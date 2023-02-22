The 2023 AgrAbility of Wisconsin Summit will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Apr 6 at the Cranberry Country Lodge in Tomah, Wisconsin. The summit will focus on veteran farmers and farmer wellness.
All farmers and veterans are welcome to attend the free event. It will include a networking breakfast for veterans. Volunteers from the Farmer Veteran Coalition of Wisconsin also will discuss their program.
The program is designed to give participants an opportunity to network and learn about resources available for beginning and long-time farmers through AgrAbility and other Wisconsin programs.
The event will feature a keynote speech by Jeff Ditzenberger who will share his journey with mental health. He served in the military and is the founder of TUGS – Talking, Understanding, Growing, Supporting, a nonprofit community organization that addresses the stigma surrounding mental health challenges and suicide. The event also will feature four presentations.
• “Who's Looking for Healthier Soil?” Chris Clark, certified crop adviser, AgSource Laboratories
• “Strategic thinking: Adding Value to the Farm Business,” Stephanie Plaster, farm management outreach specialist, University of Wisconsin-Division of Extension
• “Assistive Technology and AgrAbility Update,” AgrAbility of Wisconsin staff
• “Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Veteran Farmer and Wellness Programs,” Kevin Plante and Karen Endres, Wisconsin Farm Center
Visit agrability.bse.wisc.edu or call 608-262-9336 for more information.