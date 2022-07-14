 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Block-grant recipients selected

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently selected 15 projects to receive $1.16 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture Specialty Crop Block Grants. The recipients were selected from 19 funding requests totaling more than $1.48 million.

Grants are awarded to projects intended to enhance the competitiveness of specialty-crop industries through research, education or market development. Recipients are required to provide a 25-percent matching contribution. The USDA defines specialty crops as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, and horticulture and nursery crops including floriculture.

• Agricultural Resource Management Division, Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection

Survey Wisconsin’s potato-growing regions for presence of potato mop-top virus

Expand on past work to improve honey bee health and reduce hive morality

• Ginseng Board of Wisconsin

Conduct field research to ensure exported fresh ginseng roots meet Taiwan’s pesticide-residue standards

• Savanna Institute

Stimulate farmer adoption of chestnuts in Wisconsin

• Two Onion Farm

Evaluate cordon-trellis system of growing currants and gooseberries to reduce labor and improve fruit quality

• University of Wisconsin-Madison

Improve understanding of how variation in landscape influences quality of pollen collected by honey bees

Develop web-based tool for in-season potato-yield predictions at field scale to improve irrigation management and disseminate research results

Increase vegetable-crop production and quality by reducing competition with weeds through timely, practical and affordable use of natural plant hormones

Explore microbiome in relation to potato and vegetable crops, soil health and productivity

Reduce economic impact of potato-tuber necrotic viruses

Assess and optimize hot-water treatments of cranberry-vine cuttings as environmentally sustainable option for management of fruit-rot fungi

Evaluate performance of new table-grape varieties by establishing replicated trials

Perform two-year study at the UW-Hancock Agricultural Research Station to explore use of hyperspectral remote-sensing technology to monitor in-season plant-nutrient status and predict yield of three processing vegetables

Assess impact of attract-and-kill as alternative management strategy for Japanese beetle while reducing environmental impact and non-target effects on pollinators

Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association

Raise awareness of cranberries and the cranberry industry to produce more demand through education on the history, current state and future of the cranberry industry

Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for “Specialty Crop Block Grants” for more information.

