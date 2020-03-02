Editor's note: The first part of this article was published in the Feb. 27 issue of Agri-View.
WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – From new seed traits to blockchain technology for tracking food through the supply chain, technical innovations are shaping agriculture. Six innovations in particular were recently highlighted by Willie Vogt, executive director for Farm Progress.
- Gene editing
- Internet of things
- Aerial imagery
- Machine learning and artificial intelligence
- Robotics
- Blockchain
Machine learning and artificial intelligence is increasingly being used with aerial imagery to help growers make crop-management decisions. And data from unmanned-aerial vehicles or satellites are being analyzed by artificial-intelligence systems and machine-learning algorithms.
IBM’s Watson Decision Platform for Agriculture, for example, was designed to process geospatial data collected by satellites, unmanned-aerial vehicles, sensors and weather models. IBM also has collaborated with Yara, a crop-nutrition company, to provide farmers hyper-local weather forecasts for real-time crop recommendations.
Another example is the See & Spray sprayer developed by Blue River Technology, acquired in 2017 by John Deere. A combination of cameras, computers and artificial intelligence allows the sprayer to “see” every plant in a field. The cameras and computers use deep-learning algorithms similar to what’s used in facial recognition, according to the company.
Having analyzed tens of thousands of images of different weeds, the machine has learned to distinguish them from crops. It can then spot-spray weeds with herbicides. The sprayer could possibly be commercialized for the 2021 growing season, Vogt said.
The sprayer could be a game-changer in the crop-protection business, he said. It could offer farmers as much as a 90 percent reduction in chemical use and allow chemicals to be spot-applied at full rates. That could be especially valuable in treating certain herbicide-resistant weeds such as Palmer amaranth. Because weeds would receive spot treatments rather than broadcast applications, he said, biodiesel could potentially be used as a weed killer.
“Technology opens your head to new ideas,” he said.
Robots – small may become "big." New ideas were in abundance at AgriTechnica, the international agricultural-machinery show held in November in Germany. Vogt estimated there were about 20 different types of robots on display. The big news is that many of them are small. Part of the reason is that smaller robots create less soil compaction.
The European Clearing House for Open Robotics Development has as one of its goals development of small mobile robots. One reason is to optimize plant-specific precision farming. That leads to reduced input of seeds, fertilizer and pesticides as well as increased yields, it states. Another is to reduce soil compaction as well as the energy consumption of heavy machinery. A third reason is to develop easy-to-operate systems, anticipating challenges arising from climate change and a shortage of skilled labor.
Blockchain technology could be increasingly used in agriculture. Blockchain enables multiple computers to store identical transaction records. It could change the way food is shipped and tracked through the supply chain.
Visit youtube.com and search for K47JoApSV5o to watch a video about IBM's Watson Decision Platform for Agriculture. Visit youtube.com and search for XH-EFtTa6IU to watch a video about the See and Spray precision weed-control machine. Visit bluerivertechnology.com and agritechnica.com for more information.