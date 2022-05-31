 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Agri-View to UW full of learning

Alexandra Steussy-Williams

Alexandra Steussy-Williams harvests asparagus every year at her great-great grandparents’ land, a former dairy farm, near New Glarus, Wisconsin. With the help of many friends she planted the patch in 2013.

 Contributed

Alexandra Steussy-Williams, former assistant editor for Agri-View, is the new Natural Resources Communications Specialist with University of Wisconsin-Extension.

“Working for Agri-View opened my eyes to the diverse and complex world of Wisconsin agriculture,” she said. “There are many ways of producing food and stewarding the land. As I interviewed farmers for the paper, I learned from their stories. And I wanted to learn more.”

Inspired to dive into the confluence of conservation and agriculture, Steussy-Williams left Agri-View to pursue a master’s degree in agroecology at UW-Madison.

“I knew the information and resources were out there to point farmers toward profitability and sustainability simultaneously,” she said. “Graduate school helped me find them.”

In her new role she works specifically on Grassland 2.0, a collaboration of farmers, academics, Extension professionals and others. The group works to develop pathways for farmers to increase profits, yields, and nutrient and water efficiency – while also improving water quality, soil health, biodiversity and climate resilience through grassland-based agriculture. She also does communications work for “One Good Idea,” a clearinghouse of videos and podcasts that feature farmer ideas as well as experiences with practices that are helping them improve their soil, land and bottom lines.

Visit grasslandag.org or goodideafarm.org or email alex.steussywilliams@wisc.edu for more information.

