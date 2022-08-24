Agriculture college has new leader

Glenda Gillaspy is the new dean of the University of Wisconsin-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences in Madison. She assumed her role Aug. 4, serving as the college’s chief academic and executive officer.
“I was drawn to the institution for its stellar reputation in research and education,” she said. “I was impressed with the ‘Wisconsin Idea.’ It’s service-focused; that was a definite draw.”
She was one of several candidates for the dean position, identified by a search and screen committee of 16 individuals. The committee was composed of professors from several departments of the agriculture college, as well as a student representative and others.
“She demonstrated many strengths during the interview process that will benefit the college and UW-Madison,” said Troy Runge, the committee’s chairman who’s a professor and department chair of biological systems engineering at UW-Madison. “What stood out to me was her leadership style. It was evident through her examples that she’s able to integrate many voices and factors into her decision-making.”
Provost John Karl Scholz in May announced Gillaspy as the new dean after interviews with the candidate finalists.
“Her leadership, scholarship and dedication to students will ensure that the college continues to excel,” he said.
The UW-College of Agricultural and Life Sciences is comprised of 255 faculty members and more than 850 staff members. According to the university, it enrolls about 2,800 undergraduates and 1,000 graduate students.
Gillaspy served as head of the biochemistry department at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University in Blacksburg, Virginia. Like UW, Virginia Tech is a public land-grant research university. Catherine Freed is a postdoctoral researcher at Virginia Tech who worked as a graduate student with Gillaspy.
“When Glenda was the department head of biochemistry, she’d look at seemingly unsolvable problems or difficult situations – and develop creatively feasible solutions,” Freed said. “Situations with multiple unknowns, regardless of departmental or research setting, don’t scare her. She has worked tirelessly to take care of her employees and research program as well as everyone in the department. Her dedication to her work and encouragement to those in the department is contagious.”
Asked if there are similarities between UW-Madison and Virginia Tech, Gillaspy said, “Both have nice down-to-earth people – no pun intended – who also have a sense of service and passion. And I was amazed at the number of people at Virginia Tech who said they spent time at UW as undergrads, graduate students or post-docs.”
She had visited the UW-Madison campus a few years ago while attending a conference about Arabidopsis, the plant commonly used as a model for researchers. She was trained as a biochemist and then became a plant scientist in her post-doctoral fellowship. She’s focused her research on plant-signaling pathways. The inositol pyrophosphate molecule, she said, is involved in the signaling language of plants.
“It’s the most important ‘word’ in the plant’s signaling language for sensing phosphate, the bioactive form of phosphorus,” she said. “My lab worked out how plants synthesize inositol pyrophosphates, which we hope will be useful to address important agricultural challenges.”
The global supply of phosphorus is limited plus most phosphorus added to crops isn’t taken up and used by plants. That can contribute to phosphate pollution and subsequent growth of algae in waterways, she said.
“One member of my lab group designed a potential solution in the form of plants designed to take up excess phosphate, which can then be recycled into a novel fertilizer called biochar,” she said. “It’s exciting that this research could have an important impact for Wisconsin.”
Parts of her research will be coming to UW, such as applied research to increase use efficiency and phytoremediation of phosphate, she said.
“The work will take place in space graciously offered by the biochemistry department,” she said. “For me this will be a nice way to stay engaged in our research mission, but in a limited fashion because being a dean is a big job.”
Runge said, “Her background in basic science of biochemistry certainly fits in with the college. I think the screening committee also valued her enthusiasm for research in the more-applied agricultural and natural-resources fields.”
Gillaspy said she’s excited about the new federally funded plant-germplasm facility planned for UW-Madison.
“It’s really needed and will be a boon to UW’s plant-science efforts,” she said.
She said she’s looking forward to meeting and talking with department heads and stakeholders, and learning more about the college. She’s impressed by the departments and would like to see the college communicate more with Wisconsin’s citizens about their work.
Runge said, “Reaching out to stakeholders early and often is consistent with her leadership style. The college serves a diverse set of stakeholders, both internally and externally. Her plans to meet quickly with both reflects her understanding of the opportunities we have as a college.
“She’ll be meeting with department chairs like me in her first weeks to talk about teaching and research on campus. She also has scheduled a visit to a local farm where she’ll meet with members of the (UW-)Dairy Innovation Hub community to discuss challenges and opportunities for the dairy industry. That balanced approach and immediate engagement of both internal and external stakeholders speaks volumes about our new leader.”
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
