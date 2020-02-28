MADISON, Wis. – The “beef guy” – aka Dan Schaefer – retired Dec. 31, 2019, after a 40-year career in the animal-science department at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
“I’m a product of the land-grant system,” he said. “I came from a family of modest means, but had access to excellent educators that enabled me to teach the next generations of animal agriculturists. The Morrill Act has been immensely valuable to our country and animal agriculture.”
The “beef guy” was raised on a farm near Kewaskum, Wisconsin. His parents, Ray and Agnes Schaefer, raised beef cattle, hogs and layers. After graduating from high school Dan Schaefer studied biology at Bethany Lutheran College. In his junior year of college he transferred to UW-Madison. There he earned bachelor and master’s degrees in meat and animal science.
After earning a doctorate in nutritional sciences at the University of Illinois he became an assistant professor at Purdue University. But in 1981 he was recruited to return to teach meat and animal science at UW-Madison; he remained there until his retirement. He was happy to return to his home state, he said.
“I had a long-held aspiration of being part of the animal-science faculty at UW-Madison,” he said.
There he conducted beef-research projects in numerous areas – cow-calf management and nutrition, stocker rotational grazing, finishing Holstein steers, feedlot-cattle nutrition and management, vitamin E and fresh-beef color stability, and cattle health and welfare. He has co-authored countless research reports. His most recent research endeavors were in the area of increasing beef-cattle production in grazing systems, examining strategies for feedlot cattle that enhance production efficiency and food safety, and modification of ruminal fermentation and microbial growth.
“Dan has been a real asset to the animal-science department,” said Jerry Huth, a long-time friend of Schaefer; he raises Hereford cattle near Oakfield, Wisconsin.
“He’s been a dedicated servant to UW-Madison and animal-science students,” he said.
Reid Ludlow of Rush Creek Cattle Ranch near Viroqua, Wisconsin, said Schaefer gave students opportunities to see different types of beef operations. Ludlow hosted Schaefer’s students at his ranch.
“I was struck by how much he cared about them,” Ludlow said. “He had a good rapport with them and respected them. And I’ll miss our visits. I felt like I could always call him. It will be impossible to replace him.”
Schaefer’s research on finishing dairy steers for beef has been important to Wisconsin, said Norlin Benevenga, animal-science professor emeritus.
“He also had training in anaerobic fermentation required to understand the workings of the rumen,” Benevenga said. “Many people think they understand that system, but sadly don’t. Dan was able to train a few students to continue that work.”
Schaefer taught rumen microbiology to graduate students his entire career. And he taught animal-science classes to graduates as well as undergraduates and UW-Farm and Industry Short Course students. For the past several years he co-taught beef-production classes with Brian Kirkpatrick, also a professor of animal science.
“The biggest thing I learned from Dan was his maxim ‘people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care,’” Kirkpatrick said. “He cared about the success of his students and interacted with people in industry.”
Schaefer served as chairman of the animal-science department for 15 years.
“It was a tough job but he did it well,” Kirkpatrick said. “He helped lead the department through a time of budget cuts.”
Schaefer said, “There were challenges – and they always involved people and money. But I found ways to manage challenges. I loved being chairman of the animal-science department. It was a way to work with livestock and people.”
One of the most gratifying aspects of his career has been his involvement in the planning and construction of the UW-Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery Building. He said Robert Bray, who had been responsible for initiating UW-Madison’s meat-science program, had approached him about the serious need to update the university’s 1930s-era meat-science and muscle-biology laboratory.
UW-Madison animal-science staff, Wisconsin’s meat industry and then-Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson supported construction of a new meat laboratory. The Wisconsin Association of Meat Processors made the case for the new facility to the Wisconsin State Legislature. In 2013 the legislature supported the funding of $22.8 million for construction. Another $20 million would be raised by industry.
Construction on the new facility began in fall 2016. The facility hasn’t yet been finished; costs have increased to $57 million. The Associated Press reported that documents have stated that “highly complex technical design and construction needs” have become fully realized. Those include designing infrastructure to accommodate donated equipment as well as designing and installing a hydraulic plant and animal holding pens and equipment for chilling carcasses.
Members of the UW-Board of Regents recently approved requests to finalize the construction project. The request was to be sent to the State Building Commission, which has authority over Wisconsin capital projects. The commission’s next meeting was scheduled for Feb. 27.
Once all final approvals are granted, specific completion schedules are expected to be developed.
“Meat science will exist on this campus into the future because of the partnership between donors, legislators, campus leaders and visionaries who have been attracted to the future impact of this building and program,” Schaefer said. “The meat industry is important to Wisconsin and the nation, and this program will be a centerpiece at both levels. I am so pleased to have had a hand in securing the future which program founder, Bob Bray, sought for this program on this campus.”