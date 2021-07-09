Ancient traditions come full-circle

Editor's note: This is part one of a two-part article.
Some people believe they live on an island, that what they do matters only to themselves. Other folks know everything they do on a piece of land has an influence on the land, water and air everywhere on earth. Sometimes the influence is subtle, other times profound. Sometimes the influence is only detected after generations.
Native American Nations in Wisconsin have led conservation efforts for decades. In the past couple of decades some of their projects have been completed using resources from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. To coordinate between Tribal Governments and parts of the U.S.-governmental departments and programs within the USDA, the Wisconsin Tribal Conservation Advisory Council was formed in 2001.
“We were the first tribal advisory council in the United States,” said Jeff Mears, executive director of the council. “Initially the mission was to work with tribes on natural-resource issues. We now also provide services in the agricultural area.
“There is such a nexus between the environment and agriculture. You can’t have healthy agriculture without a healthy environment. You can’t have a healthy environment without best practices in agriculture. Tribes have a long history of agriculture, but some haven’t practiced it for a long time. We are seeing a resurgence of tribes being interested in agriculture. (The council) has been able to connect the tribes to technical resources, training (and) networking.
“The pandemic has spurred more interest in community gardens, personal gardens and agricultural issues. At the recent food-sovereignty conferences in Onieda (Wisconsin) one of the signs said, ‘You can’t be a sovereign nation if you can’t feed yourself.’ Having local food addresses so many issues – homeland security, food safety, transportation. Tribes are on the forefront of climate-change issues. We are bringing back traditional cultural practices that address these problems and (the council) plays a role.”
Jerry Thompson coordinates outreach and education for the council.
“(The council) has worked on many projects through the years,” Thompson said. “Traditionally many tribes used raised beds to grow food. At Bad River they practiced that type of agriculture. Around 15 years ago (the council) worked with (the USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service) to come up with a design for raised beds so people could take a traditional practice, modernize it and use it. Now you can buy raised beds in grocery stores.
“We took traditional ecological knowledge, modernized it, standardized it and applied it to projects with the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Other (traditional ecological knowledge) we have applied are tree drops – trees cut and dropped into lakes to create habitat for fish. Tree drops are now a (Natural Resources Conservation Service) conservation practice. (The Natural Resources Conservation Service) was not involved in aquaculture projects until (the council) determined the need. We developed the resource concerns with the Tribal Nations; we developed the technical standards and we completed pilot-project work. (The council) has done a lot of work in pioneering conservation practices with the Natural Resources Conservation Service to meet tribal needs.
Mears said, “(The council) can fill gaps in expertise for tribes. It is really a benefit for the tribes, all working together to come up with conservation practices. On the USDA side it is a trust responsibility to work with tribes and we help them do that.”
Jim Thannum is the planning director and natural-resources-development specialist for the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission in Odanah, Wisconsin. He’s the commission’s liaison to the Wisconsin Tribal Conservation Advisory Council.
“I was thinking about how this all started,” he said. “Decades ago Pat Levenworth, the state conservationist, reached out to the tribes and invited (the Great Lakes Indian Fish & Wildlife Commission) to participate in a technical committee when (the Natural Resources Conservation Service) in this state was just starting to formulate a relationship with the tribes. The idea was to find out what programs (the service) had to offer and to help (service) staff learn about Tribal Sovereignty and needs of the tribes. It was a process of education.
“The committee met on reservations so members could see what the tribes were doing. (The service) gained a perspective on what the tribes were doing in northern Wisconsin. Tribal leaders worked to educate agency staff on issues important to the tribes as well as cultural sensitivity. The meetings allowed people to find common ground and common concerns, like the environment.”
That led to Natural Resources Conservation Service involvement in new projects in new aspects of agriculture and conservation, like aquaculture.
Gary Haughn is the District Conservationist at the Natural Resources Conservation Service in Ashland, Wisconsin. He has worked with the council for more than 20 years.
“(The Wisconsin Tribal Conservation Advisory Council) is a government-to-government relationship with the USDA and Tribal governments to service resource needs,” he said. “All USDA agencies are involved. (The Natural Resources Conservation Service) was the one in the 1995 farm bill that picked up the lead for USDA. The idea was to work cooperatively with the Tribes to service their needs. In Wisconsin (the council) was formed to do that. District conservationists servicing different areas where tribes were located act as tribal liaisons. We connect with natural-resources departments in the different tribal communities to see if we can service their needs with our program options and technical expertise. We meet cooperatively with tribal staff and work on conservation projects. Other USDA agencies use programs they have to help underserved areas.
“We have worked with Red Cliff on many projects. We helped get a handicapped-accessible stairway down to a beach, trail work and technical assistance at Frog Bay (Tribal National Park). We assisted the fish hatchery with walleye ponds. We helped reline older ponds, and helped put in new walleye ponds and a wetland effluent-flow-through system. We assisted with erosion control on the banks of Spirit Island.
“At Bad River we have helped with lakeshore protection, access trails to beaches, habitat restoration (and) erosion stabilization. We helped expand walleye ponds along U.S. Highway 2. We assisted with invasive-species control in the Kakagan Sloughs, wild-rice management and purple loosestrife control. We assisted the Great Lakes Indian Fish and Wildlife Commission with invasive-species-control programs. That is just (Natural Resources Conservation Service) involvement. Other USDA agencies have participated in many other projects.”
Other projects include grazing plans for buffalo, fish-hatchery ponds for other tribes, access roads and wild-rice-management projects.
“A few years ago (the Natural Resources Conservation Service) teamed up with the state of Wisconsin to assist tribes with assistance with walleye ponds,” Haughn said. “Wisconsin Tribes restock walleye in Wisconsin lakes where walleye are taken every year under existing treaties. Lakes where walleye are speared in spring are restocked by the tribes. A lot of people don’t know that.”
