flocks. With 35 detections, the Central flyway has 36 percent of commercial detections. The remaining 15 percent of detections have occurred in the Atlantic flyway.
Describing the incident of detection by flyway is important to appreciating the potential impact to different poultry and poultry-product markets. The Mississippi flyway was home to more than 50 percent of commercial production of turkeys, broilers and layer hens as well as more than 40 percent of broilers in the past year. Growers in the Atlantic flyway were responsible for 40 percent of broiler production and more than 20 percent of turkey, layer and pullet production each. The latest data shows growers in the Central flyway were responsible for 10 percent or more of the production of broilers, layer hens and pullets. An increasing number of detections in commercial flocks in those critical flyways are likely to roil the markets. The “other” category includes state estimates that are not shown by the USDA as well as states withheld by the USDA to avoid disclosing data for individual operations.
Layer hens, pullets die
During the 2014-2015 outbreak there were 50 outbreaks of HPAI in commercial layer-chicken flocks. About 43 million egg-layer hens or pullets were affected by HPAI and died from the disease, or were depopulated as part of the response. A pullet is a hen of less than 1 year of age; it has not started laying eggs yet. That depopulation was equivalent to 10.01 percent of the average U.S. inventory of layer chickens and 6.33 percent of the average U.S. inventory of pullet chickens. Eighty-eight percent of the detections were in the Mississippi flyway. The remaining 12 percent were in the Central Flyway. Iowa in the Mississippi flyway, the nation’s largest egg-producing state, was particularly hard-hit. Thirty-six detections of HPAI in commercial layer and pullet operations led to the euthanasia of more than 25 million egg-laying hens and 5 million pullets. As a result egg production in 2015 was 3.2 percent less than in 2014.
In 2022 almost 17.9 million layers and 0.83 million pullets have been depopulated as a result of HPAI. Nationally that’s equal to 4.6 percent of the average number of laying hens on hand in 2021, and 0.7 percent of the total inventory of pullets as of Dec. 1, 2021.
But for some states the impact has been much greater.
• Wisconsin in the Mississippi flyway has needed to depopulate more than 2.7 million hens – more than 35 percent of the average number of laying hens in the state in 2021.
• Iowa, which had an average of 48.87 million layers in 2021, has needed to depopulate more than 12.75 million layers – more than a quarter of the total number of laying hens in the state.
• Maryland in the Atlantic flyway has been forced to depopulate more than 1.16 million hens – almost 50 percent of the average number of laying hens in the state in 2021. Maryland has been forced to depopulate more than a quarter of the state’s 1.225 million pullets as of Dec. 1, 2021.
Turkeys also die
During the 2014-2015 outbreak there were 160 outbreaks of HPAI in commercial turkey flocks. About 7.4 million turkeys were affected by HPAI and died from the disease, or were depopulated as part of the response. That depopulation was equivalent to 7.46 percent of the average U.S. inventory of turkeys and 3.16 percent of annual production. More than 92 percent of the detections then were in the Mississippi flyway. Seven percent were in the Central flyway and less than 1 percent was in Pacific flyway.
• Minnesota in the Mississippi flyway, the nation’s largest turkey-producing state, was particularly hard-hit. There were 104 detections of HPAI in commercial turkey operations in Minnesota, which led to the euthanasia of more than 4.8 million turkeys.
• Iowa was also hit hard, with 35 detections in commercial flocks.
• Combined, in 2014 Minnesota and Iowa raised almost 24 percent of the nation’s turkeys.
In 2022 so far, more than 3.2 million turkeys have been depopulated as a result of HPAI. Nationally that’s equal to 1.4 percent of the number of turkeys raised in 2021. Again for some states the impact has been much greater.
- South Dakota in the Central flyway, which raised 4.5 million turkeys or 2 percent of the nation’s total production in 2020, has needed to depopulate 1.288 million turkeys – almost 30 percent of the number of turkeys raised in the state in 2020.
- Minnesota, which raised 40 million head of turkeys in 2020, has needed to depopulate more than 1 million turkeys, about 3 percent of what the state raised in 2020.
Broilers spared
The broiler sector was largely spared during the 2014-2015 outbreak. Less than 0.01 percent of the average U.S. inventory was lost as a result of HPAI. In 2022 there have been nine detections of HPAI in commercial flocks. Thus far a little more than 2.1 million birds have been depopulated, which represents a little more than 0.02 percent of the number of broilers raised in 2020.
Virus creates economic, trade impacts
A report from the Congressional Research Service estimated the value of turkey and laying-hen losses due to the 2014-2015 HPAI outbreak at almost $1.6 billion. The same report estimated that economy-wide losses were $3.3 billion. The economic impact was heightened due to restrictions imposed by trading partners. Eighteen partners entirely cut off poultry trade with the United States, an estimated loss of $898 million in 2014. Thirty-eight countries followed a regionalization approach to trade restrictions, limiting U.S. exports of poultry and poultry products only from those states with HPAI detections. That allowed trade to continue from parts of the United States that were not affected. The Congressional Research Service estimates that helped to preserve 86 percent of the value of traded U.S. poultry and poultry products including eggs, based on 2014 values.
It’s too early to know how large of an impact the 2022 outbreak will have on the U.S. poultry sector. When comparing the week-by-week data on HPAI detections in 2022 relative to 2015 a few things are evident. Significant detections of HPAI in commercial flocks started about five weeks earlier in 2022, and they have increased more quickly than in 2015. The chart is also a good reminder that water temperatures warm much more slowly than air temperatures. During the 2014-2015 outbreak the last reported new case was June 17, 2015, in Iowa. We potentially have a long way to go before the spread from migrating wild waterfowl ends. The ability to contain the spread to other commercial flocks through increased biosecurity measures is paramount.
The other key element depends on our trading partners continuing to follow a regional approach to trade restrictions. So far, so good on that front. Trade partners like China that did not follow a regional approach in 2015 are following a regional approach so far. In China’s case, states with detections in domesticated flocks – commercial or otherwise – are finding themselves added to the list of states ineligible to export to China. But all other states may continue to do so. Visit www.fsis.usda.gov/inspection/import-export/import-export-library to keep up to date on each country’s changing list of ineligible products.
Veronica Nigh is an economist with the American Farm Bureau Federation’s Market Intel. Visit fb.org for more information.