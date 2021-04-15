Budget proposal boosts broadband

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has declared 2021 as the “Year of Broadband Access.” There has been a great deal of discussion about making broadband more accessible and affordable to Wisconsinites. Broadband is no longer a luxury, but rather a necessity, says Randy Romanski, secretary-designee of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, broadband has become even more important given that so many events and meetings are now being held online. Students are doing schoolwork remotely and more people are working from home.
The Wisconsin 2021-2023 biennial budget from Evers proposes a set of broadband protections that would be enforced by the Wisconsin ag department. The agency has several responsibilities.
Protect people from being denied service based on race or income.
Require service providers to give notice of planned rate increases or changes to broadband speed.
Require providers to provide minimum service standards.
In each of the past five years the agency’s Bureau of Consumer Protection has received about 700 complaints related to telecommunications services, including complaints about broadband. Consumer protections are important, necessary and timely, Romanski said.
“We’re looking forward to working with the governor and the legislature to implement the proposals,” he said. “We want to make sure people are aware of the consumer protections.”
Jaron McCallum is director of the Wisconsin Broadband Office housed within the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin. There are grants and other programs offered by the commission to help Wisconsinites, he said, especially those in underserved and unserved areas of the state. The Public Service Commission is committed to equitable access to broadband service across the state.
“We know high-performance broadband is essential for society, health and economic development,” he said. “Broadband is truly a catalyst for vibrant communities. It bridges the rural-urban divide, helps students of all ages access learning opportunities, increases economic development in tourism, increases access to healthcare, increases participation in government and society, supports agriculture and manufacturing … the list is infinite.”
There are too many Wisconsin residences and businesses without access to an internet-download speed of 25 megabits per second download and upload speed of 3 megabits per second.
“We also know that many struggle with the affordability of this essential service,” he said.
To help individuals and businesses in underserved and unserved areas, the state provides the Broadband Expansion Grant program. The Public Service Commission administers the program, which since 2014 has awarded 268 grants totaling more than $72.5 million.
In the fiscal-year-2021 grant cycle the commission awarded $28.4 million to 58 projects that will impact underserved and unserved areas in 44 Wisconsin counties. The commission also promotes public-private partnerships, McCallum said. The grant program has leveraged $49.2 million in private and local matching dollars.
“We know there are areas of the state that are difficult to serve from a population-density standpoint or a topography standpoint,” he said. “The grant program can help providers and communities make a business case for expansion feasible in those areas.”
Evers recommends increasing funding for the broadband-expansion-grant program to more than $150 million during the biennium. The grant program has been oversubscribed and competitive, McCallum said, so the increase in funding would help expand infrastructure in areas that need it most.
“Almost always with a new grant round we receive requests for funding that are far in excess of available funds we have to award,” he said.
The commission in the past several years has awarded a wide range of grants to a wide range of recipients. Those recipients have requested grants from a few-thousand dollars to millions of dollars. Projects have involved various technologies such as fiber, cable and fixed wireless.
The Public Service Commission also has been administering the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband Access. The 25-member group has been meeting since July 2020 after Evers signed Executive Order 80 creating the task force. It advises the governor and the Wisconsin State Legislature on broadband actions and policy, McCallum said. It also advises on strategies to successfully expand high-speed internet to every business, resident and institution in the state.
The task force is expected to submit a report June 30. It is to include recommendations to help ease issues the state is experiencing. It is intended to help increase access, affordability and adoption of broadband services.
The Public Service Commission has for the past few years been focused on maps and broadband data, McCallum said.
“Broadband mapping is an area where we’ve made improvements, but we still need to see further improvements,” he said. “We’re striving to have the most accurate and timely broadband mapping possible. It’s critical to driving limited resources to areas with the most need.”
At the end of 2020 the commission completed a program with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. It was a broadband-connectors pilot program aimed at providing technical assistance to local units of government, school districts and Indigenous nations. The program was aimed at providing information about federal and state funding, engaging stakeholders at the local level. The application period for that program was just nine days; the partnership received 96 applications. It only had the capacity to select six of them.
“That spoke to the need,” McCallum said. “We often hear from town-board officials or county administrators who are looking for help on how to navigate the waters in terms of expanding broadband within their communities.”
The governor recommends modifying statutory provisions that discourage municipalities from providing broadband service to residents in underserved and unserved areas. He also recommends modifying current law to allow those municipalities to apply for broadband-expansion grants. He recommends allowing electric cooperatives to use easements to install and maintain broadband infrastructure.
Included in the governor’s budget is a recommendation to create a broadband-line-extension grant program. It would provide funding to eligible households to subsidize the cost of a line extension from existing broadband infrastructure to a residence.
Another proposal creates a broadband-planning and leadership grant program to support Wisconsin communities. That would help communities in developing plans to expand broadband access to residents.
Visit doa.wi.gov -- search for "2021-2023 Executive Budget" -- and psc.wi.gov and datcp.wi.gov for more information.