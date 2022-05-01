Back Roads from Wisconsin’s Past

ALBERTVILLE, Wis. – The year was 1992 and the Winter Olympics were taking place in Albertville, France.
Not to be outdone, residents of the small almost-non-existent town of “New” Albertville in Chippewa County had their idea of what constituted Olympic sports. Taking advantage of the shared Albertville name, local radio celebrity Bob Bosold and local tavern owner John Lancour hosted a unique version of winter sports. They started with the Olympic torch. They substituted a hand propane-gas torch, lighting a Weber grill in honor of the day. The grill then did double duty as a hot-dog cooker. All money collected that day from hot-dog sales was donated to the Special Olympics.
Fire engines were paraded through town ahead of the invigorating and difficult games that contestants had not trained for in advance. An exciting game of cow-chip hockey using brooms in place of sticks and frozen cow pies for hockey pucks was played by the Chippewa Falls High School hockey team in the tavern parking lot.
Rounding out the festivities were a timed cross-country ski race through corn stubble along with bobsledders on a small slope with plastic sleds.
People are also reading…
Several mentions were made in the press comparing the 1992 celebration to the July 4, 1899, party the residents of Albertville threw – which was a total flop. In that year a huge community get-together was planned for the patriotic holiday; it was widely advertised. In addition to the festivities there was a call for trout fishermen to try their luck in Big Elk Creek. But it wasn’t enough to attract visitors.
Albertville was first settled by Albert Halvorsen, an Eau Claire barber who relocated to the spot east of Colfax and opened a general store. The small town was platted in 1890 and prospered for a while with a cheese factory, Abel Hanson’s blacksmith shop, a feed mill, a Congregational church, and the Erickson Hotel and Livery. It had three stores and a community hall. Big Elk Creek ran by the town; an entrepreneur named L.E. Walters dammed the creek so he could cut ice in the winter and sell it to the cheese factory.
Farming in the area was diverse, so a potato warehouse and a general warehouse for storage of grains, hay and straw were built. A story was told in 1911 in the Eau Claire newspaper about a farmer who harvested his potato crop in the spring because of a wet fall and inability to dig the spuds. He found them in good shape despite being in the ground all winter.
Albertville had a band shell with an active town band. The town hosted traveling silent-movie shows with placards used for dialogue. The town was dry at that time, meaning it had no tavern. The Wisconsin Central Railroad passed through the town, with a depot for passengers.
The surrounding area has some hills that caused problems for the trains. The line between Albertville and Colfax had some sharp turns that were difficult and dangerous. In 1902 a train arrived in Albertville with five coal cars missing off the end, causing the engineer to back up to find them. The cars had become uncoupled 2 miles east of town and were rolling downhill toward the rest of the train. Upon seeing the oncoming cars, the brakeman jumped off, breaking an arm. The rest of the train cars collided, causing two of them to telescope. Fortunately no one was else was hurt.
In 1910 the Soo Line was leasing the tracks. The company decided to make life easier for the engineers by moving the tracks 1.5 miles north and straightening out some of the curves. They put the depot on a flat car and moved it; many of the businesses and residents moved too. The new town was called Albertville, some adding the title “New.” At the time of the move there was a mix-up with the post office; “Old” Albertville residents weren’t able to receive their mail.
New Albertville had a pickle factory built in 1921, a tavern and a store. Old Albertville retained its meat plant and a horse ranch-auction barn, which was operated by Wild Bill Nelson. He was an interesting entrepreneur who at the age of 13 years hopped a freight car for North Dakota where he worked for the summer. He and a friend returned to North Dakota in 1949 on two half-broke broncos, selling them upon arrival. They continued to Washington by hitchhiking and riding the rails. Nelson later worked as a meat cutter and, after accumulating an excess of unclaimed railroad freight, he taught himself auctioneering. He claimed his biggest achievement was selling 500 pounds of corsets at his auction barn.
Despite Nelson’s auction barn and horse ranch, the area never prospered. New Albertville still has its tavern and Old Albertville has some new homes. The train continues to pass through but no longer stops for freight or passengers.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
LeeAnne Bulman writes about agriculture from her farm overlooking the beautiful Danuser Valley on Wisconsin’s west coast. When not writing she helps her husband on their small grain and beef farm. Email genwim2@gmail.com to reach her.