Business News

Short Course format to change
Beginning in 2023 the Farm and Industry Short Course program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison will switch from a for-credit, on-campus residential experience lasting 16 weeks to a non-credit format. The shift is being made to meet the constantly changing needs of Wisconsin’s agribusiness community, according to the UW-Madison College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. The residential program will end this spring when the current class of Farm and Industry Short Course students receive their certificates.
“The current two-term, residential-student format no longer meets the needs of many farmers and other agribusiness owners who can’t spare workers for four months in a year and who no longer see winter as a down-time for their businesses,” said Kate VandenBosch, dean of UW-Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences. “In the future, short course participants will have the flexibility to take the courses they want as they have time.”
Course offerings will feature both in-person and virtual formats, as well as synchronous and asynchronous delivery of content. The timing of courses also will change – with some programs offered at night and on weekends – to better accommodate student schedules, especially those of working professionals and those who want to make a career change into agriculture. Some new programs will take place during the growing season, when in-the-field instruction would be beneficial.
Some of the changes reflect the increased comfort of both learners and instructors with virtual formats and self-paced learning, due in large part to the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on education delivery.
Doug Reinemann, the associate dean for Extension and outreach in UW-Madison’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, will oversee the new program offerings.
“We’re soliciting input from stakeholders and faculty and staff to identify training needs in agriculture, food systems, natural-resource management, and other economic-development topics,” he said.
Visit fisc.cals.wisc.edu for more information.
Custom Operators elect, honor board members
Members of Wisconsin Custom Operators recently elected two directors, welcomed an advisor, and honored retiring directors during their annual business meeting in February.
Amanda Krepline, an employee of Krepline Custom Harvesting LLC in Reedsville, was elected as an operator director. Isaac Lemmenes, product specialist for R Braun Inc. of Saint Nazianz, was re-elected as a corporate director. Joseph Sanford, an assistant professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, joined the board as an advisor.
Krepline manages the bookkeeping and accounting for Krepline Custom Harvesting, as well as her family’s dairy and grain farms. Krepline also serves as a machinery operator during the growing season.
Lemmenes is a product specialist and equipment sales representative for R Braun, a farm-service business that offers ventilation, excavation, dredging and manure services, fabrication, sales, and rental equipment. He also has experience as a custom manure applicator.
Sanford joins the board as an honorary advisor. His research interest is in agriculture-wastewater management.
The Wisconsin Custom Operators board of directors re-elected as president Ray Liska, owner of Apollo-Vale Enterprizes in Cochrane. It also elected as vice-president William Smith, owner of Smith Custom Farming in Darlington. Josh Bartholomew, a corporate director from Oxbo International in Clear Lake, was re-elected secretary. Isaac Lemmenes was re-elected treasurer.
Smith is the owner of Smith Custom Farming, which provides custom forage- and grain-harvesting services in southwestern Wisconsin. He also farms 2,000 acres of grain.
Two retiring directors were honored at the meeting. Kevin Shinners, professor emeritus of biological systems engineering at UW-Madison, was honored for 14 years of service to Wisconsin Custom Operators. He’s credited with starting the scholarship and awards committee, developing the selection criteria, and running that committee since 2010. Sanford will succeed Shinners as the scholarship and awards committee chairman.
Jesse Dvorachek of Dvorachek Farm and Industry LLC in Brillion also was honored for his service to Wisconsin Custom Operators. Visit wiscustomoperators.org or contact info@wiscustomoperators.org for more information.
Soybean Board appointments made
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently appointed 17 members and four alternates to the United Soybean Board. Among the appointees is Nancy Kavazanjian of Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. She will serve a one-year term.
The board is authorized by the Soybean Promotion, Research and Information Act and is composed of 78 members representing 29 states and Eastern and Western regions. Members must be soybean producers nominated by a qualified state soybean board. Visit ams.usda.gov and search for "United Soybean Board" for more information.