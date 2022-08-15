Blueberries run northern farmstead

BAYFIELD, Wis. – On earth perfection is elusive. So difficult is it to attain that many never try. The goal is simple, the quest complex. When we encounter the quest for perfection the experience is certain to be special.
Pike’s Creek flows into Lake Superior a little south of Bayfield. Follow it upstream as the land rises inland on the Bayfield Peninsula. The north branch of the creek flows through forests near Valley Road, part of the Bayfield Fruit Loop. A long gravel driveway heads east up an incline with a field full of berry bushes on one side and an orchard developing on another. The berry rows are especially straight and the bushes well-tended. At the head of the driveway are neat buildings. Parallel to Valley Road, on the far edge of the berry fields another gravel drive runs to parking areas and small seasonal structures.
On a pleasant summer afternoon Jon Dale, who with his family owns and runs Highland Valley Farm, paused to reflect.
“My mother still does the books but since my parents retired it’s pretty much me and my brother Chris because my sister got a full-time job with benefits,” he said. “The work is seasonally demanding. There is room to do other things in the offseason. The farm is 50 acres corner to corner; over half is wooded. Along Valley Road we have 5 planted acres of blueberries, maybe a half-acre of raspberries and about a half-acre of black currants.
“Our operation is primarily about blueberries. We make our own honey and maple syrup, but it’s all about blueberries. We produce in excess of 50,000 pounds of blueberries a year. More than half we can sell retail, either ready-picked or pick-your-own. We have an unlimited wholesale market for our brand, Bayfield Blues. We used to go through a distributer but in the past couple of years we’ve taken control of our own distribution. We sell our fresh blueberry pints regionally from Duluth, Minnesota, to Minocqua, Wisconsin. They will be on the shelf for several weeks during berry season.
“The challenge this year is labor. It’s a difficult time for businesses that rely on seasonal employees. We did well the past couple of years. When COVID hit we had a lot of returning workers who had worked for us previously. Some had new jobs cut back and they came back to us; we had a robust crew.
“Now we’re coming out of COVID and the job market is excellent. If you are young and looking for a job, now is the time to go find your dream job. College students have been our bread and butter, but I don’t know if we will have many working here this year.
“A few years ago I decided to start a side business. The winery is my operation; I spend winters producing wine and cider. It folds in neatly with our seasonal berry business. We sell wine to local retailers and other farms around Chequamegon Bay.
“We’ve had wine in our family for as long as I can remember. When I was little my grandma lived in the house up the hill. She made a particularly good raspberry wine that we all enjoyed. It would be on the table for family dinners at Thanksgiving and Christmas. I learned a little about making wine from my grandmother.
“We usually sell about 10,000 pounds of juice-grade berries, primarily to wineries. Some goes to a brewery and some even into barbecue sauce. I learned some things from the winemakers we sell to and from problems they’ve had.
“We have a ready market coming up our driveway. We have a nearly unlimited source ingredient. So I decided if I could concentrate on making good wine, I could sell it. It’s a labor of love.”
The Bayfield Peninsula, like some rural areas of our nation, has a special character due to a concentration of farms. On the Bayfield Peninsula those farms are part of an area called the Fruit Loop due to the abundance of fruit trees and berry bushes.
“There’s a lot of land-development pressure around Bayfield,” Dale said. “Paying property tax on our 50 acres relative to the value of it when developed into a golf course, airport or housing development would be difficult. There’s no lack of interest in owning property here, for many reasons. My dad was one of the people who led (farmland conservation) here. (Conserving our farm) was a collaboration of the (U.S. Department of Agriculture), the town of Bayfield and our family. The town voted to raise taxes to buy farmer development rights if the farmers wanted to participate. There was grant money from the USDA.
“Farmers were able to sell development rights so the property cannot be used for anything other than farming. That drops the land value and the amount of property tax on the property. That’s great because the program preserves the farms that the community cherishes. The farms are a feather in Bayfield’s cap. Once lost, farms will not come back. There’s a long tradition of farming in Bayfield. There are fewer and fewer farms and those that are left are an asset to the community. It’s a good thing, and we and some other farms here are part of it.”
Going through berry fields it’s easy to see the meticulous care given to the plants and to the grounds on the farm. Recently planted hardwood trees are already providing shade and beauty in parking areas. Smart weeds grow elsewhere where life is easier.
“Our berry season is from late July to about Labor Day,” Dale said. “After Labor Day we machine-harvest so the plants have a post-harvest window to recover. August is prime berry time here. The first two weeks of August are generally the peak of our blueberry season.
“When people come up our driveway they are going to get the best picking experience they can find. We have a very organized pick-your-own operation. People are assigned to a place on a row so we can guarantee they get the best picking possible. We pride ourselves on making the environment as beautiful as possible. The rows are about as free of weeds and unpruned as can be. They have a deep bed of mulch. We provide a peaceful place to enjoy nature and pick berries.”
The pursuit of perfection is proceeding successfully. It’s no wonder families return from near and far, year after year, to pick blueberries along Valley Road at Highland Valley Farm. Farm-made honey, maple syrup and fine wine are available at Highland Valley Farm.
But it really is all about blueberries.
Visit www.bayfieldblues.com for more information.
This is an original article written for Agri-View, a Lee Enterprises agricultural publication based in Madison, Wisconsin. Visit AgriView.com for more information.
Jason Maloney is an “elderly” farm boy from Marinette County, Wisconsin. He’s a retired educator, a retired soldier and a lifelong Wisconsin resident. He lives on the shore of Lake Superior with his wife, Cindy Dillenschneider, and Red, a sturdy loyal Australian Shepherd.