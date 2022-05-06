Business News

Outstanding Young Farmer sponsors thanked
The Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmers program recently thanked several organizations and individuals for their sponsorship of the 2022 program. It encourages others to consider sponsorship for 2023. The organization also welcomes nominations for young farmers between the ages of 21 and 40, as of Jan. 1, 2023 for the 2023 program.
The 2023 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer finals will be held January 28-29 in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. Wisconsin will host the National Outstanding Young Farmers program in Appleton in mid-February 2023. Sponsors of the 2022 Wisconsin Outstanding Young Farmer program are listed.
Diamond sponsors
- Agri-View
- Compeer Financial
- Professional Dairy Producers of Wisconsin
- Ken and Ann Reckelberg
- Sun Badger Solar
- USAgNet
Platinum sponsors
- Dairy Business Association
- Deer Run Seeds
- Eau Pleine Partnership for Integrated Conservation
- Golden Harvest
- Graef Transport Inc.
- Lloyd and Daphne Holterman
- Kuhn North American Inc.
- Leedstone Inc.
- M.P.B. Builders
- Roberts Irrigation
- Ron’s Cheese/Pagel’s Ponderosa
- Rural Mutual Insurance
- Short Lane Ag Supply
- Vita Plus
- Zernicke’s Landstad Dairy LLC
Gold sponsors
- Ballweg Implement
- Dairy Department Inc.
- Denmark State Bank
- Farm First Dairy Cooperative
- Finger Family Farm LLC
- Fink Trucking Service LLC
- Forage Storage Solutions LLC
- Kwik Trip
- Cheery’s Creative Crafts-Lora Gaedtke
- NFO Livestock/Nexus Marketing
- Peshtigo National Bank
- Quality Liquid Feeds
- TH Agri-chemicals
- Valley Veterinary Clinic
- Wisconsin Farmers Union Foundations Inc.
Silver sponsors
- Abts Equipment
- Eau Claire Energy Cooperative
- Foremost Farms USA
- International Bank of Amherst
- Maribel Grain Company
- Marieke Gouda
- McFarlandale Dairy LLC
- Meister Cheese
- Pertzborn Farms
- Premier Cooperative
- Salentine Homestead Dairy LLC
- Universal Cooperative Association
- Wrights Feed Service Inc.
Bronze sponsors
- Animart LLC
- Country Visions Cooperative
- Lakeshore Farm Management
- Luxemburg-Casco High School Technical Education
- Luxemburg Milling Company
- Timeless Portraits-Brooke Vandenbush
- Silent auction donors
- Joe and Ashley Dudkiewicz
- Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center
- Laura and Phil Finger
- Fox Cities Convention and Visitors Bureau
- Dylan and Bryanna Handel
- Manitowoc Area Visitor and Convention Bureau
- Marieke Gouda
- Harold and Cindy Matton
- Green Bay Packers
- Ryan and Megan Prellwitz
- Ann and Ken Reckelberg
- Kyle and Rachel Zwieg
Contact wi-oyf@charter.net for more information.
Campaign honors farmer heroes
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation’s Heroes of Hope campaign celebrates National Mental Health Awareness Month. The campaign is focused on shedding light on rural heroes who have helped others through a tough time. That may involve providing positivity in day-to-day activities and uplifting other farmers to withstand a difficult season.
Heroes of Hope aims to identify people who have helped bring hope to farmers or businesses, either in large or small ways. Members of the agriculture community are encouraged to nominate individuals who have made a positive impact on the way they conduct business.
Five farmers who have helped another person will be recognized. They’ll receive prize packages donated from local sponsors. The heroes also will have their stories told through Wisconsin Farm Bureau’s Rural Route magazine.
“Our lives can be a roller coaster of thoughts, feelings and actions,” said Kim Pokorny, chief administrative officer at the Wisconsin Farm Bureau. “It’s easy to help someone celebrate the highs and good times, but being available when that same person is facing the lows is even more important.”
Heroes of Hope is a part of the Farm Neighbors Care campaign, which was created in 2019. Farm Neighbors Care was created by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau, with help from other agricultural organizations.
Together they shed light on mental health in the farming community. The campaign urges rural residents to have face-to-face conversations with farmers and agribusiness owners. For some the conversations and check-ins may be the dose of positivity needed to make it through a tough day.
Nominations are due by May 20. Winners will be announced May 27. Visit wfbf.com and search for "Heroes of Hope" for more information.
Avian-influenza comments sought
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service recently completed a draft environmental assessment, “Emergency Response for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Outbreaks in Seven States,” and a draft decision and finding of no significant impact for the assessment.
An emergency declaration was made for the agency to respond to highly pathogenic avian influenza outbreaks in Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Maine, Michigan, New York and Virginia. Those actions have been completed.
The draft emergency assessment evaluates potential environmental impacts from the proposed action in which the agency would work with state and local authorities and affected owners in highly pathogenic avian influenza response activities within the seven states. The activities would potentially include monitoring wild birds and poultry, depopulating and disposing of infected domestic poultry flocks, disinfecting premises, and conducting follow-up monitoring and quarantine release.
Similar responses and activities would occur in any additional states where the avian influenza would be detected. Supplemental assessments of potential environmental impacts will be prepared for outbreaks in the additional states.
The Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service is making the drafts simultaneously available for public comment until May 31. Substantive comments received will be considered before issuing a final environmental document and decision.
Visit regulations.gov and search for "APHIS-2022-0031" or contact 301-851-3089 for more information.
EPA issues ethanol-blend waiver
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently issued an emergency fuel waiver to allow E15 gasoline – gasoline that uses a 15-percent ethanol blend – to be sold during the summer driving season. The action is expected to increase fuel supply.
The action is being taken to counteract Russia’s against Ukraine and the impact on global and domestic energy markets. The EPA and the U.S. Department of Energy have been monitoring market-supply disruptions caused by the war.
The Clean Air Act allows the EPA Administrator, in consultation with the Department of Energy, to temporarily waive certain fuel requirements to address shortages.
In about two-thirds of the United States, E15 currently can’t be sold from terminals starting May 1 and at retail stations starting June 1. The EPA is providing relief by extending the 1-pounds per square inch – psi – Reid Vapor Pressure waiver that currently applies to E10 gasoline to E15. That will enable E15 sales throughout the summer in those areas, if necessary. The action extends only the 1-psi waiver to E15 in parts of the country where it already exists for E10. E15 already can be sold year-round in parts of the country that have a reformulated-gasoline program.
Because the Reid Vapor Pressure of E10 and E15 gasoline used by consumers will be the same – both will be 1 psi higher than otherwise required by the EPA or state regulations – the EPA doesn’t expect any impact on air quality from the limited action.
The EPA’s research has shown no significant impact on evaporative emissions when the 1-psi waiver is extended to E15. With no significant impacts on emissions from cars and trucks, the EPA said consumers can continue to use E15 without concern that its use in the summer will adversely impact air quality.
The EPA will continue to monitor the supply with industry and federal partners, and expects to issue new waivers, extending the emergency fuel waiver until such time as the fuel-supply circumstances due to the war in Ukraine are no longer present. Visit epa.gov for more information.