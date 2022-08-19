Business News

Record heat reported
Temperatures were about 33 degrees Fahrenheit above the 1991-2020 average across much of Europe, according to the World Meteorological Organization. An intensive heatwave in July particularly affected southwestern and western Europe.
The heatwave occurred despite the La Niña event that's meant to have a cooling influence, said Clare Nullis, spokesperson for the World Meteorological Organization. But much of central Asia to most of Australia experienced below-average temperatures.
The least Antarctic Sea ice on record was reported in July – 7 percent below average. Arctic Sea ice was 4 percent below average, ranking 12th lowest for July, according to satellite records.
WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas said in a press conference in July that the kind of heatwave in Europe is the new normal. Visit public.wmo.int for more information.
Grant combats hunger crisis
Cargill recently made a $10 million grant to World Food Program USA in support of the United Nations World Food Program's response to the global hunger crisis. The crisis has been escalated by the collateral effect of the war in Ukraine.
There’s unprecedented need as 345 million people face severe hunger and 50 million teeter on the brink of famine around the world, Cargill stated. The grant will support the U.N. World Food Program’s emergency food assistance and resilience-building initiatives. It is expected to reach millions of people in Ukraine and in hunger hot spots around the world.
Disbursed in phases the first half of the grant will focus on emergency operations, providing food and cash-based assistance to conflict-affected people in Ukraine and other countries facing escalating hunger due to the effect of the war. The second half of the grant will focus on bolstering food systems and targeting root causes of hunger in global hotspots affected by the disruption of Ukraine's exports. Visit cargill.com and wfpusa.org for more information.
Commission proposes rule relaxation
Following a request from European Union Member States the European Commission recently proposed a temporary short-term derogation from rules on crop rotation and maintenance of non-productive features on arable land. The impact of such a measure will depend on the choice made by Member States and farmers, but will maximize the European Union’s production capacity for cereals aimed for food products, the European Commission stated.
The proposal is estimated to restore 1.5 million hectares – 3.7 million acres – to production. The proposal will be sent to EU Member States before it’s formally adopted. The global food system faces risks and uncertainties stemming in particular from the war in Ukraine. Visit ec.europa.eu for more information.
Grant recipients named
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection recently awarded Buy Local, Buy Wisconsin grants to 12 companies. The competitive grant program is designed to strengthen Wisconsin's agriculture and food industries by helping farms and businesses more efficiently process, market and distribute locally grown food products.
The agency received 60 funding requests totaling more than $1.9 million. The grant recipients and their planned projects, totaling $300,000, are featured.
- Blue Moon Community Farm of Stoughton. Expand capacity for fresh spring vegetable production, protected growing area and supply of produce to increase local purchasing
- Crimson Kitchen and Gardens of Watertown. Expand food-product sales and make canned food available year round to create new jobs
- Downtown West Bend Association of West Bend. Expand, promote and add educational opportunities to the West Bend Farmers Market, which hosts 150 Wisconsin farmers
- Gander Family Farms of Beloit. Develop marketing materials and purchase supplies for retail-sales-capacity expansion for a farm store
- Kenosha Common Markets of Kenosha. Create and expand economic opportunities for local farms and food processors through a new farmers market
- Manitowoc Area Visitor and Convention Bureau of Manitowoc. Partner with Manitowoc County to promote local food producers through the Wisconsin Coastal Food Trail, which helps more than 20 producers connect with the community and tourists
- Siren Shrub Company of Stevens Point. Produce products with Wisconsin farming partners and mixologists to develop and distribute recipes
- Telsaan Tea of Mount Horeb. Provide equipment and resources for small growers to process and package herbs
- Turners Fresh Market of Waupaca. Implement marketing plan and management of local-food selection
- Branches and Berries of Wauzeka. Expand market by increasing market presence, production and demand for berries
- Verona Area Chamber of Commerce of Verona. Purchase marketing-management software and increase advertising to increase the number of vendors, customers and market capacity at the Downtown Verona Farmers Market
- Washington Hotel and Studio of Washington Island. Purchase local produce and other products to make them available to all of Washington Island
Previous grant recipients have generated about $12.7 million in new local-food sales, created and retained more than 285 jobs, and benefited more than 3,800 producers and 4,055 markets, according to the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. Visit datcp.wi.gov and search for "Buy Local" for more information.
Market-access grants awarded
The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation recently awarded International Market Access Grants to 11 agribusinesses. The grants were made available through the Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports.
Coordinated by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, the grants provide funding to support a company’s export-development and deployment strategy. The Wisconsin Initiative for Agricultural Exports expands the organization’s existing market-access grant program by designating funds solely for agribusinesses. Recipients are established agribusinesses that are new to exporting or expanding into new markets and operating in Wisconsin.
- Marathon Ginseng International of Weston. Update website and marketing materials to sell ginseng gift sets in China
- Quatrefoil Skincare of Madison. Promote ginseng-based skincare products at trade shows in China and Japan
- Hsu’s Ginseng Enterprises of Wausau. Develop marketing materials for the Chinese market
- CH Agricultural Technical of Madison. Participate in a trade show in China
- Associated Milk Producers of Portage. Join trade shows in China, Singapore and the Philippines
- BIO-Nutrition International of Madison. Create marketing materials and attend trade shows in China, Vietnam, Malaysia and Thailand
- Land O’Lakes of Spencer. Hire consultants to help ensure compliance with selling products in Asia and the Middle East
- Genex Cooperative of Shawano. Conduct a digital-advertising campaign targeting the Argentinian market
- Saga Furs of Milton. Translate marketing materials and produce videos for use in markets such as China, Greece, Italy, South Korea and Turkey
- Zimbal Minkery of Sheboygan Falls. Create a new website and translate marketing materials for use in Europe and Asia
- Ever-Green-View Farms of Waldo. Hire consultants to help reach markets in Kenya, Tanzania, Zimbabwe and the Middle East
Visit wedc.org and datcp.wi.gov – and search for "initiative for agricultural exports" for more information.
Quarantine lifted in Iowa
The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship recently lifted restrictions on the last commercial poultry farm in the state to have been quarantined due to the highly pathogenic avian influenza. The restrictions prohibited the movement of poultry and poultry products on or off the affected premises. They were lifted after the Bremer County commercial turkey farm cleared all testing protocols and quarantine requirements.
Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said the avian-influenza outbreak was smaller than the one in 2015 in large part due to lessons learned and positive changes implemented by farmers, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Quarantines remain in effect on four backyard flock sites and will be lifted as requirements for release are met. Visit iowaagriculture.gov for more information.
Biodegradable plastics predicted to soar
Increased applications of biodegradable plastics are opening markets for producers of plastics. The global market for certified-compostable and bio-based packaging products is projected to surpass $7 billion in value by 2031, according to Transparency Market Research.
Extensive utilization of polylactic acids and polyhydroxyalkanoates in food packaging has steered steady revenue growth for firms in the biodegradable plastics market. There’s also growing government support for supplanting conventional plastics with biodegradable plastics, especially in Japan and Germany.
Increased utilization of raw materials such as bamboo, corn, sugar beets and sugarcane has allowed companies to produce different types of biodegradable plastics.
Some of the key players include Bioplastics International, Novamont S.p.A., Toray Industries Inc., Plantic Technologies, Biome Bioplastics Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Total Corbion and BASF SE. Visit transparencymarketresearch.com for more information.