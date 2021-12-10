Awards validate couple's hard work

DARLINGTON, Wis. – Nate and Morgan Kliebenstein are modest but have two big reasons to toot their own horn – especially this year. The Darlington-area couple’s 220-head milking herd recently earned platinum recognition from the Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council. And with a somatic-cell count of just 47,000, the couple also broke a record and earned a milk-quality award at Rolling Hills Dairy Producers Cooperative.
“It’s very humbling to receive recognition,” Nate Kliebenstein said. “I’ve never considered myself to be an outstanding dairyman.”
Morgan Kliebenstein said, “But it’s nice to have validation for the hours of work involved.”
Their herd is one of six herds the Dairy Cattle Reproduction Council recognized as platinum in its annual Excellence in Dairy Reproduction Award program. Ninety-eight farms from the United States and around the world were nominated by dairy professionals who serve the industry, such as veterinarians and artificial-insemination representatives.
Tim Heiring of Heiring’s Heat Detection and A.I. of Mineral Point, Wisconsin, nominated the Kliebensteins; he’s been working with them for more than four years. He visits the farm to do a daily “walk and chalk.” Cows marked with green chalk are ready to be artificially inseminated. Those with a red mark should already be pregnant. Cows not exhibiting heat are given prostaglandin and-or are prepared for ovsynch.
When Heiring first started working with the Kliebensteins, the herd’s pregnancy rate was in the low- to mid-30-percent range. By 2021 it had increased to 45 percent. The conception rate is in the mid- to upper-50s, he said. He credits the couple’s dairy-reproduction-program success to their attention to detail.
Dr. Molita Salzmann, a veterinarian at the Platteville Veterinary Clinic, has worked with the Kliebensteins for about 15 years. They’re consistent in terms of providing cow comfort and health protocols, she said. Salzmann conducts a herd check about every three weeks; she’s impressed by how clean the cow stalls are.
“That has had an impact on their somatic-cell count,” she said.
Morgan Kliebenstein said her husband is meticulous about cleaning stalls twice daily. He rakes stalls and provides fresh quarry sand, delivered once each week. He doesn’t recycle sand.
Larry Hermanson, general manager of Rolling Hills Dairy Producers Cooperative, said the Kliebensteins have earned the milk-quality award for two consecutive years. Their 12-month somatic-cell-count average in 2020 was just 50,000.
“They’re aware of how much good milk quality means,” Hermanson said. “They want to ship milk that’s as wholesome and safe as it can be.”
The cooperative has 154 producer members with about 20 buyers in southern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.
John Wienkes is a dairy nutritionist at Spensley Feed Sales of Belmont, Wisconsin. He visits the farm every two weeks to evaluate feedstuffs and the total mixed ration. He also does body-condition scoring and manure scores to determine whether rations need to be adjusted.
“Nate and Morgan don’t worry about what everyone else is doing,” Wienkes said. “They have their own goals and their cow health is phenomenal.”
The couple uses the Net Merit Index to select genetics for economically important traits such as milk components, overall milk production and health traits. Their herd’s milk production currently averages 3.2 percent to 3.3 percent protein with 3.9-percent fat. Cows with increased somatic-cell counts are culled from the herd.
The couple works with Heiring to select bulls. Cows are artificially inseminated with A2A2 genomically selected bulls.
“A2A2 genetics are to differentiate our milk for future marketing opportunities,” Nate Kliebenstein said.
He uses AgSource DM herd-management software to record information such as heats, artificial-insemination dates, pregnancy rate, first-service conception rate, calving date and animal health. At the outset he wanted to work with cows, he said.
“I’m a cow person, not a people person,” he said.
That’s one of the reasons why he has maintained the milking herd at about 220 head. That’s a manageable number for monitoring cows for heat, for example, he said. The daily contact of milking his own cows – combined with record-keeping – provides a system of checks and balances.
He milks cows twice daily with help from Steve Mick, who has worked with him for seven years. He’s also helped by Ryan Cook, who has been milking at the farm for about a month. Kliebenstein’s father, Ron Kliebenstein, is there on a daily basis, primarily mixing feed.
Nate Kliebenstein farms 235 acres on which he produces alfalfa and corn for silage. He feeds all the crops he grows.
The couple is looking for opportunities to continue improving their herd. They would like to eventually add a pen for fresh cows and do a better job of precision feeding, he said.
For the annual Excellence in Dairy Reproduction Award program the judges consider many criteria such as pregnancy rate, voluntary waiting period, interbreeding intervals, heat detection, conception rate, value of reproduction and culling rate. Visit dcrcouncil.org for more information.
Lynn Grooms writes about the diversity of agriculture, including the industry’s newest ideas, research and technologies as a staff reporter for Agri-View based in Wisconsin.