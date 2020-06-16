CALLAWAY, Minn. – Karolyn Zurn serves as president of American Agri-Women; she farms with her family in northwestern Minnesota. She's presided over the organization at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic and social-distancing recommendations have prevented in-person meetings. Despite that, she says, the organization continues to conduct its mission to communicate with each other and to promote agriculture to the general public.
American Agri-Women has about 40,000 members. That includes 52 affiliate members ranging from state American Agri-Women organizations to commodity groups, cattle-producer groups, and timber and mining coalitions. Wisconsin has about 40 active members, she said.
“American Agri-Women is devoted to ensuring that the truth about agriculture is heard,” she said. “We also work to make farming and ranching affordable; we take up the battles as we defend the ‘right to farm.’"
Sometimes the rules and regulations imposed on agriculture make it difficult to ranch or farm, she said. The impact of wildlife and the Endangered Species Act on agriculture is a topic of a panel discussion that the organization has planned for the American Agri-Women National Convention, which is scheduled to be held Nov. 5-8 at the Best Western GranTree in Bozeman, Montana.
The conference is scheduled to feature speakers on defending modern agriculture in a Facebook culture, adapting to changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic, advocating for property rights and more.
“Hopefully the COVID-19 issue will be resolved by then,” Zurn said. “We plan to have a face-to-face meeting.”
In the meantime American Agri-Women has advocated in May for Beef Month and in June for Dairy Month on Facebook.
“We’re also encouraging farmers to post pictures of cattle grazing and dairy-nutrition facts,” she said.
American Agri-Women is planning to use the hashtag “#StandUpSpeakOut4Ag” in the coming months for more social-media sharing.
Zurn farms with her husband, Bill Zurn, and two sons near Callaway, Minnesota, where they raise corn, soybeans, sugar beets and wheat. Karolyn Zurn is a past-president of Minnesota Agri-Women. She also served four years as the organization's chairperson of government issues. She has served on the boards of Minnesota Ag in the Classroom, the Northern Crops Institute Council and the Minnesota Soybean Growers Association. She also served as treasurer and government-affairs representative for the Becker County Corn and Soybean Growers Association. In addition to that service she coordinated CommonGround North Dakota for four years and most recently was appointed to the board of the Minnesota State Farm Service Agency. Visit americanagriwomen.org for more information.